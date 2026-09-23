NYT Strands Hints And Answers For 23-September-2026

by

If today’s Strands puzzle has you tied in knots, relief is just moments away.

The New York Times’ latest word game hides a carefully themed puzzle inside a compact maze of letters.

You can connect letters in any direction (up, down, sideways, or diagonally), but each can be used only once.

The only guide is the puzzle’s cryptic title.

Find three non-themed words, and you’ll unlock a helpful hint. Piece them all together, and you’ll discover the “spangram”, a theme-defining word or phrase that stretches across the entire board.

Below, you’ll find helpful hints and solutions to unlock the entire puzzle.

NYT Strands hint for today’s theme: Practically paleolithic

NYT Strands Hints And Answers For 23-September-2026

NYT Strands spangram hint: Is it vertical or horizontal?

Today’s NYT Strands spangram is horizontal.

NYT Strands spangram answer today

Today’s spangram is THATSOLDNEWS.

NYT Strands word list for 23-September-2026

Keep your streak alive — visit our NYT Strands hub to find today’s theme, hints, and previous puzzle archives.

See Also

Explore more daily puzzles and NYT game solutions.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Why You Should Be Watching Animal Babies: First Year on Earth
3 min read
Sep, 3, 2019
Husband Sells His Wife’s Antique Tea Set For $300, Justifying He Needed The Money For His Nephew, She Sells His Xbox To Buy It Back
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Seriously, Why Doesn’t Every Country Have These Japanese Things?
3 min read
May, 11, 2026
98 Steve Jobs Quotes To Read On Your Way To Work
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Hospital Loses 30% Of Workforce After Running Substance Test On All Workers To Find Stolen Meds
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
After Viral Lighting Debate At The Oscars After-Party, Here’s What The Stars’ Skins Looked Like Unfiltered
3 min read
Mar, 20, 2026