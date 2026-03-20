After Viral Lighting Debate At The Oscars After-Party, Here’s What The Stars’ Skins Looked Like Unfiltered

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The Vanity Fair Oscar after-party is legendary for being the most photographed event in Hollywood. Every year, celebrities arrive with carefully planned looks, supported by teams of makeup artists and stylists, to ensure they are camera-ready.

However, the secret ingredient of the red carpet has traditionally been the lighting.

For years, insiders praised the event’s soft, carefully calibrated glow for making everyone look their best. But at the 2026 Oscars after-party, something changed.

Under the new editor, Mark Guiducci, the party moved from its longtime home at the Wallis Annenberg Center in Beverly Hills to a new location at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

While the relocation was meant to be a grand debut for the museum’s new David Geffen galleries, the space wasn’t fully finished in time for Oscar night. As a result, the event was held in a different wing of the museum, and the lighting setup appeared to have changed dramatically.

According to guests who spoke to The Hollywood Reporter, the lights were unusually bright and harsh.

One attendee described the atmosphere as feeling like standing under “klieg light,” while another joked the heat and glare made them feel like they were “having hot flashes.”

The shift quickly became noticeable once photos from the event went online.

In previous years, partygoers often praised the event’s lighting. “I’ve been shot at a million parties, but the setup for that party was always sublime,” said one longtime Oscar party goer.

It also told the outlet that even celebrities who worried about their appearances could rely on the setup to soften shadows and smooth imperfections. “When you posed for the paps at the VF gala, even the ugliest stars knew they’d come out all right. It was like magic!” 

However, this year, the effect was the opposite. An insider described the photographs as appearing to have been shot in extremely high definition.

“It was just so unforgiving. You saw a lot of excess pounds and wrinkles that used to be hidden. Nobody wants to be photographed like that!”

To see the real, unedited side of Hollywood’s biggest night, Bored Panda has gathered these unfiltered photos from the 2026 Vanity Fair after-party.

#1 Demi Moore

After Viral Lighting Debate At The Oscars After-Party, Here’s What The Stars’ Skins Looked Like Unfiltered

Image source: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

#2 Kris Jenner

After Viral Lighting Debate At The Oscars After-Party, Here’s What The Stars’ Skins Looked Like Unfiltered

Image source: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

#3 Julia Fox

After Viral Lighting Debate At The Oscars After-Party, Here’s What The Stars’ Skins Looked Like Unfiltered

Image source: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

#4 Kylie Jenner

After Viral Lighting Debate At The Oscars After-Party, Here’s What The Stars’ Skins Looked Like Unfiltered

Image source: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

#5 Jane Fonda

After Viral Lighting Debate At The Oscars After-Party, Here’s What The Stars’ Skins Looked Like Unfiltered

Image source: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

#6 Kim Kardashian

After Viral Lighting Debate At The Oscars After-Party, Here’s What The Stars’ Skins Looked Like Unfiltered

Image source: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

#7 Nicole Kidman

After Viral Lighting Debate At The Oscars After-Party, Here’s What The Stars’ Skins Looked Like Unfiltered

Image source: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

#8 Fran Drescher

After Viral Lighting Debate At The Oscars After-Party, Here’s What The Stars’ Skins Looked Like Unfiltered

Image source: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

#9 Meg Ryan

After Viral Lighting Debate At The Oscars After-Party, Here’s What The Stars’ Skins Looked Like Unfiltered

Image source: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

#10 Heidi Klum

After Viral Lighting Debate At The Oscars After-Party, Here’s What The Stars’ Skins Looked Like Unfiltered

Image source: Steve Granitz/Getty Images

#11 Naomi Watts

After Viral Lighting Debate At The Oscars After-Party, Here’s What The Stars’ Skins Looked Like Unfiltered

Image source: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

#12 Kate Hudson

After Viral Lighting Debate At The Oscars After-Party, Here’s What The Stars’ Skins Looked Like Unfiltered

Image source: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

#13 Rose Byrne

After Viral Lighting Debate At The Oscars After-Party, Here’s What The Stars’ Skins Looked Like Unfiltered

Image source: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

#14 Sarah Paulson

After Viral Lighting Debate At The Oscars After-Party, Here’s What The Stars’ Skins Looked Like Unfiltered

Image source: Chad Salvador/Getty Images

#15 Wunmi Mosaku

After Viral Lighting Debate At The Oscars After-Party, Here’s What The Stars’ Skins Looked Like Unfiltered

Image source: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

#16 Karol G

After Viral Lighting Debate At The Oscars After-Party, Here’s What The Stars’ Skins Looked Like Unfiltered

Image source: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

#17 Leslie Mann

After Viral Lighting Debate At The Oscars After-Party, Here’s What The Stars’ Skins Looked Like Unfiltered

Image source: Steve Granitz/Getty Images

#18 Nikki Glaser

After Viral Lighting Debate At The Oscars After-Party, Here’s What The Stars’ Skins Looked Like Unfiltered

Image source: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

#19 Olivia Rodrigo

After Viral Lighting Debate At The Oscars After-Party, Here’s What The Stars’ Skins Looked Like Unfiltered

Image source: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

#20 Renate Reinsve

After Viral Lighting Debate At The Oscars After-Party, Here’s What The Stars’ Skins Looked Like Unfiltered

Image source: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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