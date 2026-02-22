NYT Strands Hints And Answers For 22-February-2026

by

If today’s Strands puzzle has you tied in knots, relief is just moments away.

The New York Times’ latest word game hides a carefully themed puzzle inside a compact maze of letters.

You can connect letters in any direction (up, down, sideways, or diagonally), but each can be used only once.

The only guide is the puzzle’s cryptic title.

Find three non-themed words, and you’ll unlock a helpful hint. Piece them all together, and you’ll discover the “spangram”, a theme-defining word or phrase that stretches across the entire board.

Below, you’ll find helpful hints and solutions to unlock the entire puzzle.

NYT Strands hint for today’s theme: Olympics wrap-up

The culmination of a major international multi-sport event, marking its official end.

NYT Strands spangram hint: Is it vertical or horizontal?

Today’s NYT Strands spangram is vertical.

NYT Strands spangram answer today

Today’s spangram is CLOSINGCEREMONY.

NYT Strands word list for 22-February-2026

Keep your streak alive — visit our NYT Strands hub to find today’s theme, hints, and previous puzzle archives.

See Also

Explore more daily puzzles and NYT game solutions.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
20 Comics That Highlight Hilariously Relatable Cat Behaviors, Illustrated By Lucas Turnbloom (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
40 Signs That Raise More Questions Than Answers, As Posted On This Facebook Group
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
The Most Overpaid Actors on Television
3 min read
Feb, 12, 2014
The Top 20 Introverted TV Characters of All-Time
3 min read
Mar, 9, 2018
Someone Realized That Olympic Tennis Court Is Actually A Giant Green Screen, And Internet’s Reaction Is Hilarious
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
What Happens When You Pour 100 Different Colors Onto A Canvas?
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025