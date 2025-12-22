NYT Strands Hints And Answers For 21-December-2025

If today’s Strands puzzle has you tied in knots, relief is just moments away.

The New York Times’ latest word game hides a carefully themed puzzle inside a compact maze of letters.

You can connect letters in any direction (up, down, sideways, or diagonally), but each can be used only once.

The only guide is the puzzle’s cryptic title.

Find three non-themed words, and you’ll unlock a helpful hint. Piece them all together, and you’ll discover the “spangram”, a theme-defining word or phrase that stretches across the entire board.

Below, you’ll find helpful hints and solutions to unlock the entire puzzle.

NYT Strands hint for today’s theme: Big bad wolf

This puzzle centers around elements and references from a classic fairy tale about a predatory canine and three resourceful livestock.

NYT Strands spangram hint: Is it vertical or horizontal?

Today’s NYT Strands spangram is UNABLE_TO_DETERMINE.

NYT Strands spangram answer today

Today’s spangram is UNABLE_TO_DETERMINE_DUE_TO_FRAGMENTED_HIGHLIGHTS.

NYT Strands word list for 21-December-2025

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
