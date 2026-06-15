NYT Strands Hints And Answers For 15-June-2026

by

If today’s Strands puzzle has you tied in knots, relief is just moments away.

The New York Times’ latest word game hides a carefully themed puzzle inside a compact maze of letters.

You can connect letters in any direction (up, down, sideways, or diagonally), but each can be used only once.

The only guide is the puzzle’s cryptic title.

Find three non-themed words, and you’ll unlock a helpful hint. Piece them all together, and you’ll discover the “spangram”, a theme-defining word or phrase that stretches across the entire board.

Below, you’ll find helpful hints and solutions to unlock the entire puzzle.

NYT Strands hint for today’s theme: Moving mountains

The spangram represents the ultimate reward of achieving great victory and success against immense challenges, directly relating to the theme of ‘moving mountains’.

NYT Strands Hints And Answers For 15-June-2026

NYT Strands spangram hint: Is it vertical or horizontal?

Today’s NYT Strands spangram is not traceable due to missing letter ‘P’ in grid.

NYT Strands spangram answer today

Today’s spangram is TRIUMPHANT.

NYT Strands word list for 15-June-2026

Keep your streak alive — visit our NYT Strands hub to find today’s theme, hints, and previous puzzle archives.

See Also

Explore more daily puzzles and NYT game solutions.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Woman Doxes Man’s Address After Accusing Him Of Things That Didn’t Happen, He Gets Her Fired
3 min read
Apr, 20, 2026
Why It’s Time To End Laugh Tracks In Sitcoms
3 min read
Feb, 2, 2022
Hey Pandas, Try And Recreate A Book Or Movie Cover With Your Pets (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Do The Married to Medicine Husbands Get Paid?
3 min read
Jul, 26, 2020
Hey Pandas, Post The First Line To A Random Song That Is Rare-Ish And See Who Replies With The Next Line (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
I Work In Marketing And I See A Lot Of Bad Stock Photos, So I Decided To Have Some Fun With Them (32 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025