NYT Strands Hints And Answers For 12-September-2026

by

If today’s Strands puzzle has you tied in knots, relief is just moments away.

The New York Times’ latest word game hides a carefully themed puzzle inside a compact maze of letters.

You can connect letters in any direction (up, down, sideways, or diagonally), but each can be used only once.

The only guide is the puzzle’s cryptic title.

Find three non-themed words, and you’ll unlock a helpful hint. Piece them all together, and you’ll discover the “spangram”, a theme-defining word or phrase that stretches across the entire board.

Below, you’ll find helpful hints and solutions to unlock the entire puzzle.

NYT Strands hint for today’s theme: Don’t obsess

A phrase encouraging one to release their grip on worries or concerns.

NYT Strands Hints And Answers For 12-September-2026

NYT Strands spangram hint: Is it vertical or horizontal?

Today’s NYT Strands spangram is horizontal.

NYT Strands spangram answer today

Today’s spangram is LET IT GO.

NYT Strands word list for 12-September-2026

Keep your streak alive — visit our NYT Strands hub to find today’s theme, hints, and previous puzzle archives.

See Also

Explore more daily puzzles and NYT game solutions.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
37 Awkward Moments People In The Service Industry Had To Live Through
3 min read
Jan, 14, 2026
Photographer Shows Why Hong Kong Is Called The Concrete Jungle (30 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
24 Absurd And Unexpectedly Brilliant Comics By This Creative Brother Duo (New Pics)
3 min read
May, 9, 2026
I Took Pictures Of Beautiful Horses In Breathtaking Icelandic Landscapes, And Here Are 30 Of Them
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Only 14% Of People Can Guess All These Local Foods
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
People Can’t Stop Trolling This $9000 Swiss Army Knife On Amazon, And Here Are 46 Of The Funniest Reviews
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025