NYT Strands Hints And Answers For 11-January-2026

by

If today’s Strands puzzle has you tied in knots, relief is just moments away.

The New York Times’ latest word game hides a carefully themed puzzle inside a compact maze of letters.

You can connect letters in any direction (up, down, sideways, or diagonally), but each can be used only once.

The only guide is the puzzle’s cryptic title.

Find three non-themed words, and you’ll unlock a helpful hint. Piece them all together, and you’ll discover the “spangram”, a theme-defining word or phrase that stretches across the entire board.

Below, you’ll find helpful hints and solutions to unlock the entire puzzle.

NYT Strands hint for today’s theme: Yay!!!

Words or phrases celebrating joy, success, and positive outcomes.

NYT Strands spangram hint: Is it vertical or horizontal?

Today’s NYT Strands spangram is vertical.

NYT Strands spangram answer today

Today’s spangram is GREAT MOMENT.

NYT Strands word list for 11-January-2026

Keep your streak alive — visit our NYT Strands hub to find today’s theme, hints, and previous puzzle archives.

See Also

Explore more daily puzzles and NYT game solutions.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
A Dial M For Murder Anthology Series is in Development
3 min read
Nov, 22, 2020
‘Marilyn 1962′ Adapted Into Mini-Series with Exec Producer Michel Merkt
3 min read
Jan, 11, 2018
50 Treasures From The Past That People Discovered During Home Renovations
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Hey Pandas, What’s Something You Wish Everyone Knew? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Tinder To Use AI To Improve Your Dating Experience
3 min read
Feb, 27, 2017
The Authority Should Be A Mini-Series Instead
3 min read
Apr, 19, 2024