NYT Strands Hints And Answers For 10-November-2025

by

If today’s Strands puzzle has you tied in knots, relief is just moments away.

The New York Times’ latest word game hides a carefully themed puzzle inside a compact maze of letters.

You can connect letters in any direction (up, down, sideways, or diagonally), but each can be used only once.

The only guide is the puzzle’s cryptic title.

Find three non-themed words, and you’ll unlock a helpful hint. Piece them all together, and you’ll discover the “spangram”, a theme-defining word or phrase that stretches across the entire board.

Below, you’ll find helpful hints and solutions to unlock the entire puzzle.

NYT Strands hint for today’s theme: A case of the Mondays

These are common terms associated with employment and the world of work.

NYT Strands spangram hint: Is it vertical or horizontal?

Today’s NYT Strands spangram is horizontal.

NYT Strands spangram answer today

Today’s spangram is OFFERS.

NYT Strands word list for 10-November-2025

See Also

Explore more daily puzzles and NYT game solutions.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
“No Means No!”: Café Owner Calls Out “Entitled” Customers After They Left Teen Worker In Tears
3 min read
Aug, 21, 2025
Another Massive Alligator is Seen Taking a Stroll on a Golf Course
3 min read
Mar, 29, 2017
The Evolution of Anfisa From 90 Day Fiancé
3 min read
Jul, 25, 2023
10 Things You Never Knew about “America Unearthed”
3 min read
Jan, 27, 2019
47 Times People Trusted Their Instincts And Avoided Major Regret
3 min read
Sep, 6, 2025
10 Things You Didn’t Know About The Flay List
3 min read
Aug, 26, 2019
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.