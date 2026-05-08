NYT Strands Hints And Answers For 08-May-2026

by

If today’s Strands puzzle has you tied in knots, relief is just moments away.

The New York Times’ latest word game hides a carefully themed puzzle inside a compact maze of letters.

You can connect letters in any direction (up, down, sideways, or diagonally), but each can be used only once.

The only guide is the puzzle’s cryptic title.

Find three non-themed words, and you’ll unlock a helpful hint. Piece them all together, and you’ll discover the “spangram”, a theme-defining word or phrase that stretches across the entire board.

Below, you’ll find helpful hints and solutions to unlock the entire puzzle.

NYT Strands hint for today’s theme: Garden variety

A collection of terms describing items that are common and undistinguished.

NYT Strands Hints And Answers For 08-May-2026

NYT Strands spangram hint: Is it vertical or horizontal?

Today’s NYT Strands spangram is vertical.

NYT Strands spangram answer today

Today’s spangram is RUNOFTHEMILL.

NYT Strands word list for 08-May-2026

Keep your streak alive — visit our NYT Strands hub to find today’s theme, hints, and previous puzzle archives.

See Also

Explore more daily puzzles and NYT game solutions.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Spelling Bee Hints, Answers For 21-August-2025
3 min read
Aug, 20, 2025
Hannibal 2.13 Review: “Mizumono”
3 min read
May, 24, 2014
During Every Trip I Take A Picture Of My Husband And Our Labrador In The Same Position
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Hey Pandas, If You Are Bored, I Challenge You To Draw Me Your Best Eye! (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
18-Year-Old Athlete Loses Life In Tragic Accident Just Days Before Historic Olympic Debut
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Youssouf Fofana: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
Jan, 10, 2026