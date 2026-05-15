NYT Pips Hints, Answers For 15-May-2026

by

NYT Pips is a quick-thinking logic puzzle built around domino tiles and color-coded rules.

Each weekday brings a new set of Easy, Medium, and Hard boards that ask you to line up pips so every region meets its requirement.

If something isn’t clicking today, try gentle hints below before jumping into the full solutions for all three boards.

How Pips Works

Pips takes standard domino tiles and drops them into color-coded regions, each with its own condition.

Every half-tile counts, and the goal is to fill the board so each zone follows its rule.

You’ll run into a few core types:

The rules stay the same across all three boards. What changes is how tightly they’re arranged.

A good first step is to solve strict Number or Equal zones before moving on to the flexible ones.

NYT Pips Hints, Answers For 15-May-2026

Full Answers

Easy

NYT Pips Hints, Answers For 15-May-2026

Number (1): Everything in this space must add up to 1.

🔽 Show Answer


Equal: Everything in this space must be equal.

🔽 Show Answer


Number (7): Everything in this space must add up to 7.

🔽 Show Answer

Medium

NYT Pips Hints, Answers For 15-May-2026

Unequal: Special constraint.

🔽 Show Answer


Number (11): Everything in this space must add up to 11.

🔽 Show Answer


Equal: Everything in this space must be equal.

🔽 Show Answer


Equal: Everything in this space must be equal.

🔽 Show Answer


Number (5): Everything in this space must add up to 5.

🔽 Show Answer


Number (1): Everything in this space must add up to 1.

🔽 Show Answer

Hard

NYT Pips Hints, Answers For 15-May-2026

Number (10): Everything in this space must add up to 10.

🔽 Show Answer


Number (5): Everything in this space must add up to 5.

🔽 Show Answer


Number (12): Everything in this space must add up to 12.

🔽 Show Answer


Equal: Everything in this space must be equal.

🔽 Show Answer


Number (10): Everything in this space must add up to 10.

🔽 Show Answer


Number (4): Everything in this space must add up to 4.

🔽 Show Answer


Number (6): Everything in this space must add up to 6.

🔽 Show Answer


Number (9): Everything in this space must add up to 9.

🔽 Show Answer


Equal: Everything in this space must be equal.

🔽 Show Answer


Number (6): Everything in this space must add up to 6.

🔽 Show Answer

Tip: Use the more complex rules backward; fill in tricky zones first, then wrap the remaining dominoes into the free space.

See Also

Explore more daily puzzles and NYT game solutions.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Collected Glass Bottles And Ended Up Creating Japanese Dolls
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Christina Applegate Gives Heartbreaking Update On Her Battle With Multiple Sclerosis
3 min read
Feb, 25, 2026
SIL Keeps Disregarding 7YO’s Allergies, Stunned After Dad Asks If She Wants To Hurt Him
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
30 Times Moms Didn’t Hold Back And Shared Things As They Are In This Online Group
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
When You Put The Beatles In A Jam Jar
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
This Facebook Group Documents Examples Of Bad Drivers, And Here Are 35 Of Their Funniest Posts
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025