NYT Mini Crossword Hints And Answers For 17-November-2025

by

The New York Times Mini Crossword may be small, but it’s designed to catch you off guard.

Unlike its full-sized cousin, the Mini forces you to think quickly. It packs a sharp mental workout into a compact 5×5 grid, ideal for short breaks.

A tiny puzzle doesn’t mean it’s always easy.

When you’re stuck on a clue, our daily hints and answers will help keep the momentum going.

Where to Play

You can play the Mini Crossword on the New York Times website, the NYT Games app, or within the Play tab of the main News app.

Past puzzles are available to Games and All Access subscribers.

When the Puzzle Drops

How It Works

Fill the grid by solving Across and Down clues. You’ll know you’ve solved it correctly when music plays and a congratulatory message appears.

There’s no streak feature like Wordle, but you can track your solve time and compete with friends on the Mini leaderboard.

Game Features and Shortcuts

Across

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword hints and answers are coming soon. Check back shortly!

🔽 Show

Down

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword hints and answers are coming soon. Check back shortly!

🔽 Show

Looking for quick crosswords to sharpen your mind? Check out our NYT Mini Crossword hub for daily grids, hints, and answers.

See Also

Explore more daily puzzles and NYT game solutions.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Artists Use Sex Dolls In Their Creations
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
People Share 35 Parenting “Trends” They Strongly Disagree With
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
30 Photographs That Explore The Relationship Between Animals And Humans By Steve McCurry
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
“Damn…Respectfully, Of Course”: 56 Husband Glow-Ups That Shocked People
3 min read
Sep, 17, 2025
Hey Pandas, Tell Me Your Worst First Kiss Experiences! (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
40 Times People Spotted Such Delusional Artists They Just Had To Shame Them In This Online Group (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.