NYT Mini Crossword Hints And Answers For 11-November-2025

The New York Times Mini Crossword may be small, but it’s designed to catch you off guard.

Unlike its full-sized cousin, the Mini forces you to think quickly. It packs a sharp mental workout into a compact 5×5 grid, ideal for short breaks.

A tiny puzzle doesn’t mean it’s always easy.

When you’re stuck on a clue, our daily hints and answers will help keep the momentum going.

Where to Play

You can play the Mini Crossword on the New York Times website, the NYT Games app, or within the Play tab of the main News app.

Past puzzles are available to Games and All Access subscribers.

When the Puzzle Drops

How It Works

Fill the grid by solving Across and Down clues. You’ll know you’ve solved it correctly when music plays and a congratulatory message appears.

There’s no streak feature like Wordle, but you can track your solve time and compete with friends on the Mini leaderboard.

Game Features and Shortcuts

Across

Villain’s counterpart

🔽 Show

California governor Newsom

🔽 Show

Home to Prada (and pasta)

🔽 Show

Shipping company with a purple-and-orange logo

🔽 Show

Three-pointer, in basketball lingo

🔽 Show

Down

Hard person to please

🔽 Show

Get around

🔽 Show

“Inside Out” girl

🔽 Show

Deep black gemstone

🔽 Show

“Today is a ___. That’s why it’s called the present” (cliché)

🔽 Show

