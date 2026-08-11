NYT Mini Crossword Hints And Answers For 11-August-2026

by

The New York Times Mini Crossword may be small, but it’s designed to catch you off guard.

Unlike its full-sized cousin, the Mini forces you to think quickly. It packs a sharp mental workout into a compact 5×5 grid, ideal for short breaks.

A tiny puzzle doesn’t mean it’s always easy.

When you’re stuck on a clue, our daily hints and answers will help keep the momentum going.

Where to Play

You can play the Mini Crossword on the New York Times website, the NYT Games app, or within the Play tab of the main News app.

Past puzzles are available to Games and All Access subscribers.

NYT Mini Crossword Hints And Answers For 11-August-2026

When the Puzzle Drops

How It Works

Fill the grid by solving Across and Down clues. You’ll know you’ve solved it correctly when music plays and a congratulatory message appears.

There’s no streak feature like Wordle, but you can track your solve time and compete with friends on the Mini leaderboard.

Game Features and Shortcuts

Across

Down

Looking for quick crosswords to sharpen your mind? Check out our NYT Mini Crossword hub for daily grids, hints, and answers.

See Also

Explore more daily puzzles and NYT game solutions.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Here’s A Crocheted Child Baby Amigurumi That You Can Make Yourself
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
“Search The Most Deadly Places First”: 35 Facts That Could Help Save Someone’s Life One Day
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Neglected Pup Finds His Fur-Ever Home
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
30 Times Innocent Things Almost Gave People A Heart Attack
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Illustrated Book-Related Idioms From All Over The World
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
MIL Decides A White Dress Is Best For Son’s Wedding, Is Shocked Bride Doesn’t Want Her In Photos
3 min read
Dec, 26, 2025