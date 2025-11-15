I Make Cute Brush Holders (37 Pics)

I always looked at such things and thought that it was only for a beautiful shot and I don’t need such a thing. The artist doesn’t paint with 5 brushes at once!? And that there is nowhere else to put it. How wrong I was!

Put there anywhere – anywhere. But they are constantly rolling down from somewhere, smearing paint on the table, spreading dirt, into which you will surely plunge into when you do not need to, you will stain the work.

As a result, I made these brush holders. Moreover, both under the brush and use another instrument. For example, calligraphy pens, cut knife, chopsticks, and other tools. And then I thought that the coasters were just too boring and placed funny animals on them. Foxes, hares, hedgehogs, bears, and others. On supplies, your brushes will always be under strict control and creativity will be a pleasure.

The popularity of these assistants is growing every week and the geography of their habitation is increasing Now it is already 26 countries. Artists in different parts of the world use the stands with pleasure and delight

More info: Etsy

#1 Brush Holder With Ducks

#2 Brush Holder With Bear

#3 Brush Holder With Duck

#4 Brush Holder With Sleepy Fox

#5 Brush Holder With Surprised Raccoon

#6 Brush Holder With Whale

#7 Brush Holder With Sleepy Fox

#8 Brush Holder With Sleepy Bear

#9 Brush Holder With Sleepy Bunny

#10 Brush Holder With Sleepy Rabbit

#11 Brush Holder With Sleepy Fox

#12 Brush Holder With Sleepy Fox

#13 Brush Holder With Hedgehog

#14 Brush Holder With Hedgehog

#15 Brush Holder With Hedgehog

#16 Brush Supply

#17 Brush Holder With Hedgehogs

#18 Brush Holder With Hedgehog

#19 Brush Holder With Hedgehog

#20 Brush Holder With Raccoons

#21 Brush Rests

#22 Brush Organizer

#23 Brush Holder With White Bunny

#24 Brush Holder With Animals

#25 Brush Holder With Bunnies

#26 Brush Holders With Balck And White Rabbits

#27 Brush Holder With Sleepy Fox

#28 Brush Holder With Hedgehog

#29 Brush Holder With Raccoon

#30 Brush Stands With Animals

#31 Many Colors Of Bunny’s Supplies

#32 Turquoise Bunny Holder

#33 Fox Set. Palette + Brushrest + Pin

#34 Brush Holder With Raccoon

#35 Brush Holder With Bunny

#36 Brush Stand With White Rabbit

#37 Brush Holder With Whale

