109 Times People Did Their Jobs So Poorly That It Was Almost Impressive (New Pics)

In recent years, there’s been a growing sentiment online that everyone should “act their wage” while on the clock. If you’re barely making ends meet, you shouldn’t be expected to go above and beyond every single day. Follow protocol, and do what you need to do to avoid getting fired. But don’t burn yourself out for a minimum wage paycheck!
Some people, however, seem to have started slacking off a little bit too much in the workplace. Bored Panda has scoured the internet and gathered photos of jobs that were clearly completed by people who don’t have a care in the world. From refusing to follow directions to taking their instructions too literally, these pics probably resulted in a few people getting fired. Enjoy scrolling through these workplace fails, and be sure to upvote the ones that make you feel like you deserve a promotion!
#1 The Sacred “Your Text” Masterpiece In A Local Restaurant
Image source: monsterbeasts
#2 The Signs Are Up, Boss
Image source: mohmirza2ooo
#3 Done
Image source: StructureNo8655
According to Talenlio, a whopping 85% of people report feeling disengaged at work. And considering the fact that we spend about one third of our adult lives working, hating all of those hours will likely decrease overall life satisfaction. When it comes to why exactly most workers quit their jobs, three quarters say that they were pushed to leave because of their boss rather than their actual position.
But plenty of employees also believe that their work just isn’t meaningful, so it’s hard for them to find any motivation. Other issues negatively impacting worker motivation are lack of recognition, a toxic work environment, lack of professional growth, a low salary, and lack of communication. Feeling like you’re alone in your company is never a good sign.
#4 I Hate That I Have To See This Every Morning At Work
Image source: marnikos
#5 They Didn’t Sell Four-Hole Plates
Image source: SunshineAndNihilism
#6 What, Do You Think I’m 10 Feet Tall?
Image source: Memester127
Now, if you’re a business owner or manager who supervises employees, it’s your job to ensure that they don’t become complacent at work. Blaming them won’t solve the problem, it will likely only increase employee turnover. Instead, Diversio recommends some strategies for getting your workers engaged in their roles.
First, they suggest conducting meaningful conversations with your workers. Provide feedback, and make sure that you understand how your employees are feeling. If you never check in with them, you might not be aware of how miserable they really are. It’s also a good idea to make each job intrinsically rewarding. This might require adding in some variety to each and every day, but it will be worth it if it boosts motivation and productivity.
#7 This Door
Image source: OloDeepdelver
#8 My Hands Are Shaking
Image source: Bedirhan-026
#9 Done Adding The Security Tag, Boss
Image source: Polymer15
Another way bosses can motivate their workers is by recognizing and rewarding their hard work. Don’t act like working hard is just the expectation. Employees want to feel appreciated. And if you want to keep them around for years, it’s important that you don’t ignore their progress and growth. If they’re helping the company meet meaningful goals, they should know that the company has their back too.
#10 My Job Is To Build Walls, Not Move Screens
Image source: Sobek188
#11 At Least It’s Done, Boss
Image source: E_Dhan
#12 Sidewalk’s Done
Image source: Supa66
Have you ever been worried that you were going to get fired? Depending on where you live, what kind of industry you work in and how long you’ve been in the field, you might be able to get away with a lot before your employer would consider cutting you loose. Perhaps there’s nobody else in the company who could handle your level of responsibility. Then you’ve got great job security!
But unfortunately, this isn’t the case for everyone. A survey from Airtasker found that over a quarter of workers will experience being laid off during their career. Meanwhile, over 15% of people say that they’ve been fired, and 17% admit that they’ve experienced both.
#13 Countertop’s Done, Boss
Image source: vernazza
#14 Needed Some Blinds For Our Dark Room At Work The Guy Came To Measure The Window And Assured Us It Would Be ‘Completely Dark’ This Is What They Installed
Image source: panoparker
#15 New Security Cameras After A SA At Work
Image source: schmungeon_schmaster
When it comes to the most common reasons why employees get fired, Airtasker reports that personality conflicts are actually number one. Other reasons often cited are bosses being jerks, office politics, poor performance, budget issues, tardiness or poor attendance, being disliked by upper management, being underqualified, breaking office policy, and making too many errors. Also, over 40% of workers who have been fired admit that they deserved it. I wonder if any of the workers featured on this list would feel the same way…
#16 The New Lock At My Work Has The Handle Placed On Top Of The Keys Making It Quite Difficult To Input The 6+ Key Code To Enter
Image source: ncolyer11
#17 Corporate Said We Should Put In A New Fire Alarm, Not Remove Old Ones
Image source: Lev_Astov
#18 No Need To Measure. This Also Isn’t An Installation Problem. It Appears Multiple Times Throughout The University
Image source: izzybee799
Now, we can’t all be star employees. There’s a pretty good chance that someone reading this article isn’t great at their job. And that’s totally fine! But you don’t want your performance to be so poor that you’re at risk of getting fired. So if you’re wondering whether or not you’re a valuable employee, Chris Williams, former VP of HR at Microsoft, shared some insight with Business Insider.
First, he notes that the easiest way to realize that you’re not doing well is by listening to the feedback from your manager. “If the feedback is specific, detailed, and — importantly — accurate, you need to listen. There really is an issue with your work,” he warns.
#19 Someone Just Left A Freight Container In The Middle Of The Highway. Literally Just In The Middle Of An Intersection At A Red Light
Image source: DarkHelmet123
#20 Finished The Sale Sign, Boss
Image source: THiGames
#21 You Want Me To Plant That Where?
Image source: samkz
Next, Williams points out that hearing nothing about your work can also be a bad sign. Your manager might be giving up on you, or even avoiding you, as they make plans to push you out the door. “If you’re being isolated from your manager and your peers, it’s never a good sign,” he notes. “The silence is a sign of trouble every bit as much as a poor performance review.”
Finally, if you feel like you’re working too hard, that’s a bad sign too. “Most jobs are built to fill a day, not a life,” Williams says. “If you can’t get your head above water, the problem is most likely you, not the job.”
#22 When “Rock Moving” Wasn’t In The Job Description
Image source: B3PO1
#23 It’s Stairs, What’s Your Problem Man?
Image source: TallestToker
#24 Job Is Done
Image source: 559CLovis
Are you enjoying this list full of terribly done jobs, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that you can’t believe people considered finished, and let us know in the comments below if you’ve ever watched a coworker pull a similar move. Then, if you’re interested in checking out even more pics from Bored Panda of jobs done by people who definitely should have gotten fired, look no further than right here!
#25 Taking Brick Work To The Next Level
Image source: LarsTorstveit
#26 My Boss Did This Impressive Work That I Had To Fix
Image source: Kiki_Raptor
#27 A Road At My Hometown. No Explanation Exists As To Why
Image source: jus_joshing
#28 It’s Fine, Build The Wall
Image source: DarthTrout
#29 Toilet Piping
Image source: reddit.com
#30 These Stairs Must Be For Pets And Children Only
Image source: CapnRedbeard647
#31 This Actually Hurts Me To Even Look At
Image source: imgur.com
#32 Installed The Street Lights, Boss
Image source: karim_abdelrahreem
#33 I Did My Job, Boss
Image source: ogiso_setsuna214
#34 When The Last Person Painted Over A Giant Huntsman Spider
Image source: Maccasfor1
#35 Restaurant Owner Said All His Patio Speakers Were Blown, Found This After Removing The Grill
Image source: Badusernameguy2
#36 Stairs To Nowhere
Image source: danedeasy
#37 Not My Job
Image source: jard12
#38 My Dad Hired A Company To Install A Fence After Extending The Driveway. This Is Their Handy Work
Image source: korosuzo815
#39 Boss: You Used The Cement Bags To Build The Wall, Right? Me: That’s Correct! Boss: So What Happened To All The Empty Bags? Me: What Empty Bags?
Image source: ShehrozeAkbar
#40 Got The Copy Done For That Billboard, Boss
Image source: Spicy_German_Mustard
#41 You Had One Job
Image source: Lazza_broken
#42 I’ve Done The Stairs, Boss
Image source: lewispeel
#43 I Know What Dairy Is, Boss
Image source: reddit.com
#44 No Visitors
Image source: CrazyFlimsy5349
#45 Someone Needs To Recheck These Kids Videos
Image source: Enough_Base_5904
#46 We Have An Open Door Policy Here At Our House
Image source: AceManCometh
#47 Put The Traffic Signs Up
Image source: atomicwrites
#48 “It’s Wheelchair Accessible, Boss”
Image source: reddit.com
#49 Trying To Fix An Issue. IT Department Says “Check All The Wire Connections”
Image source: Straight_Ballin11
#50 Done Stocking The Eggs, Boss
Image source: reddit.com
#51 UPS Discreet Hiding Job From Porch Pirates
Image source: Groundbreaking_M
#52 Designed To Fail
Image source: shadow4148b
#53 Not My Job To Keep The Gate Working While Installing Drainage
Image source: TheRealTipsy
#54 Completed The Road Marking, Boss
Image source: lekshmikutty
#55 The Infrastructure In The Latvian Capital Is Only Improving, Said No One Ever
Image source: dsgfOG
#56 Boss Told Me To Build Some Stairs
Image source: spyd4r
#57 Yeah, I Put The New One Up
Image source: SuperLightHeaded
#58 I Finished The Building Boss
Image source: ignaciomaf
#59 Yes, I See No Problem What So Ever
Image source: khatoz1290
#60 Electricity Is Now Safely Delivered To This Street, Boss
Image source: Shadowxp13
#61 Clock Placed Boss
Image source: NarutoZubi
#62 Installed The Explanation Boss
Image source: reddit.com
#63 Got That New Fence Installed
Image source: silentwail
#64 Was Woken Up At 6:30 This Morning By A Flatbed Truck With A Piggyback Forklift Outside. Yes, He Used The Forklift To Deliver This. No, There Was Nothing Else
He could have at least put it on their driveway instead of literally in the storm drain. This was not my delivery, it was two houses down on my side. There was like 5 minutes of noise and flashing lights (and the forklift’s floodlight shining directly into my bedroom) while he did this. Also, I picked up one of the posts with one hand, it’s not that heavy, could easily carry one of these on my shoulders, and I’m not young or in great shape.
Image source: grievre
#65 Another One From Portugal
Image source: rodrigowoulddo_
#66 Not Double Stacked At All
Image source: moikescott
#67 These Swings
Image source: Flootoutcourt
#68 This Kitchen Of An Apartment For Renting
Image source: reddit.com
#69 Fixed Whatever It Was Under The Pavement, Boss
Image source: trubol
#70 Should We Tow The Car Boss? Not Our Job, Leave It
Image source: muswashan
#71 I Installed The New Elevator Button, Boss
Image source: PamEricus
#72 Removing One Blade Will Definitely Make The Fan Work
Image source: DaNewestGurl
#73 That’s Not How It Works
Image source: DaddyDanson
#74 Not Even Close
Image source: More_Western_7927
#75 Did You Set The Traffic Light? Yes! Did You Encounter Any Problems? No Boss
Image source: elecboy
#76 Printed Out The Fortune Boss
Image source: namelessalexa
#77 Meanwhile In London
Image source: machukahn
#78 Went All Out On The Holiday Fashion Display, Boss
Image source: tygerr39
#79 Painted The Lines In The Parking Lot Boss
Image source: sladestrife
#80 The Sign Is In Place, Boss
Image source: CarnivoreLucyDrop
#81 Double Laundry Sink With Fixed Spout
Image source: Money_Record_3303
#82 They Put In A Door Instead Of A Window (1st Floor)
Image source: harlawkid
#83 Don’t Pick Autumn For This Job
Image source: IWantCookies331
#84 Building A House, And The Builder Asked Me To Put Stickers Where I Wanted My Towel Rails
Image source: bpain454
#85 Someone Needs To Remove The Old Railings First
Image source: SHN378
#86 Installed The Light Box Sign, Boss
Image source: NizarNoor
#87 The Label Putter-Onner Put The Pickle Labels On Upside Down
Image source: Lil-Mac-13
#88 Why Not Park A Little Closer?
Image source: RZRSHARP519
#89 You Had One Simple Job
Image source: reddit.com
#90 Task Failed Successfully
Image source: oideW
#91 I Can’t Help But See A Little Problem Here
Image source: Mr-Clive
#92 I Finished The Tap Design Boss
Image source: Logik_Gameattack
#93 Got That Crosswalk Sign Up, Boss
Image source: jakobair
#94 Pavement With Tactile Tiles Done, Boss
Image source: trubol
#95 I Put Out The Bananas, Boss
Image source: reddit.com
#96 Printed The Signs Boss
Image source: neek85
#97 They Pay Me To Fill Holes, Not Move Cones
Image source: milkyZONGrips
#98 Exit Sign’s Up
Image source: SchuminWeb
#99 Something About This House Number Bothers Me
Image source: Subs0und
#100 I Was On A Walk With My Grandpa Today In New Mexico And I Came Across This
Image source: Aromatic_Internal458
#101 Here’s The Plan, You Invert Gravity And I Follow The Sign
Image source: Haringat
#102 If Only They Had A Ladder
Image source: dieselengine9
#103 This Is A Hook For Hanging Stuff, Right?
Image source: TigerDollar
#104 Braille Is Especially Useful When Covered Up By A Button
Image source: ItzLaggyy
#105 Fixed The Slide Boss
Image source: jimglerr
#106 Changed Those Instructions Like You Asked, Boss
Image source: KarmaLlama81
#107 Road Warning Sign Translated, Boss
Image source: namir0
#108 Made Sure The Mnemonic Matches The Words
Image source: Comfortable-Light233
#109 Oh Yes, My Favorite “Fun Pops”
Image source: sjsjsj4rfdan
Follow Us