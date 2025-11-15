“Not How Girls Work:” 40 Very Stupid Things Men Have Said About Women And Their Bodies (New Pics)

Apparently, some men think if a woman wears an ankle bracelet, she is either a lesbian or a prostitute. And don’t even ask them about those who carry around their stuff in a backpack instead of a purse!
These things sound unbelievable, but just take a look at the subreddit r/NotHowGirlsWork and you’ll discover that some guys have such wild misconceptions about females, it’s like they’re talking about an alien race.
I honestly don’t know how they come up with such… theories. Maybe their ego couldn’t handle a breakup, so they invented an explanation on why it was their partner’s fault. Or maybe they’re just following the wrong people on social media.
Either way, continue scrolling to check out the latest posts from r/NotHowGirlsWork and if you want more after you’re done, fire up Bored Panda’s earlier piece on the subreddit. Enjoy.
#1 So Apparently, Girls Can’t Wear Pants
Image source: VUXX6078
#2 Because An Expensive Car Is Going To Make You Less Creepy
Image source: ur-local-goblin
#3 Is There A Source For Women?
Image source: Balloon_911
#4 We’re Not Dogs
Image source: missvh
#5 Ideal Wife Criteria
Image source: ExpertAccident
#6 Well Done Buddy, You Just Figured Out That Human Beings Don’t Enjoy Being Insulted
Image source: kitkatkidders
#7 Ladies, Be Warned About The Power Of Ankle Bracelets
Image source: enigmaticbloke
#8 Let’s Hope Lucifer Has A Big Party Planned For 2021
Image source: austenQ
#9 I’m No Expert But I Think It’s Because It Hurts????
Image source: blackada
#10 Wow, And I Never Even Knew
Image source: brosley77
#11 No Chili For You
Image source: 1251isthetimethati
#12 Hear That, Extroverted Girls? You Lost Your Soul
Image source: ExpertAccident
#13 Pollution Is Everywhere Nowadays
Image source: YaBoiRexTillerson
#14 Lmao This Man Has Truly Ascended
Image source: ArcherBTW
#15 This Raises So Many Questions
Image source: reddit.com
#16 That’s Not How Any Of This Works
Image source: freyday18
#17 Yes Because I Actually Want A Completely Dependent Creature At A Time Where I Can’t Even Afford My Own Food, That’s Why I Have A Cat
Image source: MugBugBabe
#18 Yikes
Image source: unroja
#19 Found On A Girls vs. Boys Meme. I Guess All Women Share All The Same Musical Taste And Political Beliefs?
Image source: atlascactus
#20 Someone Please Explain To Me Why Men Are So Insistent On Making Claims And Assumptions About Spaces They’ve Never Been In?!
Image source: kitkatkidders
#21 Guess I’m Brainwashed
Image source: ExpertAccident
#22 Are You Talking About Magpies Or Women?
Image source: genius23sarcasm
#23 Good Thing We Always Smell Nice Because We’re Totally Insufferable
Image source: Meshuggah_and_Spice
#24 Something Tells Me This Person Has Never Had A Girlfriend
Image source: I_am_catcus
#25 Btw This Guy Still Believes That Arranged Marriages Are The Way To Go
Image source: ExpertAccident
#26 Yeah Sure Buddy, 15 Guys
Image source: Tiiiiinaaa
#27 “Women Are Children You Can Have Legal Sex With”
Image source: eternalFountain
#28 You’ve Heard It Here Folks… I Guess Lesbian Sex Don’t Exist
Image source: CinnamonBomb
#29 “This Tweet Is From 1834”
Image source: Limscat, twitter.com
#30 I Don’t Think This Guy Has Ever Had A Girlfriend
Image source: mi11haus
#31 Protect Her From Overthinking…?
Image source: ExpertAccident
#32 Because All Girls Spend All The Money
Image source: Kittyamaze1
#33 A Clip Of A Hunting Shark Somehow Turned It Into This
Image source: IAmSoStupid05
#34 Uh, No We Aren’t
Image source: ExpertAccident
#35 Not How Lesbians Work
Image source: RabbitEatsCarrots
#36 Women Who Own Horses Aren’t “Wife Material”
Image source: complexpigeons
#37 This Showed Up On My Facebook Memories So I Can’t Recall What Book It’s From, But I Know It’s From An 11th C. Text
Image source: kilotangoalpha
#38 How About Let Her Be Her Own Person?
Image source: ExpertAccident
#39 Oh, So That’s The Reason Why I’m Bad At Math! I’m A Woman. Obviously
Image source: StarknightTheBest
#40 Had To Repost, But Girls Just *love* Being Stalked
Image source: RokeEvoker
Follow Us