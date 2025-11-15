“Not How Girls Work:” 40 Very Stupid Things Men Have Said About Women And Their Bodies (New Pics)

by

Apparently, some men think if a woman wears an ankle bracelet, she is either a lesbian or a prostitute. And don’t even ask them about those who carry around their stuff in a backpack instead of a purse!

These things sound unbelievable, but just take a look at the subreddit r/NotHowGirlsWork and you’ll discover that some guys have such wild misconceptions about females, it’s like they’re talking about an alien race.

I honestly don’t know how they come up with such… theories. Maybe their ego couldn’t handle a breakup, so they invented an explanation on why it was their partner’s fault. Or maybe they’re just following the wrong people on social media.

Either way, continue scrolling to check out the latest posts from r/NotHowGirlsWork and if you want more after you’re done, fire up Bored Panda’s earlier piece on the subreddit. Enjoy.

#1 So Apparently, Girls Can’t Wear Pants

&#8220;Not How Girls Work:&#8221; 40 Very Stupid Things Men Have Said About Women And Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: VUXX6078

#2 Because An Expensive Car Is Going To Make You Less Creepy

&#8220;Not How Girls Work:&#8221; 40 Very Stupid Things Men Have Said About Women And Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: ur-local-goblin

#3 Is There A Source For Women?

&#8220;Not How Girls Work:&#8221; 40 Very Stupid Things Men Have Said About Women And Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: Balloon_911

#4 We’re Not Dogs

&#8220;Not How Girls Work:&#8221; 40 Very Stupid Things Men Have Said About Women And Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: missvh

#5 Ideal Wife Criteria

&#8220;Not How Girls Work:&#8221; 40 Very Stupid Things Men Have Said About Women And Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: ExpertAccident

#6 Well Done Buddy, You Just Figured Out That Human Beings Don’t Enjoy Being Insulted

&#8220;Not How Girls Work:&#8221; 40 Very Stupid Things Men Have Said About Women And Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: kitkatkidders

#7 Ladies, Be Warned About The Power Of Ankle Bracelets

&#8220;Not How Girls Work:&#8221; 40 Very Stupid Things Men Have Said About Women And Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: enigmaticbloke

#8 Let’s Hope Lucifer Has A Big Party Planned For 2021

&#8220;Not How Girls Work:&#8221; 40 Very Stupid Things Men Have Said About Women And Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: austenQ

#9 I’m No Expert But I Think It’s Because It Hurts????

&#8220;Not How Girls Work:&#8221; 40 Very Stupid Things Men Have Said About Women And Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: blackada

#10 Wow, And I Never Even Knew

&#8220;Not How Girls Work:&#8221; 40 Very Stupid Things Men Have Said About Women And Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: brosley77

#11 No Chili For You

&#8220;Not How Girls Work:&#8221; 40 Very Stupid Things Men Have Said About Women And Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: 1251isthetimethati

#12 Hear That, Extroverted Girls? You Lost Your Soul

&#8220;Not How Girls Work:&#8221; 40 Very Stupid Things Men Have Said About Women And Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: ExpertAccident

#13 Pollution Is Everywhere Nowadays

&#8220;Not How Girls Work:&#8221; 40 Very Stupid Things Men Have Said About Women And Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: YaBoiRexTillerson

#14 Lmao This Man Has Truly Ascended

&#8220;Not How Girls Work:&#8221; 40 Very Stupid Things Men Have Said About Women And Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: ArcherBTW

#15 This Raises So Many Questions

&#8220;Not How Girls Work:&#8221; 40 Very Stupid Things Men Have Said About Women And Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#16 That’s Not How Any Of This Works

&#8220;Not How Girls Work:&#8221; 40 Very Stupid Things Men Have Said About Women And Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: freyday18

#17 Yes Because I Actually Want A Completely Dependent Creature At A Time Where I Can’t Even Afford My Own Food, That’s Why I Have A Cat

&#8220;Not How Girls Work:&#8221; 40 Very Stupid Things Men Have Said About Women And Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: MugBugBabe

#18 Yikes

&#8220;Not How Girls Work:&#8221; 40 Very Stupid Things Men Have Said About Women And Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: unroja

#19 Found On A Girls vs. Boys Meme. I Guess All Women Share All The Same Musical Taste And Political Beliefs?

&#8220;Not How Girls Work:&#8221; 40 Very Stupid Things Men Have Said About Women And Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: atlascactus

#20 Someone Please Explain To Me Why Men Are So Insistent On Making Claims And Assumptions About Spaces They’ve Never Been In?!

&#8220;Not How Girls Work:&#8221; 40 Very Stupid Things Men Have Said About Women And Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: kitkatkidders

#21 Guess I’m Brainwashed

&#8220;Not How Girls Work:&#8221; 40 Very Stupid Things Men Have Said About Women And Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: ExpertAccident

#22 Are You Talking About Magpies Or Women?

&#8220;Not How Girls Work:&#8221; 40 Very Stupid Things Men Have Said About Women And Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: genius23sarcasm

#23 Good Thing We Always Smell Nice Because We’re Totally Insufferable

&#8220;Not How Girls Work:&#8221; 40 Very Stupid Things Men Have Said About Women And Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: Meshuggah_and_Spice

#24 Something Tells Me This Person Has Never Had A Girlfriend

&#8220;Not How Girls Work:&#8221; 40 Very Stupid Things Men Have Said About Women And Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: I_am_catcus

#25 Btw This Guy Still Believes That Arranged Marriages Are The Way To Go

&#8220;Not How Girls Work:&#8221; 40 Very Stupid Things Men Have Said About Women And Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: ExpertAccident

#26 Yeah Sure Buddy, 15 Guys

&#8220;Not How Girls Work:&#8221; 40 Very Stupid Things Men Have Said About Women And Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: Tiiiiinaaa

#27 “Women Are Children You Can Have Legal Sex With”

&#8220;Not How Girls Work:&#8221; 40 Very Stupid Things Men Have Said About Women And Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: eternalFountain

#28 You’ve Heard It Here Folks… I Guess Lesbian Sex Don’t Exist

&#8220;Not How Girls Work:&#8221; 40 Very Stupid Things Men Have Said About Women And Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: CinnamonBomb

#29 “This Tweet Is From 1834”

&#8220;Not How Girls Work:&#8221; 40 Very Stupid Things Men Have Said About Women And Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: Limscat, twitter.com

#30 I Don’t Think This Guy Has Ever Had A Girlfriend

&#8220;Not How Girls Work:&#8221; 40 Very Stupid Things Men Have Said About Women And Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: mi11haus

#31 Protect Her From Overthinking…?

&#8220;Not How Girls Work:&#8221; 40 Very Stupid Things Men Have Said About Women And Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: ExpertAccident

#32 Because All Girls Spend All The Money

&#8220;Not How Girls Work:&#8221; 40 Very Stupid Things Men Have Said About Women And Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: Kittyamaze1

#33 A Clip Of A Hunting Shark Somehow Turned It Into This

&#8220;Not How Girls Work:&#8221; 40 Very Stupid Things Men Have Said About Women And Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: IAmSoStupid05

#34 Uh, No We Aren’t

&#8220;Not How Girls Work:&#8221; 40 Very Stupid Things Men Have Said About Women And Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: ExpertAccident

#35 Not How Lesbians Work

&#8220;Not How Girls Work:&#8221; 40 Very Stupid Things Men Have Said About Women And Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: RabbitEatsCarrots

#36 Women Who Own Horses Aren’t “Wife Material”

&#8220;Not How Girls Work:&#8221; 40 Very Stupid Things Men Have Said About Women And Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: complexpigeons

#37 This Showed Up On My Facebook Memories So I Can’t Recall What Book It’s From, But I Know It’s From An 11th C. Text

&#8220;Not How Girls Work:&#8221; 40 Very Stupid Things Men Have Said About Women And Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: kilotangoalpha

#38 How About Let Her Be Her Own Person?

&#8220;Not How Girls Work:&#8221; 40 Very Stupid Things Men Have Said About Women And Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: ExpertAccident

#39 Oh, So That’s The Reason Why I’m Bad At Math! I’m A Woman. Obviously

&#8220;Not How Girls Work:&#8221; 40 Very Stupid Things Men Have Said About Women And Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: StarknightTheBest

#40 Had To Repost, But Girls Just *love* Being Stalked

&#8220;Not How Girls Work:&#8221; 40 Very Stupid Things Men Have Said About Women And Their Bodies (New Pics)

Image source: RokeEvoker

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
‘You Wouldn’t Survive The 2000s’: Millennials Slam Gen Z’s ‘Y2K Skinny’ Diet Trend
3 min read
Aug, 11, 2025
Angry Boy Breaks Expensive Glass Ceiling And Chandelier Over A Labubu Doll
3 min read
Aug, 12, 2025
112 Creepy And Terrifying Experiences Parents Had With Their Kids’ Imaginary Friends
3 min read
Aug, 19, 2025
I Photograph People Behind The Objects That Reveal The Story Of Their Passion
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
30 Things Europeans Do Differently Than Americans And Surprise Them
3 min read
Aug, 22, 2025
Jane the Virgin
Jane the Virgin Review: Jane and Rafael’s Biblical Clash
3 min read
Nov, 30, 2016
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.