50 “That’s Not How Women Work” Moments Shared In This Online Group (New Pics)

Apparently, some men think if a woman wears an ankle bracelet, she is either a lesbian or a prostitute. And don’t even ask them about ladies who carry around their stuff in a backpack instead of a purse!
These things sound unbelievable, but just take a look at the subreddit r/NotHowGirlsWork and you’ll discover that some guys have such wild misconceptions about females, it’s like they’re talking about an alien race.
I honestly don’t know how they come up with such… theories. Maybe their ego couldn’t handle a breakup, so they invented an explanation on why it was their partner’s fault. Or maybe they’re just following the wrong people on social media.
Either way, continue scrolling to check out the latest posts from r/NotHowGirlsWork and if you want more after you’re done, fire up Bored Panda’s earlier piece on the subreddit. Enjoy.
#1 Don’t Know If This Is A Repost. Got Sent This By My Mom Lmao
Image source: DarkCreatorOfficial
#2 Adele’s Weight Loss Under The Spotlight Again
Image source: RohitaKadambi
#3 In Simpler Terms: “I Straight Up Can Not Please A Woman”
Image source: rode__16
#4 I Uhm- Don’t Think That’s Right Chief
Image source: Gh1ll1e
#5 Girls Don’t Have Ankles
Image source: Bwheat0674
#6 He Got Called Out On His “Women Don’t Like Sex” Bulls**t. Welp, I Think They Just Don’t Want To Have It With You
Image source: DamonSanders_9_9
#7 Her Uncle Does Not Understand How Sexism Works…
Image source: _hoetato
#8 The Girl Hive
Image source: bluish-velvet
#9 Uh. No
Image source: BambiKittens666
#10 What?
Image source: terrible_Khonie
#11 I’ve Seen This Expression Alot Whilst Browsing This Sub, So I Thought I’d Share This Meme
Image source: TockLoxx
#12 What’s The Secret Formula To Get In Bed With As Many Women As Possible!? Smh
Image source: uniqaa
#13 Hmmm Yes, Pants Are Only For Men
Image source: KaKrake
#14 Breast Milk Is Now Pee
Image source: nz7373
#15 This Guy Has A Weird Opinion
Image source: ThrowClose773
#16 This Pee Pee Maestro
Image source: Sprmodelcitizen
#17 Who Made This…
Image source: lobotomized_turnip
#18 Logic Not Found
Image source: nicole10484929
#19 Some People Really Don’t Like Seeing A Room Full Of Women…
Image source: noahleeann
#20 Hide Your Ankles, Lest You Be Found Out!
Image source: amerix
#21 Legend Says That To This Day No One Responded
Image source: Aergia0_0
#22 I Think This Belongs Here..
Image source: TheRevTholomeuPlague
#23 The Way Ppl Assumed Her Grandpa Is Her Sugar Daddy
Image source: hoesomeslut
#24 Wtf I Just Read?
Image source: Unfair_Assumption_23
#25 Single Moms = Leftovers
Image source: Loose_Style
#26 Found Under A Thread Asking “What Would Female The Equivalent Of No Nut November Be?”
Image source: I_am_catcus
#27 Not Sure What’s Worse, The Joke Itself Or The Fact So Many People Like This Kind Of Humor
Image source: Scorpia_CyberBunny
#28 Very Confident For A Man With No Grasp Of Grammar Or Science
Image source: leesey_lemon
#29 Yikes
Image source: davisgid
#30 Period Assumption Is My (Least) Favourite
Image source: wildwestwolves
#31 Who Does He Think He Is?
Image source: Plants2003
#32 Incels: We’re Just Lonely Virgins! Also Incels:
Image source: Plants2003
#33 Is He Looking For A Mother?
Image source: Unfair_Assumption_23
#34 He Wants His Wife To R-Xxx With Him
Image source: Cola206
#35 Just Confusing…
Image source: goldensunray
#36 Breast Size Is A Direct Result Of One’s Health
Image source: dirtyhippie62
#37 Nicole Kidman Is A Man. Obviously
Image source: dirtyhippie62
#38 Found On A Forum
Image source: Character_Cricket688
#39 “Itself”
Image source: averageclicheofagirl
#40 ” Women = Hen” – Peta
Image source: Ok_Swan_7760
#41 One Giant Leap For Mankind, One Small Step (Backwards) For Chad
Image source: Hour_Row_9697
#42 This Was Under A Post Of A Girl Saying She’s Scared Of Pain During The Intercourse….
Image source: Lincesaaa
#43 Bruh…
Image source: Drag0nK1ng123
#44 First Of All Women Don’t Decide Their Hobbies And Careers Based On Whether People Find Them Attractive
Image source: ima_smol_bean
#45 You Gave It To Chad, So Give It To Me
Image source: Rowan-the-Girlfriend
#46 Youtuber Asking The Real Hard Hitting Questions
Image source: The2ndHank
#47 In Response To Men Ignoring Their Partners For Gaming
Image source: AviliaMusic
#48 Pea Shooter vs. An Atom Bomb
Image source: exhausted_cat
#49 I Wish This Was Satire
Image source: bahknee9
#50 How’re You Going To Use The Exacr Same Face For Different Asian Women
Image source: _u_whats_this
Follow Us