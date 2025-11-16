50 “That’s Not How Women Work” Moments Shared In This Online Group (New Pics)

Apparently, some men think if a woman wears an ankle bracelet, she is either a lesbian or a prostitute. And don’t even ask them about ladies who carry around their stuff in a backpack instead of a purse!

These things sound unbelievable, but just take a look at the subreddit r/NotHowGirlsWork and you’ll discover that some guys have such wild misconceptions about females, it’s like they’re talking about an alien race.

I honestly don’t know how they come up with such… theories. Maybe their ego couldn’t handle a breakup, so they invented an explanation on why it was their partner’s fault. Or maybe they’re just following the wrong people on social media.

Either way, continue scrolling to check out the latest posts from r/NotHowGirlsWork and if you want more after you’re done, fire up Bored Panda’s earlier piece on the subreddit. Enjoy.

#1 Don’t Know If This Is A Repost. Got Sent This By My Mom Lmao

Image source: DarkCreatorOfficial

#2 Adele’s Weight Loss Under The Spotlight Again

Image source: RohitaKadambi

#3 In Simpler Terms: “I Straight Up Can Not Please A Woman”

Image source: rode__16

#4 I Uhm- Don’t Think That’s Right Chief

Image source: Gh1ll1e

#5 Girls Don’t Have Ankles

Image source: Bwheat0674

#6 He Got Called Out On His “Women Don’t Like Sex” Bulls**t. Welp, I Think They Just Don’t Want To Have It With You

Image source: DamonSanders_9_9

#7 Her Uncle Does Not Understand How Sexism Works…

Image source: _hoetato

#8 The Girl Hive

Image source: bluish-velvet

#9 Uh. No

Image source: BambiKittens666

#10 What?

Image source: terrible_Khonie

#11 I’ve Seen This Expression Alot Whilst Browsing This Sub, So I Thought I’d Share This Meme

Image source: TockLoxx

#12 What’s The Secret Formula To Get In Bed With As Many Women As Possible!? Smh

Image source: uniqaa

#13 Hmmm Yes, Pants Are Only For Men

Image source: KaKrake

#14 Breast Milk Is Now Pee

Image source: nz7373

#15 This Guy Has A Weird Opinion

Image source: ThrowClose773

#16 This Pee Pee Maestro

Image source: Sprmodelcitizen

#17 Who Made This…

Image source: lobotomized_turnip

#18 Logic Not Found

Image source: nicole10484929

#19 Some People Really Don’t Like Seeing A Room Full Of Women…

Image source: noahleeann

#20 Hide Your Ankles, Lest You Be Found Out!

Image source: amerix

#21 Legend Says That To This Day No One Responded

Image source: Aergia0_0

#22 I Think This Belongs Here..

Image source: TheRevTholomeuPlague

#23 The Way Ppl Assumed Her Grandpa Is Her Sugar Daddy

Image source: hoesomeslut

#24 Wtf I Just Read?

Image source: Unfair_Assumption_23

#25 Single Moms = Leftovers

Image source: Loose_Style

#26 Found Under A Thread Asking “What Would Female The Equivalent Of No Nut November Be?”

Image source: I_am_catcus

#27 Not Sure What’s Worse, The Joke Itself Or The Fact So Many People Like This Kind Of Humor

Image source: Scorpia_CyberBunny

#28 Very Confident For A Man With No Grasp Of Grammar Or Science

Image source: leesey_lemon

#29 Yikes

Image source: davisgid

#30 Period Assumption Is My (Least) Favourite

Image source: wildwestwolves

#31 Who Does He Think He Is?

Image source: Plants2003

#32 Incels: We’re Just Lonely Virgins! Also Incels:

Image source: Plants2003

#33 Is He Looking For A Mother?

Image source: Unfair_Assumption_23

#34 He Wants His Wife To R-Xxx With Him

Image source: Cola206

#35 Just Confusing…

Image source: goldensunray

#36 Breast Size Is A Direct Result Of One’s Health

Image source: dirtyhippie62

#37 Nicole Kidman Is A Man. Obviously

Image source: dirtyhippie62

#38 Found On A Forum

Image source: Character_Cricket688

#39 “Itself”

Image source: averageclicheofagirl

#40 ” Women = Hen” – Peta

Image source: Ok_Swan_7760

#41 One Giant Leap For Mankind, One Small Step (Backwards) For Chad

Image source: Hour_Row_9697

#42 This Was Under A Post Of A Girl Saying She’s Scared Of Pain During The Intercourse….

Image source: Lincesaaa

#43 Bruh…

Image source: Drag0nK1ng123

#44 First Of All Women Don’t Decide Their Hobbies And Careers Based On Whether People Find Them Attractive

Image source: ima_smol_bean

#45 You Gave It To Chad, So Give It To Me

Image source: Rowan-the-Girlfriend

#46 Youtuber Asking The Real Hard Hitting Questions

Image source: The2ndHank

#47 In Response To Men Ignoring Their Partners For Gaming

Image source: AviliaMusic

#48 Pea Shooter vs. An Atom Bomb

Image source: exhausted_cat

#49 I Wish This Was Satire

Image source: bahknee9

#50 How’re You Going To Use The Exacr Same Face For Different Asian Women

Image source: _u_whats_this

Patrick Penrose
