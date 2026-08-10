MIL Matches DIL’s Pettiness And Refuses To Get Her Coffee Order, Son Demands She Apologize

Mother-in-law and daughter-in-law relationships are like a lottery: there’s often a slim chance they’ll get along well. According to psychologist Terri Apter’s research for her book What Do You Want from Me?: Learning to Get Along with In-Laws, about 60% of married women report that the relationship with their MIL causes them stress and unhappiness.
In an interesting twist of events, this MIL felt this way about her son’s wife. Their strained relationship started at the coffee shop: the DIL wouldn’t get her mother’s drink order because tea, according to her, was “leaf water” and not worth her money. When the MIL returned the favor with the same level of pettiness by refusing to get her coffee order, the son and wife banded together against the MIL and demanded an apology.
An MIL got in a row with her DIL over her drink of choice — tea
MaplesImages/Envato (not the actual photo)
The DIL wouldn’t get her a tea latte on her coffee runs because it was “leaf water” and not worth her money
megostudio/Envato (not the actual photo)
“She can be a food/drink snob, so that’s where I think this is coming from,” the MIL clarified in the comments
Most commenters initially sided with the MIL, calling out the DIL’s behavior as blatant disrespect
In a surprising twist of events, the son changed his tune after seeing people’s reactions to his mother’s post online
Roberta Sant’Anna/Pexels (not the actual photo)
Commenters had little sympathy for the DIL: “I don’t think your DIL is a nice person”
Follow Us