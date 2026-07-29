Guy Tells Fiancée To Choose House Far From Her Job Or Leave, Acts Surprised She Chooses The Latter

The rise in this “alpha male” culture is honestly quite frightening because we may never know who they really are, and sometimes, it can be too late. After all, we have heard so many disturbing stories about how they treat women and feel no shame at all.
Well, this lady’s fiancé was a closeted chauvinist who pretended to be a perfect partner. They were thinking of buying a home together, but he was hell-bent on a cottage 3 hours away from her workplace. Here’s how he gave her an ultimatum, and was shocked by what she chose!
More info: Reddit
The alpha male culture is honestly terrifying when you think about how awfully such men treat women
Image credits: Binyamin Mellish / Pexels (not the actual photo)
The poster and her fiancé were planning to buy a house together, but he kept insisting on purchasing a secluded one, 3 hours away from her workplace
Image credits: BRDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Her protests fell on deaf ears as she would have to travel for work for 6 hours every day, but he couldn’t understand her frustration as he worked from home
Image credits: Vlada Karpovich / Pexels (not the actual photo)
The poster told him that she loved her job and didn’t want to change it, but he gave her an ultimatum and acted surprised when she chose to leave him
Image credits: Alena Darmel / Pexels (not the actual photo)
A few months later, the poster updated that her life was much better after the breakup, and she was going to use the money that her late father left to purchase a house
Image credits: ArtHouse Studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Her ex finally revealed his true misogynistic nature and started dating a barely legal woman, but she realized how he had manipulated her identity for so many years
Image credits: Min An / Pexels (not the actual photo)
In her final update, the poster revealed that she was healing from the damage he had caused, bought a home, realized that she was a lesbian, and found someone special
Image credits: SHVETS production / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Meanwhile, the poster’s friends told her that the ex had broken up with the 19-year-old for being “immature,” and he had also made racist comments
Image credits: Choice_Evidence1983
The poster was disgusted by his behavior as she was half black, and honestly felt that she had dodged a bullet after his red flags were exposed
Today’s story has a heartwarming ending as the original poster (OP) shares what happened with her. She had known her fiance for 12 years, and they had been together for 5 years. The two were saving to buy a house together, but the one that he wanted was a cottage in the middle of nowhere. Besides, it was 3 hours one way from her workplace, where she was a nursery practitioner.
Well, she had been promoted to the room lead position, really loved her job, and didn’t want to quit. Also, even if they had kids in the future, staying so far away would be tedious for everyone. Unfortunately, her fiance just refused to see reason and rejected all the other houses closer to her workplace. The confused poster couldn’t fathom why, but she decided to talk it out.
She soon realized that he was not going to change his mind no matter what. In fact, he also gave her an ultimatum to either pick the house or leave. When she chose the latter, he still insisted on talking about it, but our lady was done with him. She went to stay with her brother until she figured out what to do with her life. Sadly, she lost her father a few months later, but he left her some money.
She planned to buy a house with it, and she had discovered that she was bi. Meanwhile, her ex had finally revealed his alpha-male side and started dating a 19-year-old. In her final update, the OP revealed that she was actually a lesbian, had found someone special, and also bought a house. While her life had turned better, her ex was single again and showing off his racist colors.
Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Netizens were quick to point out that when he kept pushing her for physical intimacy, it was a sign that he was hiding his true misogynistic colors. Not to add insult to injury, but experts highlight that “toxic masculinity peddled by online influencers is becoming increasingly prominent, buoyed by the resurgence of far-right ideology and a virulent backlash against feminism.”
It could be that he was trying to isolate her so that she would lose any support system, and he would be able to control her easily. Studies stress that isolation is a manipulative tool for emotional violence that’s used to gain control by cutting their partners off from the people who care about them. Over time, this can make the victims feel like the harasser is the only person they can turn to.
Well, a social scientist has reasoned that men often chase independent, strong, and confident women only to then try to bring them down a peg once they start dating. Peeps online felt that the guy was doing the same to the author. Many also argued that he wanted her exhausted all the time, so she would either be submissive or quit her job and do what he wanted her to do.
Netizens said that the 19-year-old he dated later probably refused to listen to him, and she’s the one who dumped him. All I can say is good riddance for both women, as they were freed from a misogynistic and racist guy. Don’t you agree as well? What would you do if you were in the OP’s shoes? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!
Netizens claimed that the guy was just a “traditional” man trying to cage an independent woman, and they were glad that she dumped him
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