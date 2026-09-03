This Artist Recreates The Golden Era Of Nokia, GTA And Early Apple In 28 Nostalgic Paintings

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Based in Copenhagen today, Turkish illustrator Fatih Öztürk has been turning fragments of late-’90s and early-2000s culture into warm, cinematic paintings that feel less like fan art and more like memories made visible. His subjects range from the neon streets of Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and the familiar chaos of Counter-Strike to Nokia phones, translucent iMacs, old cars, and other pieces of technology and design that once seemed futuristic. 

According to the artist, the games themselves are really only a starting point, the paintings are meant to evoke the rooms, sounds, friends, family members, and feelings associated with them. His love for the bold, colorful design of the era also extends beyond games, reflecting his belief that late-’90s and early-2000s aesthetics were far less afraid of color and personality than today’s often minimal designs.

Scroll down to explore Öztürk’s work and find out which images bring back memories you thought you’d forgotten.

More info: Instagram | fatihozturkprintshop.myshopify.com

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This Artist Recreates The Golden Era Of Nokia, GTA And Early Apple In 28 Nostalgic Paintings

Image source: Fatih Öztürk

This Artist Recreates The Golden Era Of Nokia, GTA And Early Apple In 28 Nostalgic Paintings

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This Artist Recreates The Golden Era Of Nokia, GTA And Early Apple In 28 Nostalgic Paintings

Image source: Fatih Öztürk

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This Artist Recreates The Golden Era Of Nokia, GTA And Early Apple In 28 Nostalgic Paintings

Image source: Fatih Öztürk

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This Artist Recreates The Golden Era Of Nokia, GTA And Early Apple In 28 Nostalgic Paintings

Image source: Fatih Öztürk

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This Artist Recreates The Golden Era Of Nokia, GTA And Early Apple In 28 Nostalgic Paintings

Image source: Fatih Öztürk

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This Artist Recreates The Golden Era Of Nokia, GTA And Early Apple In 28 Nostalgic Paintings

Image source: Fatih Öztürk

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This Artist Recreates The Golden Era Of Nokia, GTA And Early Apple In 28 Nostalgic Paintings

Image source: Fatih Öztürk

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This Artist Recreates The Golden Era Of Nokia, GTA And Early Apple In 28 Nostalgic Paintings

Image source: Fatih Öztürk

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This Artist Recreates The Golden Era Of Nokia, GTA And Early Apple In 28 Nostalgic Paintings

Image source: Fatih Öztürk

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This Artist Recreates The Golden Era Of Nokia, GTA And Early Apple In 28 Nostalgic Paintings

Image source: Fatih Öztürk

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This Artist Recreates The Golden Era Of Nokia, GTA And Early Apple In 28 Nostalgic Paintings

Image source: Fatih Öztürk

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This Artist Recreates The Golden Era Of Nokia, GTA And Early Apple In 28 Nostalgic Paintings

Image source: Fatih Öztürk

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This Artist Recreates The Golden Era Of Nokia, GTA And Early Apple In 28 Nostalgic Paintings

Image source: Fatih Öztürk

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This Artist Recreates The Golden Era Of Nokia, GTA And Early Apple In 28 Nostalgic Paintings

Image source: Fatih Öztürk

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This Artist Recreates The Golden Era Of Nokia, GTA And Early Apple In 28 Nostalgic Paintings

Image source: Fatih Öztürk

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This Artist Recreates The Golden Era Of Nokia, GTA And Early Apple In 28 Nostalgic Paintings

Image source: Fatih Öztürk

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This Artist Recreates The Golden Era Of Nokia, GTA And Early Apple In 28 Nostalgic Paintings

Image source: Fatih Öztürk

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This Artist Recreates The Golden Era Of Nokia, GTA And Early Apple In 28 Nostalgic Paintings

Image source: Fatih Öztürk

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This Artist Recreates The Golden Era Of Nokia, GTA And Early Apple In 28 Nostalgic Paintings

Image source: Fatih Öztürk

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This Artist Recreates The Golden Era Of Nokia, GTA And Early Apple In 28 Nostalgic Paintings

Image source: Fatih Öztürk

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This Artist Recreates The Golden Era Of Nokia, GTA And Early Apple In 28 Nostalgic Paintings

Image source: Fatih Öztürk

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This Artist Recreates The Golden Era Of Nokia, GTA And Early Apple In 28 Nostalgic Paintings

Image source: Fatih Öztürk

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This Artist Recreates The Golden Era Of Nokia, GTA And Early Apple In 28 Nostalgic Paintings

Image source: Fatih Öztürk

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This Artist Recreates The Golden Era Of Nokia, GTA And Early Apple In 28 Nostalgic Paintings

Image source: Fatih Öztürk

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This Artist Recreates The Golden Era Of Nokia, GTA And Early Apple In 28 Nostalgic Paintings

Image source: Fatih Öztürk

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This Artist Recreates The Golden Era Of Nokia, GTA And Early Apple In 28 Nostalgic Paintings

Image source: Fatih Öztürk

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This Artist Recreates The Golden Era Of Nokia, GTA And Early Apple In 28 Nostalgic Paintings

Image source: Fatih Öztürk

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This Artist Recreates The Golden Era Of Nokia, GTA And Early Apple In 28 Nostalgic Paintings

Image source: Fatih Öztürk

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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