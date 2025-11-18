“It’s Time For A CPS Visit”: North West Draws Kanye’s Album Cover Of Barely Clothed Bianca Censori

The West family has been giving the internet a series of headline-worthy posts for the past few days since the release of Kanye West’s newest project, Vultures 1. Now, 10-year-old North West is the latest member of the family to make the internet’s jaw collectively drop.
The young progeny of Kanye and Kim Kardashian had reportedly created a drawing that features her nearly-naked stepmom, Bianca Censori, as a nod to the artwork of her father’s new album.
The Vultures 1 album is a collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign, and the cover includes Bianca standing with her back facing the camera, wearing nothing but thigh-high black boots and a sheer piece of fabric over her bare behind.
A pencil sketch of the album cover was recreated and originally posted on the TikTok account called @kimandnorth, which is jointly shared by North and her mother, Kim.
The post included a selection of photos, and the 10th photo in the carousel showed the account’s 18.6 million followers a picture of a handwritten note, believed to be written by 10-year-old North. The note featured three different things that young North was grateful for.
“What are 3 things your [sic] grateful for today,” read the prompt of the handwritten note, dated Feb. 13, 2024.
“I am grateful for the VULTURES 1 album because it is insanely good,” read North’s response in the message.
“I am also grateful for the black vulture because if vultures weren’t alive this amazing album wouldn’t have come out,” the note continued.
In conclusion, the note said, “Lastly, I am grateful for the song CARNIVAL.”
The note’s reference to Kanye’s new track, CARNIVAL, left netizens horrified by the kind of music that the child is exposed to. The song features explicit lyrics, such as “Let her suck the d–k, said she was a pro,” and “She ride the d–k like a carnival.”
The song also makes mentions of actor Bill Cosby and musician R. Kelly, both of whom are embroiled in sexual abuse accusations.
North’s gratitude note ends with the pencil sketch of Kanye’s new album artwork, featuring his nearly naked wife.
“I can’t defend this. This is absolutely unhinged,” one person commented on the drawing. Another said, “Wtf is this?! She is going have such a warped view of how women’s bodies should look.”
“North drawing her step mum’s a** is weird ash to me yall idk,” another comment said.
“Honestly it’s wild what she’s been exposed to,” another person wrote. “Like damn let the girl be a little innocent.”
Another comment mentioned the child being grateful for the song CARNIVAL and said, “It’s especially disturbing that she cites Carnival…I just read the lyrics and as a grown adult I feel gross.”
“Even eminem didn’t let his daughters listen to his music. Art or not, her dad’s music is inappropriate for children. And yes, that includes his own 10 year old child,” one comment said.
By the age of 10, North already got a chance to add “rapper” to her resume, courtesy of her dad, Kanye, who featured the little girl’s rap in the track “Talking / Once Again.”
Visuals of the song, shared by Kanye on his Instagram, show the father-daughter duo together.
“I love it here. We gonna take over the year for another year. It’s your bestie, Miss Miss Westie. Don’t try to test me. It’s gonna get messy. It’s gonna get messy, just bless me,” young North raps while getting her hair done in the video of the track.
Kanye has also shared posts that show his wife in NSFW outfits that have made some netizens do a complete double-take. Bianca is known for her dauntless fashion choices, which include wearing nothing but a nude tight suit as she strolled through the streets of Italy, clutching a purple pillow in front of her chest.
Bianca and North have also been pictured walking together and holding hands in public in the past.
North was born to Kanye and Kim in 2013, a year before the former couple officially tied the knot. The two went on to parent Saint, Chicago, and Psalm before Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021.
The era of Kimye came to an end when their divorce was finalized in 2022.
The award-winning rapper touched upon co-parenting with Kim on the Alo Mind podcast in 2022 and said she parents their children about 80 percent of the time.
“Your home is your original church. So, even to this day, I’ll still give Kim advice on things that can help because that’s gonna go to the kids. She’s still gotta — basically 80 percent of the time — raise those children,” he said on the podcast, as quoted by People.
Kim also said she wants their children to be around their father as much as possible during a May 2022 episode of The Kardashians.
“No matter what we’re going through, I always want my kids to be around their dad as much as possible and just have their mornings with Dad and get dropped off at school,” Kim said on the show.
“I think, sometimes, people are bashful to be super dads. Everyone wants to be a cool dad, and sometimes, you gotta wear the fire hat. Sometimes, you gotta wear the Easter bunny costume,” Kanye added in the episode, which shows him picking up the kids to take them to school.
Kim spoke about her public divorce from the rapper during a conversation with Robin Roberts in 2022 and noted that she’s tried to maintain an “open dialogue” with her children about her relationship with their father.
“No matter what, even in this crazy life that we live, you just have to have a really open dialogue with your children. Kanye and I have had conversations. We have to talk daily for the kids, so, you know, I hate that it had to play out like that. But when it comes to family, I mean, Kanye and I will always be family,” she was quoted saying.
The mother’s joint account with her daughter North boasts millions of followers, and it has deleted the post that included the drawing of Kanye’s Vultures 1 album. But people still shared their views online, as they cannot get over what is believed to be the 10-year-old’s drawing.
