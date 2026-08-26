“Creeps Me Out”: 58 People Reveal The North American Folklore That Still Gives Them Chills

We’ve all heard plenty about North America, from famously large portion sizes and busy cities to Hollywood, road trips, and some of the world’s most recognizable pop culture. But there’s another side to the continent that’s far older, stranger, and a little more unsettling. North America is home to countless legends, ghost stories, and mysterious creatures passed down through generations, many rooted in local history, cultural traditions, and the landscapes where these stories began.
And that’s exactly what we went looking for today. We dove into a thread where people answered the question, “What’s the most haunting folklore of North America?” From chilling local legends to strange beings said to lurk in forests, lakes, and along lonely roads, the answers reveal a mysterious side of the continent that doesn’t always make it into travel brochures. Some of these tales are frightening, others fascinating, and a few might make you think twice the next time you’re alone in the woods. Keep scrolling, Pandas, to discover the haunting stories that have captured people’s imaginations for generations.
#1
The sk/nwalker (apparently it’s disrespectful to type its name? so i’ll respect it) is quite scary, it takes forms and pretends to be someone it’s not.
Image source: goldenkoiifish, Wendelin Jacober
#2
The Wendigos stories are probably the creepiest to me. The idea of a person becoming a monster because of greed and starvation is already disturbing, but the stories about hearing something in the woods make it even worse.
WonderClean6418:
Wendigo: It gets taller and hungrier with every person it eats. And winter makes it worse.
Image source: Square_Ad6149, Alfo Medeiros
#3
Moon eyed people. Native Americans knew of a group of small pale folk with large round eyes that were mostly nocturnal. They had peaceful relationships with them for many generations. Eventually there was war that wiped the Moon eyes out. The native stories treat this as history instead of myth. No one really knows wtah this beings were.
Image source: Boxfullabatz, Go to Stéfano Girardelli’s profile Stéfano Girardelli
Many of us probably grew up hearing stories from our grandparents, parents, or other family members—perhaps tales about ancient heroes, mysterious creatures, gods, witches, or strange things that supposedly happened long ago. These stories are often part of folklore, a broad collection of shared traditions, beliefs, customs, and tales passed down from one generation to the next, often through word of mouth and everyday practices. Some explain the world around us, while others entertain, teach lessons, preserve cultural memories, or simply give us a good reason to fear the woods after dark. And while today’s post explores some of North America’s most haunting folklore, let’s also take a quick trip around the world and look at a few legendary figures and creatures that have captured people’s imaginations for generations.
#4
Hatchet Woman.
dunno if there’s a specific origin but I became aware of it in the Rockies. The timeline is ambiguous but may have originated some time in the early 1900s.
A homeless woman had her camp outside of town high up on the ridge. She had built herself a nest and would frequently be seen wandering the ridge with her hatchet, cutting down saplings to add to her nest.
Occasionally, youths from town would harass her, throwing rocks, shouting, enticing her to chase them, etc.
She was by all accounts a frail old woman so this seemed like a risk-free bullying for the children.
Until one day the kids didn’t come back down the ridge after running off to bother Hatchet Woman. Eventually adults went up to look for them and found each and every one passed away from a hatchet blow to the head. The adults went immediately to Hatchet Woman’s nest to confront her but she was gone.
They never found her, but for years after, anyone who dared venture up the ridge would be found later, hacked.
Even to this day, NO ONE goes up that ridge after dark and it’s considered proper to leave an offering of a large stick “at least as tall as a man” on the trail as an offering to Hatchet Woman for safe passage. The trail is LINED with almost a wicker wall of large sticks, and to take one away is to invite violent demise.
Image source: ichigoli, Rob Griffin
#5
Hancock Hannah!
Imagine the hillbilly version of La Llorona. Hancock Hannah spends the nights roaming the fresh water lake, Hancock Pond, weeping for her late children. The multitude of critters out at night, seemingly mimicking the cries, did not ease my six year old little heart after my grandpa told me the story lol.
Image source: JustGhostyThings, Aleksei Andreev
#6
There is the Dogman in Northern MI.
It’s okay though he only shows up on the 7th year of the decade. Oh, that’s next year.
Also Bigfoot and Wendigo.
Image source: justa_flesh_wound, Caleb Falkenhagen
Let’s start with two larger-than-life figures featured in B.A. Botkin’s A Treasury of American Folklore. First published in 1944 and supported by the Federal Writers’ Project, the collection brought together a remarkable range of oral traditions, tall tales, songs, jokes, and stories from diverse American communities. One of its most famous figures is Paul Bunyan, the mythical giant lumberjack whose adventures became a staple of American and Canadian folklore. Originally told as exaggerated campfire stories by loggers, Paul Bunyan’s larger-than-life exploits often explained how landscapes and landmarks came to be. With his enormous strength and equally enormous companion, Babe the Blue Ox, Bunyan became a symbol of the rugged frontier spirit and proof that a good story only gets better when you make everything a little bigger.
#7
My kids learn some coast Salish history and language as part of the school curriculum. The Basket Lady scared the heck out of them. She hangs around in the forest with a basket made of cedar, and steals children who stay out too late.
Image source: Monotreme_monorail, Natalia Marcelewicz
#8
Everybody’s got the usuals covered. One of the more minor haunt characters is a little ghost girl called blue eyes, that resides on a military base in Ontario. Every part of the story can be explained logically, except for the GPS navigation. No matter where you start, or where you punch in your destination, it’ll take you to her grave.
Image source: pro-rock-taster, ly
#9
Mothman. Shows up before disasters and nobody knows why.
Image source: Thin_Place_8073, Lauren Boswell
Then there’s Davy Crockett, another famous figure whose story sits somewhere between history and legend. Unlike Paul Bunyan, Crockett was real: a frontiersman, soldier, politician, and folk hero who lived in the early 19th century. But as his story was retold through almanacs, books, stage productions, and later television, his real-life adventures gradually grew into the legend of the “King of the Wild Frontier.” The fictionalized version of Crockett became larger than life, complete with incredible survival skills and a famous coonskin cap. His story is a fascinating example of how a real historical figure can become part of folklore as generations add a little more adventure to the tale.
#10
Water babies, known to occupy Lake Tahoe and areas around the Great Basin and California. Small, beings or infants, sometimes featuring long dark hair, fishtails, or reptilian skin. Known for mimicking the sounds of a crying or laughing human baby to trick people into coming close to the water’s edge. Once an unsuspecting person or child approaches or enters the water to help, the water babies drag them down to drown. Hearing or seeing them is often viewed as a serious omen of bad luck.
Image source: SierraWinemaker, GURYAN
#11
Wendigo and skin walkers. I’m confident I’ve seen both.
The time I saw a wendigo, I was out on the reserve. It was around sunset, and I was walking trails to forage. I saw something with long white fur, glowing eyes, and antlers standing in the middle of the trail.
The time I saw a skin walker – i was walking my dog around 3am (near the reserve as well) and I saw something run across the road. It was on its hind legs, had little patches of hair but was mostly hairless, and had this empty eyed werewolf looking face.
Image source: LavenderBloodlust2_0, Sefa Tekin
#12
I’ve always said that the Jersey devil is the creepiest.
jarrettbrown:
I had a buddy in college who’s family had a cabin in the Pine Barrens and told me the best story. He had a sister who was five years younger than him and her Freshman year of high school, she made the varsity soccer team. The Seniors on the team wanted to do a harmless prank that would just be scary. He suggested that they bring the everyone that wasn’t on varsity to the cabin and he’d act like the Jersey Devil and scare the [hell] out of them. He did this every fall four years and it was a hit with everyone.
Image source: jarrettbrown, Iakub Arifulin
Of course, not every legendary creature comes from the land. Some of the most terrifying ones are said to live beneath the waves. The Kraken, for example, comes from Scandinavian folklore and is often described as a gigantic sea monster that can drag entire ships into the ocean depths. Early stories described it as so enormous that sailors could mistake parts of its body for islands. While the real giant squid isn’t exactly out there attacking ships, sightings of unusually large squids and octopuses may have helped inspire these frightening tales. For sailors facing the vast and mysterious ocean, it’s easy to imagine how strange creatures appearing from the deep could eventually become stories about a monster powerful enough to swallow a ship whole.
#13
Bigfoot.
steffloc:
Bigfoot. I used to go camping every year with my family in the Mono Lake area. I had an older cousin that would go on these trips with us and he would ditch me on hikes and tell me Bigfoot was going to get me. Or that his friend was walking his dog in the area and Bigfoot ate his dog. I was 8 years old and petrified to leave the cabin.
Image source: tvmdc1, Ali Kazal
#14
Wendigo & skinwalkers for creatures. Appalachian superstitions for belief (don’t whistle in the woods at night, don’t leave your curtains open after dark, don’t respond to voices in the forest) and then probably southern Gulf voodoo or Bigfoot.
Image source: railroadfrog, Fidan Nazim qizi
#15
The stories of the simultaneous eruption of Mt. Shasta and Mt. Mazama, causing the mountain to collapse and form what later became Crater lake.
prettygirlarchive:
I think the most haunting part is that this isnt just some random ghost story, the landscape itself is still there as evidence of the event the story remembers
Image source: nanopicofared, Galina MyFoxyWorld
Far from the cold Scandinavian seas, South African folklore tells of another enormous creature: the Grootslang. This legendary serpent is said to live deep inside a cave and, according to some stories, is as old as the Earth itself. The creature is often described as so large that it can devour elephants, while other versions of the legend claim it guards a hidden cavern filled with treasure and precious gems. Like many myths, the Grootslang may have been inspired by something very real—large African pythons, some of which can grow to impressive lengths. Of course, a 30-foot python is frightening enough without adding treasure, giant gems, and an ancient underground cave to the story!
#16
The Appalachian Mountains. There is a thread on here somewhere about the stuff that people see there. Missing kids etc. the staircases. Creeps me out.
susaneec:
I live in the southern Appalachians. It’s beautiful here, truly. The mountains appear so gentle and green. But there are hollers that will swallow you. Between the caves and the bears and the people, you almost don’t need anything else to make it dangerous for the unwary. But these mountains are older than bones. If there’s a place in the world where the earth stores memories, for better or for worse, it’s here.
Image source: beerisgreatPA, Connor Scott McManus
#17
The House of Blue Lights is a local Indianapolis legend and once rite of passage to sneak into. It was one I learned about from my dad. Legend said it was owned by a rich recluse who kept his late wife who passed away] in an accident in a glass coffin surrounded by these blue eerie Christmas lights. Didn’t help the house had gotten some bizarre add on construction through the years to sell the kooky rich old man energy. Plus The house had the blue Christmas lights on all year around hence its name.
Well turns out the man in question Skiles Edward Test was something of an eccentric. He was married three times and his wives all outlived him. The man loved blue and initially found the legends cropping up about his house to be funny until he had to put up with constant teenage vandalism and several house fires.
Skiles passed from stress and when he passed wanted his house to be turned into a nature preserve or a camping spot for the Boy Scouts.
Image source: mostie2016, Maxim Shklyaev
#18
Hidebehinds.
DaisyAnderson:
OMG.
I live in a smaller PNW logging town. I was literally telling my kid about this the day before yesterday. Then yesterday morning we were sitting in the front yard googling it more (it scared him so I was trying to give him more details of story origins and stuff to de-spook it).
I kid you not, in the middle of doing that, we both heard the weirdest noises from my front woods. We crept up into the edge of the forest and could HEAR CRASHING AND MOVING RIGHT IN FRONT OF US and every time we turned our heads it STOPPED and then started again a few seconds later in a new place.
Now he’s mad at me for making him scared of the woods. But it was legit creepy. So creepy!!!!
Image source: lazy_legs, Ron Lach
Japan has its own famous water-dwelling creature: the kappa. In Japanese folklore, kappa are supernatural beings often associated with rivers, ponds, and lakes. They are usually depicted with a mix of human, monkey, reptilian, and turtle-like features, including a shell and a dish-like indentation on their heads that holds water. According to traditional stories, this water is the source of their supernatural strength. Fortunately for anyone who happens to meet one, folklore also provides a clever way to defeat a kappa: trick it into bowing. Because the creature is said to be extremely polite, it may return the bow, spilling the water from its head and losing its power. It’s a wonderfully strange example of how even terrifying mythical creatures can come with surprisingly specific weaknesses.
#19
A few people have mentioned the appalachians, the mountains are so old and they have many stories associated with them.
The bell witch, old green eyes, the black eyed children, and Mothman are all pretty cool!
Image source: luluthecrazypotato, Connor Scott McManus
#20
I’m Californian so I’ll go with two from here:
The dark watchers- indigenous legend of massive shadow figures seen in the mountains
Char man of Ojai- said to be the spirit of a deceased firefighter you’ll see a charred corpse running after your car at night.
Image source: jacyerickson, That_dude_with_camera Donate
#21
North American house hippo. Imagine going for a midnight snack and you catch a house hippo in your pantry searching for potato chips.
Image source: Spare-Half796, Egor Litvinov
Then there’s Baba Yaga, one of the most fascinating and unpredictable figures in Slavic folklore. She is usually portrayed as an intimidating old woman who lives deep in the forest in a magical hut that stands on chicken legs. Rather than flying on a broomstick, Baba Yaga is often said to travel through the air in a wooden mortar, steering with a pestle. But what makes her particularly interesting is that she isn’t simply a villain. In some stories, she is a terrifying witch or ogress who threatens children. In others, she acts as a powerful guardian or helper, testing whether a hero is brave, clever, or worthy before offering assistance. You never quite know whether meeting Baba Yaga will end in disaster—or unexpectedly useful advice.
#22
Boo hags scare the hell out of me.
What do you mean you can tell a bloody skinless soul-sucker is in your closet by the foul stench of rotting flesh emitting from it.
Image source: PsychicStudMuffin, Go to Clint Patterson’s profile Clint Patterson
#23
Maybe not the most haunting but a fun one for sure. On a particular street in Avon Connecticut there’s a clan of little people called the melon heads. They’re basically short melon headed humans who throw rocks at your car and try to eat you. There’s also Doc Benton from New Hampshire. An immortal phantom doctor who lures children and hikers to their deaths so he can use their body parts in his dark experiments.
Image source: rjrae720, Alfo Medeiros
#24
Didn’t see anyone mention the Gurdon Lights. Reports go back since the 1930’s of a bobbing ghost light near abandoned train tracks. Lore is that it’s a brakeman who was accidentally beheaded and is now looking for his head.
There’s also the Creature of Boggy Creek, also known as the Fouke Monster. The earliest report of a sighting was in 1851 in the Memphis Enquirer. The first movie was made in 1972 (with four sequels), and since 2013 there’s been a festival dedicated to it, with proceeds going to the local school district.
The White River has the White River Monster and even has the White River Monster Refuge(WRM Refuge) that was passed by the Senate in 1973 and sponsored by Senator Bob Harvey. The WRM refuge is located between two points. The southern point is known as the Old Grand Glaize, and the northern point is known as Rosie. It is illegal to hurt the White River Monster in this refuge. Sightings of the White River Monster, known as Whitey, began back in 1915 near Newport, and they are loved by the locals. People hypothesize that Whitey is anything from an alligator gar to an elephant seal.
Image source: Slothpoots, Peter Dyllong
And, of course, we can’t talk about world folklore without mentioning dragons. Versions of these legendary creatures appear in cultures worldwide, though they aren’t always portrayed the same way. Some theories suggest that ancient discoveries of enormous fossilized bones may have helped fuel stories about giant reptiles and other fantastic beasts. In much of European folklore, dragons are often depicted as dangerous creatures that hoard treasure, breathe fire, and must be defeated by heroes.
In many East Asian traditions, however, dragons are associated with good fortune, wisdom, rain, and prosperity. Chinese dragons, for example, are generally wingless and serpentine, and the dragon dance remains a beloved part of Lunar New Year celebrations. It’s fascinating how the same basic idea—a giant, powerful mythical creature—can represent fear in one culture and good luck in another.
#25
Since no one has mentioned them yet, the Pukwudgie from the Wampanoag region of SE New England is interesting.
Imagine a small, hairy, human-like creature that lives in the woods and calls your name to trick you into falling down a gorge. Some people around here still leave out offerings of food to keep the good will.
Image source: TheDeringer, Jonathan Santiago
#26
Maybe not scary but kind of sad.
The Anson lights, just outside of Abilene, Texas
Legend has it there was a small family living out there, and the mother would tell her children that when they were out playing past dark to keep an eye out for when they saw her lantern flashing and to flash theirs back, and to come home.
One night, her children didnt come home.
Allegedly her ghost is out there. If you park your car at the edge of the trees and flash your lights, you might see her flash hers back.
Image source: pigsinpajamas3, Bradley De Melo
#27
My stepmom and father both independently told me a story of driving to a rural campground in Nevada when two strange creatures passed in front of the car on a dark road. They kind of looked like wolves but too big and walked weird, and they said they realized the KNEES WERE BACKWARDS ON ALL ITS LEGS? They freaked the f out.
A few years later I was watching one of those trash history channel folklore shows and they showed a drawing a farmer in the 1800s made of a creature he saw on his land. Looked like a wolf, but big and the knees were backwards. I scrambled to send a picture to my stepmom and she goes, “Yeah, that’s it.”
Anyway the backwards knees things unsettled me.
Image source: whitegirlofthenorth, Isaac Mitchell
And that’s one of the most wonderful things about folklore: these stories can be completely different, yet they often reveal something about the people and places that created them. A sea monster might reflect the fear of unexplored waters, a forest witch can warn people about the dangers of the wilderness, and a larger-than-life folk hero may represent the values a community admires. Coming back to today’s post, the haunting stories shared by people from across North America show that the continent has no shortage of its own eerie legends and mysterious tales. Which one gave you the biggest chills, Pandas? And do you have a local legend or creepy piece of folklore from where you live? Let us know in the comments!
#28
The Blair Witch.
Image source: Tee_i_am, Wolrider YURTSEVEN
#29
When we were kids my parents owned several cabins in Maine over the years and we always spent summers up there. My dad made up several great ghost stories that scared us.
One of our cabins was at the end Whispering Pine Drive up the road from Moose Pond. He made up a story about the moose man that stalked the woods around Moose Pond. It was a monster with a moose head that walked upright with razor sharp claws. When it was near, the wind in the pines would whisper your name before the moose man got you.
Dad made the best folklore to scare us kids while spending the weekend in the dark Maine woods.
Image source: HumpieDouglas, tree lee
#30
South Louisiana and especially New Orleans is pretty fascinating, the blend of indigenous/African/French/Spanish culture make for some pretty interesting and spooky folklore, and incredible food.
goddamnitwhalen:
The folklore is one of the things that has me most excited about the rumors about a new Fallout game being set in New Orleans.
ForbiddenSirenz:
New Orleans is one of my favorite cities in the world. I’m not sure how much I believe in weird spiritual stuff. But some little older lady that kind of looked like Calypso from pirates of the Caribbean once came up to me while I was just sitting at a relatively normal bar and told me “You really should get rid of that thing on your shoulder. That’s an evil sort of thing.” And pointed to my right shoulder.
Naturally I thought I had a bug or something on me and kind brushed off my shoulder and she just kind of laughed and walked off.
I’ve always had a weird pain in that specific shoulder even before she said anything. Comes and goes with life.
Most likely a very weird coincidence. But the fact it was the shoulder that actually hurts I dunno. I woulda waved it off more if it was my left shoulder that’s fine. I dunno. Probably just a weird lucky guess lol. But it’s always kind of on my mind when it flares up and hurts especially bad.
Image source: sheev4senate420, Jahanzeb Ahsan
#31
The Brown Mountain Lights in North Carolina. Very interesting story and witness accounts for 100+ years with no definitive answers.
There’s multiple good podcasts on it. Wendigoon is the only one I can think of right now.
Edit to add a link to the video from Wendigoon.
Image source: KiloAlphaLima
#32
In Chesapeake VA out at Tidewater College on the old ww2 base you can find a Irish banchee, and Swamp Walker a native American shaman who turned to black medicine, said to cause havoc with those who disturb his area.
Image source: SnowStar35
#33
I seen what people call a grey alien in Braxton County West Virginia back around 1999,
That place is or was already creepy a big sign in Flatwood reads “Welcome to Flatwoods, Home of the green monster.”
Well they have grey one to.
Image source: Miller_Time81
#34
Lake Lanier, Georgia.
Relevant_Sign_5926:
I grew up around Lake Lanier and would swim in it regularly, was only a ten minute walk or so from my childhood house.
It definitely has some pretty unsettling energy, especially when you consider it’s a man-made lake and not a natural thing at all. The history behind it is pretty dark and twisted, too.
Just surprised to see something from my past mentioned, haven’t lived in Georgia for years now.
Image source: Manybrent
#35
Any story you hear about an eldritch horror from a moonshine maker in West Virginia.
Image source: GreninjaStrike
#36
The White Screamer.
Image source: Starkrafty
#37
Hawaii. Nightmarchers. Was introduced to them my first week on island, left a lasting impression.
Image source: Klutzy-Client
#38
The Headless Cabbie, Four Eyed Jack, The Ghost Bride, The Haunted Train.
Image source: WoburnWarrior
#39
My Mother’s stories of the holllows of Appalachian Kentucky. That place was haunted. Alva, Puckett Creek, Harlan County. Haunted by the Native Americans, and coal miners. My advice to you, don’t worry about the Native American staring in your window at night. He’s the least of your problems.
Image source: mohaveghosts
#40
The Winchester house is pretty cool.
Kaliseth:
Went there as a little kid and again as an adult. When I went the second time, I asked about seeing the staircase to nowhere, which I saw the first time. The tour person had no idea what I was talking about. That is one of the trippiest “homes” anywhere!
Image source: veraldar
#41
Florida but mostly the Everglades has their own version of big foot called the skunkape. It’s hardly ever talked about and most people I mention it to don’t know what it is. Good thing there’s no real good reason to camp out on the Everglades. There’s probably a solid week where the weather wouldn’t end you.
Image source: MessiLeagueSoccer
#42
My family kinda did the whole manifest destiny thing and ran native Americans off their land in the early 1800’s. Them woods is haunted with skinwalkers. The things I’ve seen and heard out there just don’t make natural sense.
Image source: FormerStuff
#43
There are parts of the Grand Canyon you are not allowed to visit, and have never been allowed to visit. There is a lot of speculation on why that is. The most plausible in my opinion is that there are things there that don’t match the “approved” history taught in schools, and if anyone saw it would shake up the status quo.
Or maybe it’s just a secret military base.
Image source: emotheatrix
#44
The Spooklight in Joplin, Mo always freaked me out as a kid.
Image source: kikikimii
#45
Wisconsin Hodag is fun.
Arizona Red Ghost.
Image source: doghome107
#46
Red haired giants, Lovelock cave, Nevada.
Image source: HappyCakeDay101
#47
A book called ‘Haunted Hikes’ has all sorts of spooky stories and folklore from National Parks across the U.S. “Hurricane Haint” in Tennessee is my favorite.
Image source: Medium-Raisin7919
#48
For me, The Banshee woman in West Virginia.
Image source: BearCat1478
#49
Southern California, Ventura, just north of LA:
1.Ojai Vampire: in the 1890s an immigrant rancher moved to Ojai from Europe. People started dying of a mysterious consumption insomnia, Cattle started getting strange mutilations, and dying. They blamed it on the foreigner and an angry mob went to his house. They found a black dog guarding a tomb, drove it off, tore I open the crypt, and found him “sleeping” inside. They drove a stake through his heart, his eyes opened wide in terror, and they fled.
The tomb is located somewhere near camp comfort— some say his body is still there.
2. Char Man: This is the one that every kid who grew up in the area knows! Interestingly enough, it stems from a real life incident in the late 1940s AND a local indigenous myth.
– version 1: an indigenous man and his son were caught in a wildfire and burned. The son went mad and hung his fathers skin on a tree
– version 2: a man was unalived in a car accident and burned beyond recognition
– version 3: a firefighter was unalived in a wildfire and burned beyond recognition
Now the burned spirit wanders the highway, locals will see him walking along the road or sometimes running across it. When there are wildfires, it’s said that he will either lead you to the fire or away from it.
3. Several more spirits actually haunt the same bridge that Char Man hangs around, one is a deceased bride who passed away in a car accident, two more are a pair of siblings who died on it, and I can’t recall the others. There’s 6-7 spirits that are said to haunt it.
Image source: turquoise_amethyst
#50
Goatman in Maryland.
Image source: For_serious13
#51
Not haunting. But I think the tale of the Squonk is pretty sad. It cries because it knows it’s ugly and will dissolve into a puddle of Squonk water if it becomes scared or too wet.
Image source: Weems-mtg
#52
Things like the Mothman or Jersey devil. Things you hear about people running away from something following them or walking/running after them. About seeing glowing eyes in the forest. It’s all so creepy.
Image source: SufficientJaguar5861
#53
I grew up in Ohio near Kirtland which is a major Mormon stronghold. Legend has it that the woods are inhabited by people known as Mellonheads.
Image source: dma1965
#54
Bride of skunkape.
Image source: TheGisbon
#55
The Bell Witch.
Image source: Butterfly_Cat777
#56
ManBearPig.
Image source: justsomewhitedude
#57
Couple of my favorites from where I lived
The Grey Man of Pawley’s Island
Alice
Plague Rock on Rattlesnake Mountain
Pirate Island of Milford
Image source: AiReine
#58
Crown King in Arizona is a little town on a mountain. There are plenty of stories of cults and witches performing crazy rituals, as well as sacrifices, up there.
Image source: Iheartnakedfemboys
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