55 Huge Things You May Not Have Known Came In Such Big Sizes

by

There is a great amount of diversity in the human body, although the clothing selections of most major brands would suggest otherwise. Still, a child’s glove looks ridiculous on a bodybuilder. But most of us are not used to seeing this same principle applied to other things we might interact with day to day.

So we’ve put together a list of times people from around the world discovered and shared a very large version of some everyday object. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.

#1 Strawberry Or Should We Say… Straoundberry

55 Huge Things You May Not Have Known Came In Such Big Sizes

Image source: iam_rak1b

#2 Avocado

55 Huge Things You May Not Have Known Came In Such Big Sizes

Image source: Me_la_Pelan_todos

#3 Pony Sized Dog Or Dog Sized Pony?

55 Huge Things You May Not Have Known Came In Such Big Sizes

Image source: ShadesOfNeon6

Have you ever stood at the base of a skyscraper and felt a strange tingle in your spine as you tilted your head back? That sensation is a mix of vertigo and wonder that has fascinated humans for thousands of years. From the moment we first looked at the stars or stood before the vast expanse of the ocean we have been captivated by the sheer scale of the world. This obsession with big things is not just a quirk of our modern culture but is actually hardwired into our biology and psychology.

When we encounter something truly massive our brains experience a specific emotional state known as awe which serves a profound evolutionary purpose. Researchers have spent years trying to figure out why a giant statue or a massive mountain peak can make us feel so small yet so inspired at the same time.

#4 Giant Spoon – Banana For Scale

55 Huge Things You May Not Have Known Came In Such Big Sizes

Image source: Hero0fTheFallen

#5 In Case Things Go Wrong With All The Giant Tools, I’ve Got A Backup

55 Huge Things You May Not Have Known Came In Such Big Sizes

Image source: pretty_stony

#6 Snowman

55 Huge Things You May Not Have Known Came In Such Big Sizes

Image source: CommercialBox4175

To understand this fascination we have to look back at our ancestors who lived in environments where size was often synonymous with power and survival. In the world of evolutionary biology encountering a massive animal or a towering cliff face meant a significant challenge or a major opportunity. Large animals represented either a dangerous predator to avoid or a massive amount of resources to sustain a tribe for weeks.

#7 Over 7 Ft And 2600 Lbs. This Is Big Jake, The Worlds Largest Horse

55 Huge Things You May Not Have Known Came In Such Big Sizes

Image source: ShirtSubstantial368

#8 Dad Made The Classic Mistake Of Buying Something On Amazon Without Checking It’s Size. We Now Have Two 10 Foot Lamps

55 Huge Things You May Not Have Known Came In Such Big Sizes

Image source: darthvaderislukesdad

#9 Icicle

55 Huge Things You May Not Have Known Came In Such Big Sizes

Image source: nmlasa

Our brains learned to prioritize these giant stimuli because ignoring them could be a fatal mistake. This ancient survival instinct has transformed over the millennia into the modern fascination we feel when we see a rocket ship or a blue whale. Even though we are no longer early humans we still carry the neurological equipment that screams for us to pay attention when something takes up a huge portion of our field of vision.

#10 Cicada

55 Huge Things You May Not Have Known Came In Such Big Sizes

Image source: hazeIh3arth

#11 A Nail

55 Huge Things You May Not Have Known Came In Such Big Sizes

Image source: Sufficient-Bug-9112

#12 Big Door (The Entrance To The Pantheon In Paris, France)

55 Huge Things You May Not Have Known Came In Such Big Sizes

Image source: 2003fxsti

One of the most interesting aspects of this psychological response is the concept of the small self. Scientists have discovered that when humans experience awe they feel a sense of diminishment of the individual self in relation to the larger world. You might think that feeling small would be a negative experience but it actually turns out to be quite the opposite. When our personal concerns and daily stresses feel tiny compared to the majesty of the universe we often feel more connected to the people around us.

#13 This Moth

A New Zealand Puriri Moth, when it has its wings open it’s the size of a dinner plate.

55 Huge Things You May Not Have Known Came In Such Big Sizes

Image source: crackup

#14 That’s A Big One. And A Huge Nutella

55 Huge Things You May Not Have Known Came In Such Big Sizes

Image source: Sberlaa

#15 Giant Zucchini’s. Shocked Kylo For Scale

55 Huge Things You May Not Have Known Came In Such Big Sizes

Image source: vee_irene

This experience encourages prosocial behavior and makes us more likely to help others because our individual egos take a back seat for a moment. It is almost as if the big things in life give us the perspective we need to realize that we are all part of a much larger and more complex system.

#16 This Wallet Puts George Costanza To Shame

55 Huge Things You May Not Have Known Came In Such Big Sizes

Image source: smack63

#17 A Flemish Giant

55 Huge Things You May Not Have Known Came In Such Big Sizes

Image source: UnironicThatcherite

#18 This Giant Dandelion I Found On My Walk Today

55 Huge Things You May Not Have Known Came In Such Big Sizes

Image source: blood_omen

Philosophers like Edmund Burke explored these ideas centuries ago through the lens of the sublime which he described as a feeling that is both beautiful and terrifying. The sublime is that specific flavor of interest we have in things that are so large they are almost beyond our comprehension. Think of the way a massive thunderstorm or a vast desert can feel both peaceful and overwhelming at the same time.

#19 Penne Pasta

55 Huge Things You May Not Have Known Came In Such Big Sizes

Image source: Stranger1982

#20 These Horns

55 Huge Things You May Not Have Known Came In Such Big Sizes

Image source: bustyangelkiss

#21 This Bed

55 Huge Things You May Not Have Known Came In Such Big Sizes

Image source: writersheart_reddit

This duality is what keeps us coming back to visit the Grand Canyon or the Pyramids of Giza. We want to be reminded of our own fragility while simultaneously celebrating the fact that we can witness such greatness. It is a mental tightrope walk between being scared of the unknown and being curious about the limits of reality and physical size.

#22 The Back And Front Paws Of An Alaskan Coastal Brown Bear

55 Huge Things You May Not Have Known Came In Such Big Sizes

Image source: Magh2os

#23 Zucchini (50,92 Kg)

55 Huge Things You May Not Have Known Came In Such Big Sizes

Image source: kosenov

#24 Partners And Best Friends Come In All Sizes

55 Huge Things You May Not Have Known Came In Such Big Sizes

Image source: reconranger

In our modern world this fascination manifests in our desire to build upward and outward. From the Eiffel Tower to the tallest skyscrapers in Dubai we use monumental architecture to signal our presence and our progress. Even beyond our planet the lure of the giant continues to pull at our imaginations. Astronauts often describe a phenomenon known as the overview effect when they see the Earth from space for the first time.

#25 I Warned My Girlfriend Of My Huge Bush

55 Huge Things You May Not Have Known Came In Such Big Sizes

Image source: LogicalChain3591

#26 Sausage

55 Huge Things You May Not Have Known Came In Such Big Sizes

Image source: FELN_3

#27 Pinecone

55 Huge Things You May Not Have Known Came In Such Big Sizes

Image source: WozKhalifa1

The sheer scale of our world seen as a single unit against the blackness of the cosmos creates a shift in consciousness that emphasizes unity and protection. This suggests that our love for big things is ultimately about seeking meaning and connection. Whether we are looking at a giant redwood tree or a distant galaxy we are looking for something that reminds us that there is a vast and mysterious universe out there waiting to be explored.

#28 I Got My Huge Pet Snail A Small Pet Snail

55 Huge Things You May Not Have Known Came In Such Big Sizes

Image source: mossydeerbones

#29 A Centipede, Insectophobia Warning

55 Huge Things You May Not Have Known Came In Such Big Sizes

Image source: Hon1c

#30 Escalator In Helsinki, Finland

55 Huge Things You May Not Have Known Came In Such Big Sizes

Image source: Zestyclose-Salad-290

#31 This Pizza

55 Huge Things You May Not Have Known Came In Such Big Sizes

Image source: Muted-Television3329

#32 This Moose

55 Huge Things You May Not Have Known Came In Such Big Sizes

Image source: Illustrious_You_5292

#33 This Screw

Completely SFW Necessary for anchoring mass timber logs to our building structure.

55 Huge Things You May Not Have Known Came In Such Big Sizes

Image source: Building_Everything

#34 A Liquid Natural Gas Tanker

55 Huge Things You May Not Have Known Came In Such Big Sizes

Image source: Monsur_Ausuhnom

#35 The Mingun Bell

It was cast between 1808 and 1810 and is located in Mingun, Myanmar. At 90 tons, it was the heaviest functioning bell in the world until 2000, when it was overtaken by a 116-ton Bell in China.

55 Huge Things You May Not Have Known Came In Such Big Sizes

Image source: Upstairs_Drive_5602

#36 A Garlic

55 Huge Things You May Not Have Known Came In Such Big Sizes

Image source: TrustedGenius

#37 A Lemon

55 Huge Things You May Not Have Known Came In Such Big Sizes

Image source: Ronniman

#38 Lost Rooster Picked Up By Animal Services

55 Huge Things You May Not Have Known Came In Such Big Sizes

Image source: MobiusX1

#39 A Banana

55 Huge Things You May Not Have Known Came In Such Big Sizes

Image source: Critical-Top-1952

#40 This Thick Grape

55 Huge Things You May Not Have Known Came In Such Big Sizes

Image source: Cheesedingus

#41 This Hailstone

55 Huge Things You May Not Have Known Came In Such Big Sizes

Image source: Upstairs_Drive_5602

#42 The Size Of This Carrot…

55 Huge Things You May Not Have Known Came In Such Big Sizes

Image source: reddit.com

#43 Always Take Notice Of A Product’s Size When Shopping Online

55 Huge Things You May Not Have Known Came In Such Big Sizes

Image source: calebwerm

#44 Safety Pin

55 Huge Things You May Not Have Known Came In Such Big Sizes

Image source: AlexTheBex

#45 Handle For Tiny Knife

55 Huge Things You May Not Have Known Came In Such Big Sizes

Image source: RadioEnvironmental40

#46 This Maldon Salt Flake

55 Huge Things You May Not Have Known Came In Such Big Sizes

Image source: banana_pb_toast

#47 Size Of The Extinct Giant Ground Sloth

55 Huge Things You May Not Have Known Came In Such Big Sizes

Image source: Wololo–Wololo

#48 Tell Your Mom They’re Finally Making Jackets In Her Size

55 Huge Things You May Not Have Known Came In Such Big Sizes

Image source: fredandlunchbox

#49 Old Fort McHenry Flag

The flag of Fort McHenry was massive – 30×42 feet (about 9×13 metres) and weighed around 50 pounds (23 kg). Major George Armistead ordered it “so large the British would have no difficulty seeing it” during the War of 1812.

55 Huge Things You May Not Have Known Came In Such Big Sizes

Image source: Upstairs_Drive_5602

#50 An Amazon Leech

55 Huge Things You May Not Have Known Came In Such Big Sizes

Image source: Ubetcha1020

#51 This Nugget

55 Huge Things You May Not Have Known Came In Such Big Sizes

Image source: bskinners

#52 This Toilet Seat

55 Huge Things You May Not Have Known Came In Such Big Sizes

Image source: Sufficient-Bug-9112

#53 This Giant Psilocybin Mushroom

55 Huge Things You May Not Have Known Came In Such Big Sizes

Image source: YourMomThinksImFunny

#54 Center Anchorage For San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge

55 Huge Things You May Not Have Known Came In Such Big Sizes

Image source: coderedmedia

#55 Saskatchewan Roughriders Gigantic Hat

55 Huge Things You May Not Have Known Came In Such Big Sizes

Image source: RiderguytillIdie

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
What Happens to Sloane in Umbrella Academy and Will She Be Part of Season Four?
3 min read
Sep, 16, 2022
42 People Who Did Something Horrible And Unhinged For Attention
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Man Doesn’t Listen To Woman Who Asks To Stop Filming Beirut Warehouse Fire And Come Inside, Regrets It After It Explodes
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Queen Camilla Shares Rare Update On King Charles’ Health Amid Abdication Speculations
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Which Ray Donovan Cast Members Will Have the Most Post Series Success?
3 min read
May, 5, 2018
Employees Share The Boldest Things They Secretly Did At Work, Here Are The 30 Best Ones
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025