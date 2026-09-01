74 Things Doctors Refuse To Do After Seeing How Badly They Can Go Wrong

If you go to a lawyer, you normally want answers about the law. When you head over to a hairdresser, you also hope they can help you with any questions about hair care. So, it only makes perfect, logical sense that if you have a medical concern, you go to a doctor.
But while we think of doctors as these omnipotent, all-knowing humans who have worked their whole lives to reach their goals — which they have — they’re also human beings. And as humans, we learn something new every day, even in the fields we’re experts in.
And so, we gathered a list from r/AskReddit where health professionals share what they learned and implemented in their own lives, all because of their patients. Some of these are things we might want to add to our own routines as well, so here’s what they said.
#1
A struggle I’m currently having is the knowledge that using my phone all the time is likely to have longterm consequences on my focus (and I see the issue in the “lifers” of the younger generations too), but it is hard to resist .
– neurologist, sent while doomscrolling reddit hypocritically.
Image source: DoctorOfWhatNow, prostock-studio
#2
In my 20s I met an AHA researcher and asked what advice he had for me for life long heart health. He told me to “love plants, pets and people. And don’t eat deep fried things.” He was eating a large raw carrot when he told me this.
Image source: Gottacorrectthat, rawpixel.com
#3
I do not take any supplements. I have worked in organ transplant for years and you can really mess up your liver and kidneys with these.
Image source: Reasonable-Profit198, benzoix
Every single human is shaped by their choices, experiences, and learnings, and medical staff isn’t any different. Despite knowing more than the average person about the best ways to maintain their health, some things aren’t really that obvious until they’re actually in the field, watching things unfold.
Surprisingly, some of these replies were actually about food — which, granted, should be an obvious one for doctors and the common folk alike. After all, you are what you eat. But, of course, deep-fried and ultra-processed food isn’t just something to avoid because of weight concerns, but because it is associated with a higher risk of cardiovascular disease and even mortality in adults, and some healthcare providers actually ignore this. Oof.
#4
Wearing sunscreen only when i plan on going to the beach.
you don’t understand how important sun exposure accumulation is until you experience the results years later. now, i apply sunscreen even when i’m going out to have an ordinary day, specifically on my face, neck, and hands.
younger me believed that sunscreen was to prevent a sunburn.
older me knew that the sun keeps its receipts.
Image source: EbullientwtAft, magnific
#5
I don’t do hot tubs. Ever.
Hot tub lung is a thing. – think severe allergic reaction in your lungs. Skin infections. Soaking in others’ skin cells, funk, etc. Human soup? I’m good thanks.
Image source: PrettyShort4aTrooper, photoroyalty
#6
Lost a ton of weight after I worked in a cardiac ICU. The quality of life for obese people is just so much worse. Lost 40lbs, work out 5 times a week now.
Image source: RogueMessiah1259, shurkin_son
Some of the lifestyle changes included in the list were things we couldn’t necessarily predict. Like, let’s say, riding motorcycles. Now, we’ve all probably heard about how dangerous being on the road can be. But motorcycles actually have a fatality rate that’s 28 times higher than that of your classic passenger car.
Which is why so many professionals, even morticians, will actively choose not to get on a motorcycle. They constantly see the effects and consequences of road accidents, and many have reported that motorcycle accidents are among the most shocking.
#7
Neurologist here. Getting chiropractic neck adjustments.
I used to go occasionally in college when my neck felt stiff from studying at weird angles. Then during residency you see your first 20-something having a massive stroke from a vertebral artery dissection because someone gave their neck a high-velocity twist.
People treat routine neck manipulation like harmless wellness maintenance, but tearing the inner lining of an artery in your neck is a real risk when you forcefully wrench it. Once you watch a completely healthy person come in with a devastating brainstem stroke over minor tension that could have been resolved with a hot shower and some gentle physical therapy, you never let anyone touch your cervical spine again.
Image source: saracunninghamaz, magnific
#8
Dental Hygienist here. I didn’t start flossing until hygiene school. I also use interdental brushes and sometimes a Waterpik. Most people, including other healthcare professionals, don’t grasp the connection that the bacteria(and fungi, viruses, etc) in our mouth have to our overall health. Our mouth is not an isolated petri dish, we swallow and inhale that bacteria, it also has the ability to enter our blood stream easily when there is infection in the gums.
Image source: Aquietlady, pressfoto
#9
Live to work.
I work in elderly care (think geriatrics, but not in the US) and I’ve yet to meet a patient who tells me they wish they worked more. I’m lucky to work somewhere where I earn a decent wage while working what’s essentially a 9-5, so I can still focus on myself and my family. Sure, I’m not in what’s considered an “exciting” field, but I’m happy with my little life and the genuine connection I still have with what makes me, me.
I could’ve picked a lot of other fields that would’ve made more money or prestige, but I’m not here for that. I would’ve had to give up the things that make me who I am, and the regret I see in my patient’s eyes when they talk about how that happened to them is reminder enough that I should be very, very grateful.
Image source: TheSmilingDoc, fabrikasimf
#10
Working too much – Seeing otherwise healthy people deteriorate due to things like cancer, Parkinson’s, Dementia, etc. just makes me want to go on a road trip and call my family.
CALL UR FAMILY. HANG OUT WITH FRIENDS. GO ON THAT TRIP!
Image source: RubberPigEnemy, Getty Images
To one of the replies, we might call it a bit of professional friendly fire—if not for the fact that many medical doctors do not view chiropractic care as a branch of conventional medicine. They actually fall under complementary and alternative medicine, and specialists such as neurologists frequently warn against certain types of neck manipulation.
There are a number of reasons for this, but essentially, force applied to certain areas, such as the neck, can cause problems, including strokes, clots, and blockages, and can also affect breathing, balance, and motor control. This is because twisting certain areas of the body can ultimately end up causing serious, long-term injuries to otherwise healthy people.
#11
Dieting. The cycle of restricting to lose weight and then binging in a moment of weakness is bad for your physical and mental health.
Image source: ThymeLordess, hryshchyshen
#12
I work in GI as a PA and minimize drinking. I see what it does to your liver and pancreas, the fistulas and other gross things it can do to you. Its not the way you wanna go out.
Image source: offendingotter, thanyakij-12
#13
Physician.
For me, it’s got to be not exercising and allowing weight, limited mobility, and lack of strength to persist and worsen over time. So many patients just accept it as part of getting older. It doesn’t have to be an inevitability.
Don’t get me wrong, it’s important to address other medical issues obviously. That said, you absolutely should be doing something to stay strong and mobile. If you ever need to recover from a complex medical issue, surgery, or unforeseen setback, having physical capability vastly improves your ability to recover/maintain a high QOL.
If nothing else, I exercise to stay strong and able bodied. I slacked for a bit during college and early med school, but after seeing the writing on the wall if I continued that, my attitude completely changed. Use your body! (Safely and reasonably).
Image source: AboutDolphin1, tetyanaafshar
Then comes work — which many healthcare professionals mentioned. Some claimed they’d never retire. After all, research suggests that having a daily routine with built-in opportunities for complex problem-solving and social interaction can actually be great for preventing cognitive decline. And work fits most, if not all, of those boxes, since it keeps your brain active as you grow older.
At the same time, other replies indicated that living to work can be incredibly detrimental to your mental health. Not having a healthy work-life balance can increase the risk of stroke and heart disease, as well as disrupt your metabolism. The risk of burnout also grows and, essentially, can cause people to socially isolate themselves at work.
#14
I will not touch ca****is ever again after seeing a non-insignificant number of people develop psychotic illness from it. Schizophrenia is not something I’d wish on my worst enemy and not something I’m rolling the dice on. .
Image source: Few-Storage5142, karlyukav
#15
Aside from the obvious ones like eating and drinking too much and moving too little, I also think trying to do everything right is problematic. Everybody can get some terrible illness and d*e from that. The patients that always followed the rules (exercise, healthy weight, no d***s of any kind, lots of vegetables, no junk food…) had a lot of trouble to accept their illness which made it hard for them to manage it and often gave them some serious psychological damage.
I’m not saying everybody should be a hedonist and not take care of their health at all – but living healthy is no guarantee for a long healthy life. Take it easy sometimes and drink that beer you craved on the first warm day of summer. It’s okay.
Image source: Marchepane, living healthy
#16
American Football.
The most recent study showed something like 215/235 of former NFL players’ brains showed signs of CTE. We’ve seen it in kids as young as 15 years old. It’s pretty much an observable fact at this point that football causes brain damage.
Image source: Euphoric_Affect_2629, Alexander Schimmeck
#17
Birth control. I’ve seen too many women deal with adverse side effects from it.
If other women want to take it/take those risks, that’s there prerogative, but I’ve been working in a women’s clinic for over twelve years and I will NEVER go on hormonal birth control.
Image source: Slow_Establishment10, jcomp
#18
Using earplugs at concerts. Seeing older folks struggle with their hearing makes me want to protect mine.
Edit: for the grammatical micromanagers, my answer was honoring the gist of the question to make my point, which was that I am making sure to protect my hearing by using earplugs.
Image source: buddha3434, magnific
#19
ED RN here… I will never retire. Retired people age rapidly. People with steady jobs do not. If you definitely NEED to retire find a regular activity that you do at the same time for a sustained period many days a week or your health and brain *will* decline.
Image source: FloridaRN30, nutthaseth-v
Yet another recommendation that many doctors only truly understood after working in the field is exercise. Much like having a healthy diet, exercise is something you might assume doctors already knew plenty about. But it wasn’t until they saw what a lack of exercise can do that some doctors decided to change their own habits.
And it isn’t just a matter of reducing the risk of obesity; it’s also about maintaining long-term mobility. Elderly falls and muscle loss, which can then lead to major physical decline, are often tied to mobility issues. Experts say one of the best ways to combat this is to incorporate a variety of activities, such as balance exercises, aerobics, and even weight training.
#20
I guess I would say not focusing on preventative medicine. See a lot of people who are like “I only go to the doctor when I’m sick why would I go other than that.”
People act like preventative medicine doesn’t exist in the US but it absolutely does. Going to a PCP every year and getting a physical with labs is exactly that. As well as exercising, being food conscious, getting a colonoscopy at 45, Pap smear at 21, getting a mammogram at 40, getting vaccinated, etc. All preventative medicine.
Yes we focus too much only treating stuff as it arises. But it still has to be done. Every other nurse and doctor I work with says they wished we focused more on preventative care. This is the system with have to work with right now.
Also, with the rise of social media, “health” influencers act like diet and exercise is this secret treatment for everything that doctors don’t want you to know because they want to get rich treating you or something. Folks, the medical community has always recommended a healthy diet and exercise for literal decades. It’s not some new trend or fad or something. Eat well and do some form of exercise and you’ll stay relatively healthy. Social media is so manipulative.
Image source: chiefcomplaintRN, magnific
#21
I have made the effort needed to get to a healthy weight and avoid diabetes and hypertension.
Image source: heatheristherealmvp, Curated Lifestyle
#22
100% on stopping ibuprofen/NSAIDs. They are so terrible for your kidneys and stomach.
But after doing inpatient medicine for 10 years I can safely say I will never stop lifting weights. Muscle mass (I’m not talking body builder I’m talking just basic resistance training and core strength) is probably one of the best indicators of how someone will do long term weather it’s through chemo treatments, a bad infection, cardiac issues, whatever is leading to a hospitalization.
The bounce back is crazy better in patients who do some sort of resistance training and significantly lowers their need for skilled nursing facilities, prolonged physical therapy etc.
Image source: emellemm, Brett Jordan
Sir William Osler, who is often called the father of modern medicine, once said, “Every patient you see is a lesson in much more than medicine.” And ultimately, these testimonies are proof of that time and time again. No one can learn without practice, experience, and new challenges.
With that being said, will you be implementing any of these changes and pieces of advice into your own life? Or do you particularly connect with any of them? Please do let us know your thoughts below!
#23
I never did these in the first place because I saw how it affected patients at my hospital:
* Donorcycles (worst injuries, worst outcomes)
* Chiropractor (strokes, neurological issues)
* Detox cleanses (gimmicks that might ruin your liver/kidneys)
* Living far away from a trauma centre (affects treatment options and independence post-discharge)
* Unnecessary pain medication
No smoking, no d***s, no alcohol. Daily, moderate-intense exercise that I work into all areas of my life, I.e. walking desk, squats while watching videos, etc. Sunscreen all the time, and hat/protective clothing outdoors. Also, no s*x with someone unless they’ve had a recent STD screen.
If you don’t look after yourself, you’ll end up losing years/decades of your life. I, for one, plan on maintaining my health and independence for as long as possible to maximise my video gaming lmao.
Image source: Neocardium, kroshka__nastya
#24
Wanting to do sports as a professional as an amateur.
People don’t realize in what bad shape some joints, spine can be from what first starts as a minor injury. Some professional sportsmen are in reallyy bad shape after they retire or even before.
I learned that true healthy results come from normal exercise and consistency. .
Image source: Substantial_Raise914, Ahmed
#25
I got way more serious about losing excess weight once I got into the OR.
Once you start seeing people’s insides up close and personal, it really hits home how much weight affects everything. Literally, *everything*
There isn’t a single step of any surgery that isn’t affected by the patients weight. Even just a little bit of extra weight has consequences. It’s astounding.
Image source: Carinne89, stefamerpik
#26
Popping anything. It always starts out with “oh it’s just an ingrown hair” and turns into straight up necrotizing fasciitis (flesh-eating bacteria) every time. Especially in the groin area. Leave that s**t alone. Warm compress if you must but please don’t pop it.
Image source: Wise_Specialist_3308, diana.grytsku
#27
I primarily see people in long term care facilities, so i get to see the long term effects of people’s life decisions. The worst usually involve any combination of excessive d***s, alcohol, cigarettes, and poor diet and exercise. I can’t tell you how many people I have seen using oxygen tanks and still craving a cigarette.
Image source: AreYouOkay123, yaroslav-astakhov-
#28
Not health habit, but have had to remove an ID card on a neck lanyard from someone’s chest when the airbag went off. Won’t wear anything round my neck driving now.
Image source: Loltima, magnific
#29
Everyone freaks out over lung cancer caused by smoking
Yall ever see what COPD does to you? You slowly suffocate for years.
And it’s 10x more common than lung cancer. Like a good handful of every ED shift is treating patients with COPD exacerbations.
Image source: Talnix, Lifestylememory
#30
ER doc here. Popping 800mg of ibuprofen after every tough workout to “get ahead of the soreness.”
I used to treat Advil like candy in college and my early 20s. Then during residency you see just how many young, fit people end up admitted vomiting coffee-ground blood from massive stomach ulcers, or in acute kidney failure because they were taking max-dose NSAIDs daily for routine gym aches.
People treat over-the-counter pain meds like they’re completely harmless supplements. Now if I have DOMS or a mild ache, I just drink water, do some light stretching, and accept being sore for a couple days.
Image source: melanieharrisonhg, magnific
#31
*Not wearing sunscreen. Skin cancer is no joke*.
Image source: Comfortable_Cup4185
#32
Orthopedic nurse here, falls are no joke at any age. Even from standing height, a simple slip and fall can lead to multiple fractures, surgery, physical therapy, etc. So don’t climb on random items to reach a lightbulb, salt your icy walks in the winter, and please check on your elderly friends/neighbors/relatives daily so they’re not lying with a femur fracture for days before someone finds them.
Also, go see your orthopedic provider when you start having joint pain instead of letting it go on for years (if you can, American healthcare is a capitalist hellscape). There are interventions that are less invasive than a total joint replacement that can be an option as long as your body hasn’t sustained too much damage from trying to power through.
Image source: speedystring
#33
NAD or nurse but I’m a healthcare worker for 31 years. I avoid alcohol. It’s so bad for you not just socially or physically, but truly at a cellular level. It’s also a Group 1 (smoking, asbestos) carcinogen. Living in New England, consuming is common in social situations. I mean, I don’t know anyone who socializes without drinking. Ever.
Image source: onexyonexx
#34
Get your HPV vaccines ladies and gentlemen.
It’s not just about cervical cancer.
I saw a two young men around 19 years old. One with stage 4 lung cancer and another 3 head and neck cancer. This was before routine vaccination became a thing for everyone. Pathology came back positive for HPV both times. It can also cause penile cancer (although rare) as well as cancer the a**s and r****m.
And remember, even though it’s not technically intercourse, making out with strangers is a huge risk for transmission. Anywhere those damp tissues touch becomes a risk. .
Image source: Talking_on_the_radio
#35
Health policy researcher, it sounds really simple but you will never catch me without my flu vaccine (or any vaccine available to me). I saw the fear in my colleagues eyes last year when they talked about the flu stats and the risk of running out of treatments/space in hospitals. Then I saw the stats on how many children last year’s strains were k*****g (think like 5 – 15 year olds, the exact group you’d expect to have robust immune systems). People think the flu only kills the elderly. One bad year and one bad strain is all it takes for that to no longer apply.
ETA: to tie it back to the question, it’s a pretty normal health habit to not bother getting the flu vaccine if you aren’t old or disabled, but you always should if you can!
Image source: GenericRedditNOR
#36
I stopped taking NSAIDs casually. Saw too many kidney injuries and GI bleeds that started with “just some ibuprofen” for back pain or a headache, and nah, not worth it.
Image source: profesionalyconfused
#37
Large dogs as pets. I’ve seen so many elder people come to the ER for bad injuries related to their large dogs accidentally causing them to fall.
Image source: minnid1
#38
Not in medical care now, but worked in the kitchen of a small rural nursing home where we had a lot of contact with patients. There were several 20something dudes spending the rest of their lives there because they were in motorcycle accidents and had major head or spine trauma. No s*x life, no partying, no career, no starting a family, just waiting to d*e.
Bikes are fun, but I will never get on one again.
Image source: thegooddoktorjones
#39
Drinking any sort of dark cola. I work in dialysis (RN), and granted these people have acute kidney issues and chronic by the time they end up on dialysis, the amount of times I have to educate dark colas. It contains high phosphorus that can cause a TON of other kidney issues in general even with non-dialysis patients.
Image source: Humble_March_2037
#40
Eating a normal diet. The incidence of Diverticulosis in Western society starts at 50% from age 50 and rises 1% with each year of age, and is basically the gut digesting itself from having too soft stool passing through. Eating enough fibre will also solve cholesterol imbalances, which most people have. I think we also eat way too much food on the whole.
I just eat oats with Psyllium Husk in the morning.
Image source: ProcompsognathusD
#41
Not exercising and only going to the doctor when sick. I’ve taken care of many 100+ year old patients and many were stronger when sick and their minds intact. I like to ask what they did to live that long and a large majority say they were physically active their whole life or having jobs that were physically active (dance teacher, aerobics instructor etc…). I’ve had some 105 year olds look better and have better mental faculties vs some of my 50 year old patients. Some taking less medications and having less health complications too.
Also, finding a good primary care provider and seeing them for prevention not just when sick. The body needs maintenance and sometimes the worst things creep up before symptoms, and prevention helps.
Image source: electrickprn
#42
When I was a teenager, no one wore helmets. I was stupid too, but I was alt least always careful and not a fan of high speeds.
I now work in orthopedics, and I will never bike without a helmet ever again, and I sure as hell won’t get one another electric scooter without one either (and I will ensure my kids are smart enough to do the same… hopefully…).
The horrific injuries I’ve seen due to the lack of helmets is no joke.
Image source: Kaffeogkaker
#43
Glamorizing sleep not being a priority.
Image source: Work4PSLF
#44
Pediatrician. I don’t have kids but I’d never co-sleep. I’ve seen babies d*e from their parent sleeping on them.
Image source: KlutzyReplacement366
#45
Orthopedic RN here. Skipping stretching and mobility work, ignoring injuries, and not wearing proper footwear. All things I stopped doing after working on my unit. You only get one body and you will pay in pain for ignoring its needs throughout your life.
Image source: mapzandatlas
#46
Radiographer here, I won’t jump on a trampoline ever again. Or see a chiropractor.
Image source: Slow-Diamond-8725
#47
Had a patient who got part of his lung lobe taken out, and he looked me in my face and said “as soon as I get out of here I’m gonna smoke a cigarette.”.
Image source: MinimumHelicopter825
#48
Kinda irrelevant to my field of expertise, but sitting for too long on the toilet.
Rectal prolapse is not nice.
Image source: sbidlo
#49
OR Nurse. I had a obese patient fall on her b**t while getting out of her car. She didnt break anything but she couldnt physically lift herself up from that position. It was 111 degrees that day and no one noticed her screaming for 2 hours till her neighbor drove by. She had 3rd degree burns on her a*s. I originally thought it was the funniest s**t possible till I saw what it looked like. I take my weight gain and mobility seriously now.
Image source: desertstar714
#50
I’ve become more disciplined when it comes to going to the gym and training. Seeing how quickly patients lose strength and how lack of muscle strength leads to other injuries such as osteopenia has scared me straight. I don’t need a 6 pack or the juiciest delts known to mankind, I just need to have enough muscle to help my metabolism,bone strength, and other things. Function over looks ig.
Image source: EnthusiasmGlass8150
#51
Car accident + full bladder = exploded bladder. Never will drive with a full bladder again.
Image source: MathematicianIll5817
#52
I worked for a prosthetics company – most of our clients were over weight smokers.
This is why I watch my weight and exercise. People are losing their limbs from obesity and diabetes, the blood circulation in their feet is so little that their toes rot of… then the foot.. then the ankle… you get the drift.
People getting new artificial limbs fitted for their rotting limbs – all because they ate too much and didn’t exercise.
Image source: ArcticAcademic
#53
Medical assistant here with experience in ER and clinical
There’s a lot… I always wear my seatbelt. I always wear a helmet if I’m on a bike (but you won’t catch me on a motorcycle).
I space out my medicine and check the interactions. Those warnings are there for a reason! They need to be taken at different times.
Image source: drsciencegeek1
#54
My dad is a doctor for decades, and he avoids sushi and rare/medium rare steak. He always orders well done which surprises servers.
He has probably seen some s**t.
Image source: Suitable_Wonder5256
#55
If it ever comes to the point they recommend daily aspirin and a statin I will take it no questions asked the benefits far outweigh any risks.
Also I am way more cognizant of staying at a healthy weight with adequate muscle mass. Someone that is morbidly obese at 40 can’t handle illness the same way a healthy weight 40 year old can. Its the difference between taking antibiotics at home for an infection VS it turning into sepsis, your body not being able to handle it, spending multiple days to weeks in the hospital and then your heart struggling to keep up because you’re so unconditioned. Also so many obese 40 something year olds have COPD and heart failure and they didn’t even smoke or use d***s its crazy.
On the flip side a broken hip on an old lady can quickly turn into losing your independence for the rest of your life. The key is you cant be too thin and frail or too large. The healthiest 90 year olds have the perfect amount of fluff.
Also any blood in your stool is something to take seriously…. Any excessive unplanned weight loss take it serious.
I also don’t drink and probably will never drink again. There are so many other things besides liver failure that can happen, pancreatitis, GI cancers, and dementia. Also never use m**h or c*****e unless you want to have 20% heart function by the time you’re 45. I’ll also never smoke anything ever again…
Oh and I will never mess around with untreated high blood pressure or diabetes both of those can turn into kidney failure and a lifetime of needing dialysis.
So basically live a healthy lifestyle and be a little overweight in your 80s and you’ll live forever.
Image source: urcrazypysch0exgf
#56
Tracking my health data. I have well managed OCD and yea, we don’t need to go down that road. -clinical psychologist.
Image source: RaceOne3864
#57
Skimping on sleep. If I’m at the point I have to ask myself, should I do/finish X or go to sleep? The answer is *always* sleep. Knowing that’s my rule makes those decisions easier too.
Image source: lawanddisorderr
#58
I didnt smoke anyway but working as a paramedic has really doubled down that I would never pick up a cigarette – and it honestly shocks me that so many healthcare workers still do smoke.
COPD is an awful disease that in its later stages causes every single second of life to be hard work. People spend so much effort breathing they are left as skin and bone. It’s just so so horrible – one of the worst common diseases I see.
Image source: Creepy_Librarian3390
#59
I worked in trauma long enough to know i will never ride a motorcycle. .
Image source: veganpizzadog
#60
My husband was a resident in the ER when electric scooters came to Austin. You won’t catch him riding one!
Image source: Clchild
#61
ER nurse here. I will never go to a chiropractor again. I went once before I even become interested in working in healthcare, and realized that it was too dangerous then. I was having neck pain and the only thing I can think of that may have resolved it is doing pilates. Seen so many people in the ER with multiple complaints related to their chiropractor visit.
Image source: nursebetty88
#62
Im just a pharmacist, but, seeing how many meds a person might need when they get older. mix 3 or more meds and you cannot reliably predict anything in terms of side effects, blood levels, metabolism or elimination etc anymore. Overprescribing is a thing too.
For example, older lady falls and has a break or bruise bc of osteoporosis, gets pain meds, gets obstipation from them, gets laxatives for this. Old lady doesnt drink enough water bc she has trouble moving around with the pain and going to the loo all day is too taxing. electrolytes glitch, circulation is off, she falls again. old lady cant sleep well bc shes anxious bc of the falls and pains, gets benzos or Z-substances, has overhang, falls again.
So, ill do my best to keep my mobility, my strength and to keep at a healthy weight.
Image source: Wonderful_Grass_2857
#63
I saw a ton of people who cut their hands washing glass cups. They put the sponge and their hand into the cup and it shatters. I use a bottle brush now.
Image source: KMKPF
#64
Being conscious to my weight and cardiovascular endurance, alcohol intake, take blood pressure every couple of months even though it’s been perfect.
Living with a distant awareness of the random chance my body might give out due to bad luck and shifting some priorities with that in mind.
Image source: SubtleOctopus
#65
I once went to a chiropractor and he was “ adjusting “ my neck. He actually made a noise with his mouth so it sounded like my neck made a clicking noise. He asked if that felt good. It didn’t help at all. What a scam!
Image source: bpositive223
#66
We have a serious “No getting on ladders without someone else within arms reach” rule in the house. .
Image source: doxiepowder
#67
Psychiatrist – drinking alcohol. From the drunkicidal patients, severe withdrawal (seizures, delirium tremens), complications from cirrhosis, and patients who underwent liver transplant and get admitted for alcohol withdrawal… I could go on and on. It’s heartbreaking.
Image source: somnifersynth
#68
Hospice nurse here. With what I see on a daily basis, I no longer ignore that phone call or text from a loved one, I no longer rush friends or family off the phone or rush to leave a gathering. I stopped getting annoyed when my loved ones talk to much or for too long. I stopped making excuses when loved ones want to spend time with me.
Image source: Super_RN
#69
My mom’s was taking ibuprofen like it’s nothing. Make sure you always eat beforehand.
Image source: googley_eyes69
#70
RT here, most of my patients on ventilators in the ICU have a long history of unhealthy living and sedentary lifestyle. I started working out more than 6 times a week after my first few months in the icu.
Image source: Magee-Numismatics
#71
The doctors I know have terrible eating habits due to the stress/hours.
Working in healthcare really doesn’t make it easy to take care of yourself. The whole system seems f****d.
Image source: moal09
#72
Riding a bicycle outside on the streets with other cars around. They will hit you eventually .
Image source: HarmlessDonut
#73
I could never smoke after showering a woman with a tracheotomy who used the steam to produce copious amounts of phlegm only to go and have another cigarette.
Image source: Crybabyastrology
#74
The one thing you see today in healthcare that has the most health consequences is obesity. It is incredible hard to take care of obese people in the OR and you see it cause all kind of problems ranging from increased infection risk, DM, sleep apnea, ect that I remain very motivated to stay fit as I view this as the secret (or not so secret) key to a long healthy life.
Image source: Odd-Statistician6591
Follow Us