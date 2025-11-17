Hey Pandas, What’s One Thing That Changed Your Life Forever? (Closed)

Based on one of the Reddit posts on Bored Panda.
#1
I got a puppy. I love him.
Nuff said.
#2
Being born. After that moving from England to Finland when i was 6years old
#3
My husband’s death. My life went another trajectory and I’ve changed drastically from who I was before his death. Nothing in my life is what I thought it would be when I got married, and that’s ok. I wish I could have one more day with him, though. One more day to bring him his coffee, kiss his cheek for no reason, laugh about something ridiculous, receive one of his big hugs that made me safe and loved. Just one…more…day.
#4
The death of my father.
#5
Got qualified for my SIA license to work in security. I have Bipolar Disorder and in the 15 years I’ve been legal to work, I’ve had over 100 different jobs. Could never stock to anything for more than six months (my record was a year and a half, which happened only once) and have spent most of my adultife on the breadline, sick with stress, worry and self hatred for not being able to do what everyone else does.
But now, I’ve found my true calling. I absolutely love my work and I’m bloody good at it! I’ve received a promotion and a raise during my time there and have officially just hit the 2 year mark. My bills are all paid on time, I have savings now and I’ve even been able to go abroad for the first time in 10 years. Totally changed my life for the better.
#6
The pandemic. I got bored once and traced back some stuff. If the pandemic hadn’t happened, I would still be really sheltered and naive, although my mental health might be better/I’d be better with social interactions. However, I never would’ve gotten online and met my online family, so it all was worth it :)
Follow Us