Miley Cyrus’ Little Sister Noah Turns Heads In Bizarre Desert Photoshoot As She Exposes Risky Look

Noah Cyrus has once again become the center of attention after sharing a daring desert photoshoot on Instagram on August 6.
The 26-year-old singer posed in a barely-there black bodysuit, sheer tights and heels, with some photos showing her covering her bare chest with one hand.
While some fans praised the artistic look, others were left confused by the bold styling.
“It’s giving Perfect Illusion by Lady Gaga,” one person wrote, while another asked, “Oh no, what happened to her?”
Miley Cyrus’ sister turned heads after donning a revealing bodysuit during a sunset desert photoshoot
Noah shared a series of 17 photos taken in the desert as the sun was setting.
The singer wore sheer black tights, slip-on heels and a black thong bodysuit with a wraparound top that barely covered her chest.
In one photo, she pulled one side of the outfit aside while covering her exposed breast with her hand.
Another image showed Noah from behind, revealing her back and the thong-style outfit as her long black hair flowed down her back.
She also posed lying on the desert ground with her eyes closed while covering her chest with both hands.
The photos highlighted the tattoos covering her arms and hands, adding to the dark aesthetic she has become known for.
The post featured a clip for Olivia Chaney’s live version of The Dark Eyed Sailor. Noah also quoted lyrics from the song in her caption, writing, “for the day is spent and the night is on.”
She added shield and crossed-swords emojis but did not explain the meaning behind the photoshoot.
The photos quickly attracted different reactions to the unusual photos
Some people praised Noah’s artistic direction and confidence.
“It’s giving Perfect Illusion by Lady Gaga,” wrote one user, while another added, “Desperation. Not enough attention in the world for these weirdos.”
A third person added, “Oh no, what happened to her?”
One viewer wrote, “Horrid. May have nightmares. Yikes.”
Some people also questioned media descriptions of the outfit.
“Umm is this the outfit bc i don’t see anything hanging out or baring all!!”
Others defended Noah’s look.
“I go bra-less all the time. No big deal.”
Another critic turned their attention toward the Cyrus family instead of the photos.
“That is one attention-starved family of trash.”
This is not the first time Noah has been criticized for her revealing outfits
Earlier in 2025, Noah drew criticism after being photographed in Los Angeles wearing pink shorts, a brown tank top and flip-flops, as reported by Bored Panda.
Several people felt the shorts looked more like underwear than everyday clothing.
One person wrote, “No one should wear shorts like that out in public.”
Another added, “I would not even dress like that indoors.”
Around the same time, Noah also faced backlash after posting a childhood photo from the Hannah Montana days.
She joked that five-year-old Noah believed actor Mitchel Musso “wanted a piece of that,” referring to her childhood crush on her sister Miley Cyrus’ co-star.
Many people felt the wording was inappropriate.
One commenter wrote, “The phrasing on this one is certainly interesting.”
Another said, “Once upon a time, we used to say, ‘I thought I was going to marry him.'”
Others defended the post, saying it was simply following a popular TikTok trend where people joked about childhood celebrity crushes.
Noah also found herself at the center of plastic surgery rumors after appearing at a New York event in July 2025 to promote her album I Want My Loved Ones to Go with Me
Photos from the event led some social media users to claim her nose looked slimmer, her cheekbones appeared more defined, and her lips looked fuller.
Plastic surgeon Dr. Gary Motykie, speaking in a TikTok video, shared his professional observations.
“Her face has noticeably changed.”
He added that her nose appeared narrower and suggested fillers may have enhanced her cheeks.
Dr. Motykie also said, “It looks like the cheeks are very enhanced and slightly too plump.”
Noah has never publicly confirmed undergoing cosmetic procedures.
In previous interviews, she has spoken openly about struggling with body dysmorphia, depression and anxiety.
Speaking to NPR in 2020, she recalled looking in the mirror and feeling deeply unhappy with herself.
She also said constant comparisons to Miley Cyrus made her feel like people only saw her famous family rather than her own identity.
On The Rebecca Judd Show, Noah revealed that harsh comments about her appearance when she was younger taught her to hate herself.
“They were so terrible to me on the Internet about the way I looked.”
She added that the criticism made her feel like she had no control over how people judged her.
Away from her career, Noah’s rumored feud with her mother became one of the family’s biggest headlines
In 2024, reports claimed Noah had briefly been involved with Prison Break actor Dominic Purcell before her mother, Tish Cyrus, started dating him and eventually married him in 2023.
According to People, Noah and Dominic reportedly had an on-and-off friends-with-benefits relationship before it ended.
An insider claimed, “Noah and Dominic were seeing each other in a friends-with-benefits way, off and on.”
The source also alleged, “Tish knew he had been seeing Noah.”
The reports fueled rumors of a major rift between Noah and her mother.
Noah did not attend Tish and Dominic’s wedding, adding to speculation that the relationship between mother and daughter had broken down.
However, things have appeared much calmer in recent months.
The pair reunited for TikTok videos, Noah appeared on Tish’s podcast Sorry We’re Cyrus, and Tish spoke warmly about Noah’s fiancé, German fashion designer Pinkus.
“He is so awesome, and I could not be happier that you are with him.”
Tish also said Noah moving closer to her had helped rebuild their relationship.
Meanwhile, Noah has remained close to her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, throughout his divorce from Firerose.
In 2024, Billy Ray publicly praised his daughter while sharing lyrics from their song “Noah (Stand Still).”
“I’m so proud of this little girl. Noah has grown into an incredible young Lady.”
He added, “Sometimes you gotta take your daughter’s advice and just ‘Stand Still.'”
Noah replied in the comments, “Love my daddy so much.”
“She might be little off but her music is actually very good,” wrote one user
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