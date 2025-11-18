30 Posts About The State Of The World That Explain Why “No One Wants To Work” (New Pics)

Aaaah yes, work… can’t live with it, can’t live without it. This blessing-and-a-curse is something most individuals who’ve ever tried to support themselves financially have had to experience. And while some people actually love what they do and are happy to go to work every day, others despise the thought of it alone; often thanks to the toxic environment they find themselves in.
The toxic environment is just one of the many reasons why arguably no one wants to work anymore. And while such a statement might not be exactly true, this Facebook group titled exactly that—”No One Wants To Work”—has plenty of examples in store, showing why that could easily become a reality. Scroll down to find some of them on the list below and see for yourself what can make people far less eager to go to work.
Below you will also find insight shared by a psychotherapist, author, and mental health advocate, Allison Abrams, who was kind enough to answer a few of Bored Panda’s questions on employee well-being.
#1
Image source: Kayla Hembree
#2
Image source: Linda Marie, pomodoko.tumblr.com
#3
#4
Image source: Serena Stitcher, x.com
#5
Image source: Ezra Reaves, x.com
#6
Image source: Octa Gonn
#7
Image source: Justin Howe
#8
Image source: Ilia Bauer, x.com
#9
Image source: Anonymous member, x.com
#10
Image source: Anonymous member, x.com
#11
Image source: Keith Woodson
#12
Image source: Anne Megan Dunford, x.com
#13
Image source: Mark Madewell Jr, x.com
#14
Image source: Peyman Piran, x.com
#15
Image source: Charla Baggs, x.com
#16
Image source: Karen Batting Nagy, x.com
#17
Image source: Mark Madewell Jr
#18
Image source: Tim Justice
#19
Image source: Peyman Piran, x.com
#20
Image source: Tim Martin
#21
Image source: Peyman Piran, x.com
#22
Image source: Alex Restrepo, x.com
#23
Image source: Sheldon Wolfe, x.com
#24
Image source: Ilia Bauer
#25
Image source: Ben Davis
#26
Image source: Ryan Foster
#27
Image source: Levi Young
#28
Image source: Severn Leticia Arcadio Marsman
#29
Image source: Peyman Piran, x.com
#30
Image source: Robert Cooper
Follow Us