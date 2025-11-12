Man Born Without Hands And Legs Becomes Pro Photographer, But His Pictures Speak For Themselves

If you looked at Indonesian photographer Achmad Zulkarnain’s work before looking at him, you would never guess that he has to use his mouth to turn a camera on. The 24-year-old shutterbug was born without hands and legs, but with a resourceful and passionate spirit.
Zulkarnain lacks fingers, but practices his own unique form of dexterity by using his face, mouth, and the extra skin on his arms to operate his professional camera. Once he captures his shots, which range from models wearing traditional clothing to stunning nature scenes, he fires them onto his laptop and proceeds to retouch them. He’s even set up his own company, DZOEL, to help him manage the influx of business he’s receiving in his local area.
“I don’t want people to see my pictures and think of who I am – I just want them to see my creativity,” Zulkarnain told Al Jazeera. Not only is he an inspiration to differently-abled people everywhere, he proves that any struggle can be overcome with enough determination.
More info: Facebook, Instagram
This is Achmad Zulkarnain, a professional photographer from Indonesia with a unique set of challenges
He even uses a laptop to edit and retouch all of his photos once a day’s work is done
He drives around in a custom-made go-cart that his family helped him build
See Achmad in action below, and remember that any obstacle can be overcome with enough determination
