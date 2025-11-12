Man Born Without Hands And Legs Becomes Pro Photographer, But His Pictures Speak For Themselves

by

If you looked at Indonesian photographer Achmad Zulkarnain’s work before looking at him, you would never guess that he has to use his mouth to turn a camera on. The 24-year-old shutterbug was born without hands and legs, but with a resourceful and passionate spirit.

Zulkarnain lacks fingers, but practices his own unique form of dexterity by using his face, mouth, and the extra skin on his arms to operate his professional camera. Once he captures his shots, which range from models wearing traditional clothing to stunning nature scenes, he fires them onto his laptop and proceeds to retouch them. He’s even set up his own company, DZOEL, to help him manage the influx of business he’s receiving in his local area.

“I don’t want people to see my pictures and think of who I am – I just want them to see my creativity,” Zulkarnain told Al Jazeera. Not only is he an inspiration to differently-abled people everywhere, he proves that any struggle can be overcome with enough determination.

More info: Facebook, Instagram

This is Achmad Zulkarnain, a professional photographer from Indonesia with a unique set of challenges

Man Born Without Hands And Legs Becomes Pro Photographer, But His Pictures Speak For Themselves

The 24-year-old shutterbug was born without hands and legs, but that didn’t stop him from following his passion

Man Born Without Hands And Legs Becomes Pro Photographer, But His Pictures Speak For Themselves

He lacks fingers, but manages to operate a camera using his face, mouth, and extra skin on his arms

Man Born Without Hands And Legs Becomes Pro Photographer, But His Pictures Speak For Themselves
Man Born Without Hands And Legs Becomes Pro Photographer, But His Pictures Speak For Themselves

He even uses a laptop to edit and retouch all of his photos once a day’s work is done

Man Born Without Hands And Legs Becomes Pro Photographer, But His Pictures Speak For Themselves
Man Born Without Hands And Legs Becomes Pro Photographer, But His Pictures Speak For Themselves
Man Born Without Hands And Legs Becomes Pro Photographer, But His Pictures Speak For Themselves
Man Born Without Hands And Legs Becomes Pro Photographer, But His Pictures Speak For Themselves
Man Born Without Hands And Legs Becomes Pro Photographer, But His Pictures Speak For Themselves
Man Born Without Hands And Legs Becomes Pro Photographer, But His Pictures Speak For Themselves

He drives around in a custom-made go-cart that his family helped him build

Man Born Without Hands And Legs Becomes Pro Photographer, But His Pictures Speak For Themselves
Man Born Without Hands And Legs Becomes Pro Photographer, But His Pictures Speak For Themselves
Man Born Without Hands And Legs Becomes Pro Photographer, But His Pictures Speak For Themselves
Man Born Without Hands And Legs Becomes Pro Photographer, But His Pictures Speak For Themselves
Man Born Without Hands And Legs Becomes Pro Photographer, But His Pictures Speak For Themselves
Man Born Without Hands And Legs Becomes Pro Photographer, But His Pictures Speak For Themselves
Man Born Without Hands And Legs Becomes Pro Photographer, But His Pictures Speak For Themselves
Man Born Without Hands And Legs Becomes Pro Photographer, But His Pictures Speak For Themselves
Man Born Without Hands And Legs Becomes Pro Photographer, But His Pictures Speak For Themselves
Man Born Without Hands And Legs Becomes Pro Photographer, But His Pictures Speak For Themselves
Man Born Without Hands And Legs Becomes Pro Photographer, But His Pictures Speak For Themselves
Man Born Without Hands And Legs Becomes Pro Photographer, But His Pictures Speak For Themselves

“I don’t want people to see my pictures and think of who I am – I just want them to see my creativity”

Man Born Without Hands And Legs Becomes Pro Photographer, But His Pictures Speak For Themselves

See Achmad in action below, and remember that any obstacle can be overcome with enough determination

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Matt Rife Controversy Is Misguided
3 min read
Feb, 22, 2024
Why We Think Andy Serkis Is the Perfect Director for Venom 2
3 min read
Aug, 7, 2019
Hey Pandas, What Celebrity(s) Share A Birthday With You?
3 min read
Oct, 9, 2025
Desperate Hunt Continues For 4YO Boy Who Vanished 6 Days Ago, Leaving Behind One Haunting Clue
3 min read
Oct, 3, 2025
9 Actors Who Became Famous on Netflix
3 min read
Jul, 17, 2025
Watch Zach Galifianakis Make the Weirdest Talk Show Entrance Ever
3 min read
Mar, 4, 2018
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.