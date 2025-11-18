“Y’All Are So Stupid”: Nikocado Avocado Stuns Viewers By Claiming His Weight Loss Was A Hoax

Nikocado Avocado has once again left his fans scratching their heads after claiming he lied about his massive weight loss transformation.
Known for his over-the-top mukbangs and dramatic weight gain, the influencer sparked a massive online reaction earlier this month when he revealed he had secretly shed 250 pounds over the last year or two.
But a video released this week captured him at his previous weight as he chided his viewers for believing he changed his weight just for “clicks.”
Nikocado Avocado, who recently shared his weight loss journey has once again left his fans bewildered by posting a video of himself with a heavier weight
Image credits: Nikocado Avocado / Instagram
Image credits: Nikocado Avocado / Instagram
“Who in their right mind does a social experiment gaining 250 pounds for five years in a row?” the internet star exclaimed. “Y’all are so stupid. See this double chin? Yes, I ‘acted this out’ for five years in a row. For what – for clicks?”
The influencer didn’t hold back while expressing his disbelief at how easily people were fooled.
“I’m scared for society, actually,” he went on to say. “Okay? I’m a little afraid. Y’all need to go to school. Learn something! Think outside the box. Don’t believe everything you’re told, including from me.”
“Y’all have the IQ of a bag of rocks,” he said in the following video uploaded this week, where he suggested his weight loss claim was a hoax
Unsurprisingly, the internet was left bewildered and wondered whether his weight loss story was real. Speculations began flying because it was only days before when he posted a bombshell video claiming he had lost 250 pounds.
In the September 7 video, he said his past videos had been pre-recorded as part of an elaborate “social experiment.”
“I have been strategically posting pre-recorded videos for two years, on both YouTube and TikTok,” Nikocado told NBC News earlier this month. “I edited the videos so that they would appear recent, allowing me to focus on healing my body behind the scenes.”
Earlier this month, the content creator spoke about his weight loss journey and said he had been posting old videos of himself for his followers
Image credits: Nikocado Avocado / Instagram
The Ukrainian-born American said he was secretly completing his weight loss journey while fooling the internet by sharing videos of himself gorging on enormous amounts of food.
“While everybody pointed and laughed at me for over-consuming food, I was in total control the entire time,” he told the outlet. “In reality, people are completely absorbed with Internet personalities and obsessively watch their content. That is where a deeper level of over-consumption lies — and it’s the parallel I wanted to make.”
The Ukrainian-born American, whose real name is Nicholas Perry, is popular on the internet for posting videos of himself gorging on enormous amounts of food
Fans, though confused, celebrated his significant weight loss, praising both his physical transformation and what they thought was an unconventional yet “genius” content strategy.
However, they are now left even more confused after his recent video uploaded this week captured him in his previous shape.
“What is happening right now?” one desperately asked while another said, “I give up.”
Speculation even went as far as someone suggesting, ‘Maybe he has a twin?’”
Another said, “I don’t know what to believe anymore, is my mom even my mom?”
