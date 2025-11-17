The Ultimate Act Of Kindness Of NICU Nurse Who Adopted 14-Year-Old Mother And Her Triplets

Having a child can be a scary experience. Throw in being a first-time mom, being 14, alone and having premature triplets. Not everyone could handle it. But luckily, we live on planet Earth that hosts beautiful people with big hearts who are ready to help face the challenges. For a single teen mom, that person was a NICU nurse.

More info: YouTube

When this 14-year-old mom gave birth, she never imagined that soon she would get adopted by her nurse

Imagine having premature triplets and going through that experience alone

Shariya Small, 14, delivered three adorable babies. Unfortunately, the triples were premature, born at 26 weeks and were fighting for their lives in NICU.

Serenitee, Samari and Sarayah had to stay in the NICU for more than five months. Their mom would spend long hours sitting by them. Katrina Mullen, a nurse at NICU, noticed that Shariya was always alone and it broke her heart.

The two women got to know each other and slowly formed a bond. Reserved at first, Shariya opened up after Katrina shared her own experience of having a baby at 16 and giving it up for adoption. Soon, Mullen began helping the young mom to care for her babies, advising her on all the matters regarding the infants.

Luckily, the teen mom received help from a kind-hearted NICU nurse

Before the babies were discharged, Katrina gave Shariya her number in case she had any questions or concerns. Soon, the young mom was blowing up the nurse’s phone asking for advice – it was evident that she didn’t have a support system.

Eventually, Samari had to be admitted to the hospital and it caught CPS’ attention. They determined that the teen mom and her triplets would need foster care. Shariya gave the social worker Katrina’s information and number, hoping things would get better. Well, the stars must’ve aligned perfectly, because they did!

When things got hard, she knew who would come to her and her children’s aid

‘Without a moment’s hesitation I said yes’: NICU nurse Katrina recalled the life-changing moment

“I knew it would be hard, but we’d figure it out,” the NICU nurse shared her feelings on adopting. She was already raising five kids, so it wasn’t an easy decision. She admired Shariya’s resilience and believed that with love and support, she would be able to change her life.

Now that Shariya has a strong and loving support system, she can work on building a better future for her family. She has earned a high school diploma and was accepted into college on academic scholarship.

“I love her. I’m her mom — and I’m never going anywhere”

It’s not an easy task caring for a teenager and her three kids, but Katrina wouldn’t have it any other way. She admits that Shariya ‘pushes her limits like any teenager would’ but she loves her and will be there for her.

Having children can be challenging, but it doesn’t stop you from achieving your dreams. Despite early life trials, Shariya is determined to become a social worker and help others, and her mom, Katrina, will be there every step of the way.

What do you think of this story? Or maybe you have someone special in your life who helped you at your loneliest moments?

People in the comments were showering Katrina and Shariya with love

