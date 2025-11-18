21 Celebrity Duos Who Are Considered Two Peas In A Pod For Their Twin Looks

Celebrities are known to be easily recognizable in public. It’s also no surprise that some well-known public figures will look similar to one another — but the likelihood of this happening is actually slimmer than you would think.
According to BBC, the chances of a human being having a doppelgänger is only 1 in 135. That’s 0.7%. So the chances of two stars resembling each other are even smaller. Yet, there are a handful of artists that are thought to be “twins.”
A recent look-alike trend on social media has gained a lot of attention, revealing new various big names who look eerily similar. It started on X when one user said Rochelle Aytes from Criminal Minds and Barbie star Margot Robbie looked like the same person with different skin colors.
This, of course, prompted more users to share stars who they believe look similar, and it’s got many people second-guessing themselves.

#1 Javier Bardem And Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Image source: Mike Marsland/Getty Images, John Shearer/Getty Images

#2 Margot Robbie And Jaime Pressley

21 Celebrity Duos Who Are Considered Two Peas In A Pod For Their Twin Looks

Image source: Ron GalellaGetty Images, Lia Toby/Getty Images

#3 Keira Knightley And Natalie Portman

21 Celebrity Duos Who Are Considered Two Peas In A Pod For Their Twin Looks

Image source:  Steve Granitz/Getty Images, Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

#4 Jessica Chastain And Bryce Dallas Howard

21 Celebrity Duos Who Are Considered Two Peas In A Pod For Their Twin Looks

Image source:  Taylor Hill/Getty Images, Neil Mockford/Getty Images

#5 Will Ferrell And Chad Smith

21 Celebrity Duos Who Are Considered Two Peas In A Pod For Their Twin Looks

Image source: Douglas Gorenstein/Getty Images

#6 Jeremy Allen White And Gene Wilder

21 Celebrity Duos Who Are Considered Two Peas In A Pod For Their Twin Looks

Image source: Amy Sussman/Getty Images, Stanley Bielecki/Getty Images

#7 Tom Hardy And Logan Marshall-Green

21 Celebrity Duos Who Are Considered Two Peas In A Pod For Their Twin Looks

Image source: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images, Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

#8 Helen Hunt And Leelee Sobieski

21 Celebrity Duos Who Are Considered Two Peas In A Pod For Their Twin Looks

Image source: Ron Galella/Getty Images, Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

#9 Henry Cavill And Matt Bomer

21 Celebrity Duos Who Are Considered Two Peas In A Pod For Their Twin Looks

Image source: Karwai Tang/Getty Images, Manny Carabel/Getty Images

#10 Katy Perry And Zooey Deschanel

21 Celebrity Duos Who Are Considered Two Peas In A Pod For Their Twin Looks

Image source:  Jesse Grant/Getty Images

#11 Zachary Quinto And Eli Roth

21 Celebrity Duos Who Are Considered Two Peas In A Pod For Their Twin Looks

Image source: Marianna Massey/Getty Images, Greg Doherty/Getty Images

#12 Zach Braff And Dax Shepherd

21 Celebrity Duos Who Are Considered Two Peas In A Pod For Their Twin Looks

Image source: Cindy Ord/Getty Images, Robin Marchant/Getty Images

#13 Millie Bobby Brown And Elizabeth Perkins

21 Celebrity Duos Who Are Considered Two Peas In A Pod For Their Twin Looks

Image source: Amy Sussman/Getty Images, imdb

#14 Khloé Kardashian And Elvis Presley

21 Celebrity Duos Who Are Considered Two Peas In A Pod For Their Twin Looks

Image source: ANDREAS BRANCH/Getty Images, Sunset Boulevard/Getty Images

#15 Hilary Swank And Jennifer Garner

21 Celebrity Duos Who Are Considered Two Peas In A Pod For Their Twin Looks

Image source: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Monica Schipper/Getty Images

#16 Margot Robbie And Emma Mackey

21 Celebrity Duos Who Are Considered Two Peas In A Pod For Their Twin Looks

Image source: JC Olivera/Getty Images, Stephane Cardinale/Getty Images

#17 Rupert Grint And Ed Sheeran

21 Celebrity Duos Who Are Considered Two Peas In A Pod For Their Twin Looks

Image source: TiredSupernova

#18 Jennifer Lawrence And Bella Hadid

21 Celebrity Duos Who Are Considered Two Peas In A Pod For Their Twin Looks

Image source: Vera Anderson/Getty Images, Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

#19 Fiona Apple And Ty Dolla $ign

21 Celebrity Duos Who Are Considered Two Peas In A Pod For Their Twin Looks

Image source: John Shearer/Getty Images, Leon Bennett/Getty Images

#20 Rochelle Aytes And Margot Robbie

21 Celebrity Duos Who Are Considered Two Peas In A Pod For Their Twin Looks

Image source: Monica Schipper/Getty Images, Karwai Tang/Getty Images

#21 Chance The Rapper And Jackie Kennedy

21 Celebrity Duos Who Are Considered Two Peas In A Pod For Their Twin Looks

Image source: Jason LaVeris/Getty Images, Apic/Getty Images

