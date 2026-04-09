“Cheeks Always Show The Work”: Nicole Kidman Sparks Wild Reactions In Sheer Look At Premiere

All eyes were on Nicole Kidman when she arrived at the premiere of her Apple TV series Margo’s Got Money Troubles in a see-through dress.
The Oscar-winning actress showed off her toned figure in a long dress featuring translucent fabric along the legs and sleeves.
Nicole completed the look with black high heels and silver jewelry, and wore her hair in a half up, half down style.
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The star, who was recently romantically linked to Simon Baker, was seen taking selfies with fans who had waited to see her.
At the red carpet event, held in New York on Wednesday (April 8), she posed with co-stars Elle Fanning and Nick Offerman.
Her bold outfit did not go unnoticed on social media, with one user writing, “She looks great but that dress is all over the place.”
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“It’s not a great outfit for her. She looks uncomfortable,” another viewer said.
“Why is she already dressed for Halloween?” a third observer asked.
“The dress is over-the-top but she looks great,” shared one fan.
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“That post divorce glow,” wrote one Redditor, while another said, “Nicole is one of very few women that genuinely make any outfit look incredible. She and Zendaya can wear anything.”
Many others speculated about possible cosmetic procedures on Nicole’s face. “While she looks lovely, she’s had a ton of work and expensive treatment, so get real.”
“Cheeks always show the work. She was beautiful. Now she’s plastic too,” read a separate comment.
Many people were not fans of her translucent black look
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In a 2011 interview, Nicole revealed that she had used Botox but stopped getting the injections because she couldn’t move her forehead and disliked the results.
Since her divorce from Keith Urban, with whom she shares two daughters, Nicole has been romantically linked to her longtime friend and Scarpetta co-star, Simon Baker.
Speculation that the pair had grown closer began last month at the New York premiere of their crime drama series, where they were seen holding hands.
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At the premiere, Nicole said their chemistry “just vibrates,” while Simon playfully added, “I don’t kiss and tell.”
The Babygirl actress, who is close friends with Simon’s ex-wife, shared with The Daily Telegraph that she “begged” him to work with her.
“We have known each other for a huge portion of our lives, so I’ve always wanted to do something substantial with Simon,” Nicole said. “And so, it was me going, ‘Would you please, please, do this with me?’”
The actors previously played a married couple in the 2022 anthology series Roar, and “had a good time” on set, as Simon revealed.
“It’s kind of strange,” he said of sharing an on-screen kiss with Nicole. “I think the first time we did it, we both sort of went, ‘Okay, whatever..”
“I didn’t find it weird. But we’ve kissed on the cheek before. We’ve hugged a lot. We’ve lived in the same house,” Nicole added. “And you know, the woman I grew up with, he was married to for a substantial part of his life…29 years, so we are just the same person.”
Nicole’s divorce from country singer Keith Urban was finalized in January
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According to a report by Woman’s Day magazine, Keith is allegedly devastated by Nicole moving on after their nearly two-decade marriage.
“Keith is hoping they’re just hamming it up for headlines. But even then it feels to him like it’s a betrayal because both Nicole and Simon know how much even the hint of a romance between them will hurt him,” an insider told the outlet.
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Simon’s ex-wife, actress Rebecca Rigg, is “shocked and confused” by the rumors surrounding her ex and her friend, a source told New Idea.
Nicole is so close with Simon and Rebecca that she is the godmother to their youngest son, Harry.
A source close to Nicole told Page Six that rumors of a romance with Simon are “absolutely false,” insisting that the two are simply good friends.
The Moulin Rouge star was previously married to Tom Cruise, with whom she shares two children.
Margo’s Got Money Troubles, set to premiere on Apple TV on April 15, centers on Margo Millet (Elle Fanning), a college dropout who launches a profile on an adult subscription-based site to support herself after an affair with her English professor leaves her pregnant.
In the series, Nicole plays the mediator between Margo and her professor.
The cast also includes Michelle Pfeiffer (Margo’s mother, a former Hooters waitress) and Nick Offerman (Margo’s father, an ex-pro wrestler).
Her new series, Margo’s Got Money Troubles, premieres on April 15
On Rotten Tomatoes, the series has already received positive reviews from critics. Bloomberg described the main character as a “relatable girl trying to get by,” while Indiewire called the show “refreshing in its open-minded approach” to the world of s*x work.
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