Hey Pandas, What’s Your Most Controversial Opinion?

Try not to kill each other in the comments :P
#1
Pizza does not need a dip. It is COMPLETELY FINE by itself.
#2
My Opinion: Fortnite and Rap Music suck.
#3
My opinion, opera is really good until the singing starts. I have a nice collection of “Without Words” pieces.
#4
we need to stop with posts like this because they will end up in unnecessary online arguments! If you have a silly opinion about movies or whatnot, thats fine, but someone is going to say something political or whatever and everyones going to get mad.
heres my silly one: what is with clothes these days? I mean, celebrities only seem to wear mesh on the red carpet now. I’m pretty young, and you try to look up a picture of somebody that- AH! Shield your eyes!
#5
Nickelback is pretty good, solid 7/10. A lot of people don’t seem to like them but I do. Granted I’m Gen Z so I saw them in the Nickelstats Vine before ever hearing their music.
#6
I hate milkshakes. They just feel too melted which is gross to me 🤷🏼♀️
#7
I know they’re not for everyone but rats and mice are cute and are great pets 🐭
#8
Orange Starbursts are the best ones
#9
Time is an illusion. We believe that we are constantly moving forward through a time stream, but we aren’t.
Hear me out: Imagine that the Universe is infinite. Not hard once you think about how vast it is. Now, Imagine that there are an infinite number of universes. This would be mean that theoretically, everything (and I mean EVERYTHING) is possible and happening an infinite number of times. So, when you think about it, maybe we’re not moving through time, but instead are simply moving from one point in an infinite infinite universe to another with only our minds/spirits/souls as the constant…
#10
During the holidays we should just all be able to wish each other the holiday we celebrate and they can return by wishing us a happy what ever holiday they celebrate. No one has to get mad or feel left out. “Merry Christmas to you. Ah thank you and Happy Hanukkah” and I guess people who don’t celebrate anything can just say whatever they want to back. Done and done.
#11
Hating someone for their identity and bring a bigot isn’t a controversial opinion. Fight me
#12
My favorite Jolly Rancher flavor is grape
#13
You should know what you want from life when you‘re 30. Otherwise you will regret wasting time, once you found what ever it is that makes you happy. Some things cannot be done or changed once you are old.
#14
Buying Christmas presents for anyone over 16 unless they specifically ask for something. Cooking such a massive variety of food at Christmas. Basically the general waste of time, money, food, and cost to the environment and peace of mind at Christmas.
#15
Each person’s identity is their own choice, whether that is gender, sexuality, preferred name, or something else. It doesn’t matter what you feel about it. You aren’t that person, and you are expected to respect whatever choices they make in regards to their identity.
#16
Video games aren’t bad. I’ve met a lot of nice people through liking certain games, the characters themselves…is it weird to think a character or a game helped you through a hard time? Video games are probably going to be something I’ll always love, and nobody can convince me otherwise.
#17
I have a few and would be happy to clear some things up in the comments if needed; 1.prounouns are annoying 2.lgbt is not great (I’m Muslim so anyway but I don’t support won’t hate though) 3.feminism and Black Lives Matter is a scam for the media Alright I’ve said my part thanks for reading :)
#18
Forced education and jail time and fines for parents if they don’t force their kids to be educated. Also all the ridiculous requirements for graduation that they extend and add on to each each year so the next graduate generation has to do even more. It’s no wonder the kids are anxiety ridden and depressed…they’re being driven like slaves and for what? This is the u.s. and it gets worse every single year.
#19
Cardi B is disgusting.
#20
Chocolate is not just overrated but actively unpleasant. The smell alone makes me feel unwell.
#21
Israel should not exist.
Let me be clear, I am not saying that its existence should end or that the Israelis have to leave the land. They are here now and there is nothing anyone can do about it.
For centuries, from the time of the Ottoman Empire to the British mandate, the Palestinian Arabs never got a chance to self-determination, always living under some faraway emperor, king, what have you what make you. So when Britain decides that all the Jews of Europe can now move to Palestine for an eventual Jewish state, you have to realize that they would be upset as a decision directly impacting them was made by someone who rarely came to the land, if ever, with no consideration of their choice.
This can only be furthered when the Jews that arrived bought land from the British just to evict the Palestinians that had lived and worked on it for generations. The Jewish people have maintained that Palestine was meant to be for them from God as a way to justify the creation of Israel. And while it is true that that came in their scriptures and religion, and that Jewish kingdoms had existed before, the diaspora had now existed for centuries. The Jewish people, for the most part, lived outside of Palestine for so long that depending on the region, they became culturally different with the only uniting factor being Judaism. And they say now that because their ancestors were there 2,000 years ago that they have more right to the land off of a divine promise than the Palestinian Arabs who have literal documents and deeds that place the land under their ownership, whether partial or entirely, and attach them to the land of Palestine.
The Jews of Europe and elsewhere had nothing but the fact that they were Jewish as their right to a Jewish state in Palestine, and that was given priority over actual legal and legitimate documents for Palestinian Arabs. And I highly doubt that just because God said that the Jews should have a land in Palestine means that God gave the okay that they can remove people from their homes to achieve that purpose. In fact, the Zionism that Israel is built on isn’t even based in the Jewish religion. This Zionism is political Zionism. The actual religious version called Spiritual Zionism was just a sense of longing and steadfastness that the Messiah would instate a Jewish state in Palestine. So unless either the British, Herzl, or Ben Gurion was the Messiah, there really isn’t a religious explanation for this either.
Like I said before, I’m not saying that Israel needs to be dismantled. But as long as Zionists continue to believe that the land needs to be theirs and only theirs and that they have to build settlements in Palestinian territories and dilute the population of East Jerusalem, people are going to believe that Israel stands legitimately, whether that be theologically or legally. And of course, it all boils down to empathy. No one is going to deny that Jews have, throughout history, faced some of the worst catastrophes, anti-Semitism, and unspeakable horrors. Nothing whatsoever can justify any of it. Likewise, no one should deny that Palestine was handed to the Jews by Britain without any thought for what the Arabs wanted.
In my opinion, what this all adds up to is that if Jews have a right to the land of Palestine, the Palestinian Arabs have just as much a right, if not more, to that land.
#22
Led Zepplin is the worst band to ever be as popular as they are. Their albums are boring! Sure there are worse bands but theyre not near as popular as Zepplin still is.
#23
Teachers need to leave their pronouns out of school. Allowing children to decide what sex they want to be (hormone treatment) should be criminal. If You try to tell me what pronouns to call you is BS. I should not be forced. Trumpets are a cult.
#24
That women are really not suited for modern life. I think the hopes and dreams turned out to be a crushing disappointment for them. Have you ever seen the joy on a woman’s face when she can cook for her man, keep the house perfect and make sure his clothes are washed and ironed? It’s rare now but it really does give a woman purpose. I know there are women who like to do some work – and hats off to you! But I bet my last dollar bill that you would be more satisfied returning to a domestic life and keeping a nice house. No more commuting or small talk in the office and you get to warmly welcome your husband each night, try out new recipes and catch up on goings on with tv channels you haven’t been able to watch in years. I know it’s unpopular but I really believe there will be a reversal back into domesticity for women, en mass.
