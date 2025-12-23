“Breaks My Heart”: Tylor Chase’s Co-Star Breaks Silence On His Homelessness, Makes Urgent Request

Devon Werkheiser, best known for his role as Ned Bigby on Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, has addressed the concerning situation surrounding his former co-star Tylor Chase’s homelessness.
In recent months, Chase, who portrayed Martin Qwerly on the popular Nickelodeon series, has reportedly been living on the streets of Riverside, Southern California.
As the situation appears to worsen, Werkheiser has described it as “heartbreaking” to witness his former co-star’s ordeal, while also emphasizing the complicated nature of the circumstances.
“It’s so freaking sad to keep exploiting him just because he was a former child star. He may be sick and struggling but he’s still a human being… It really breaks my heart for him,” one netizen wrote.
Tylor Chase and Devon Werkheiser worked together for years as child actors on the hit 2000s Nickelodeon sitcom
In a recent social media video that began circulating widely online on Sunday, December 21, Chase was filmed by a woman who recognized him from the show.
In the clip, the 36-year-old former actor appeared wearing a gray polo shirt paired with visibly torn and dirty blue jeans that hung loosely at his waist, forcing him to hold them up throughout the encounter.
His hair appeared disheveled, and many fans pointed out that he seemed visibly shaky in the footage.
After seeing the troubling video, Werkheiser broke his silence, expressing how painful it was for him to witness Chase in such a state.
Speaking to TMZ on December 22, Werkheiser said, “Tylor was a sensitive, sweet, and kind kid. It is heartbreaking to see him this way.”
The Shredderman Rules star added that while he wants to help Chase in any way he can, the situation is complicated, noting that he hasn’t “seen Tylor in almost 20 years, since the show ended” in 2007.
Multiple reports have suggested that Tylor has been dealing with illegal substance dependence, further complicating his already dire situation.
“It is heartbreaking to see him this way,” reacted the 34-year-old actor-turned-podcaster upon seeing Chase struggle with homelessness
Addressing the issue, Devon told the outlet, “Anyone who has dealt with severe ad*iction and deep mental health issues knows it’s an unbelievably challenging situation if they don’t want help.”
“It’s an everyday uphill battle to course correct. It requires a ton of support and patience and time.”
Werkheiser noted that Chase has family members in the area who are aware of his condition and check in on him from time to time.
He also urged the public to refrain from filming Chase for online views, adding, “My only hope is that from this exposure, someone with real understanding and resources can step in, get Tylor into treatment, and help him get back on track.”
Devon concluded by saying, “We all want a happy ending.”
According to Riverside Police Department Public Information Officer Ryan Railsback, it is unclear since when Chase has been living on the streets of Los Angeles.
The officer told Daily Mail, “We do not know how long he has been experiencing homelessness. During all of our interactions, he has been cordial and cooperative with our officers.”
He also said that the department’s Public Safety Engagement Team “contact him at least once a week and consistently offer a variety of resources, including assistance with temporary shelter options.”
Werkheiser highlighted the importance of social media users to refrain from filming the 36-year-old in such a “vulnerable” moment just for views
“Regarding family, I am not aware of any attempts by officers to contact relatives on his behalf.”
Other celebs in the industry, including The Mighty Duck star Shaun Weiss and Tylor’s co-star Daniel Lee Curtis, have also expressed their hopes of helping him out.
In an Instagram video shared on Monday, December 22, Weiss wanted to locate Chase and provide him with a resource for recovery.
“I have received many messages about Tylor Chase. I reached out to some friends of mine and we have a bed for him at a detox and we have a place for him to go and get long-term treatment thanks to my buddy Mike Jordan at 1111 Recovery.”
Shaun urged his followers to help “find” Chase, explaining that he is not currently in Los Angeles and would have “looked for him myself” if he were.
“Please DM me so we can get him some help in time for the holiday.”
Former fellow child stars, including Shaun Weiss and Daniel Lee Curtis, have also expressed their hopes of helping Tylor amid the “heartbreaking” situation
Earlier, in October, Daniel Lee Curtis, best known for playing Cookie on Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, shared a TikTok video in which he candidly described the emotional experience of encountering his former co-star outside a 7-Eleven in Riverside.
Daniel explained, “He was in and out of coherence, he kept dazing in and out. It was a lot to unpack… Seeing this, it was not dignified, and it was just crushing.”
During the visit, Curtis said he offered Chase potential work opportunities through his co-hosted Ned’s Declassified podcast, but noted that Tylor did not appear to be in the right place to participate at the time.
“All I could do was tell him I love him and that it’s going to be alright. We shed tears, both of us.”
Like Werkheiser, Curtis also urged people to refrain from filming Chase, criticizing those who continue to put “cameras in [Tylor’s] face,” adding that it “hurt me so much to see this person treated like that.”
Previously, a GoFundMe campaign was launched by influencer Lethal Lalli, whose real name is Citlalli Wilson, one of the first to discover Chase living on the streets and draw attention to his situation.
However, the fundraiser was quickly shut down at the request of Chase’s mother, who told Wilson, “Tylor needs medical attention, not money. But he refuses it. I appreciate your effort, but money would not benefit him.”
His mother continued, “I have gotten him several phones, but he loses them within a day or two. He can’t manage money for his meds by himself.”
The campaign raised a total of $1,207 before it was disabled.
“Let’s normalize not filming people when they’re at low points of their life,” wrote one user amid the public’s recent frenzy of recording Chase
