Nick Jonas: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Nick Jonas
September 16, 1992
Dallas, Texas, US
34 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Nick Jonas?
Nicholas Jerry Jonas is an American singer, songwriter, and actor widely recognized for his multifaceted talent. He is a key member of the pop rock group the Jonas Brothers, known for their catchy tunes and energetic performances.
His breakout moment arrived with the Jonas Brothers’ Disney Channel debut in Camp Rock, which captivated a broad audience. This led to a successful music career and multiple television appearances.
Early Life and Education
A musical upbringing shaped Nick Jonas’s early life in Dallas, Texas, where he was born. His father, a songwriter and former minister, and his mother, a singer, nurtured a creative household.
He was homeschooled by his mother and began performing on Broadway at the age of seven. These early stage roles, including Tiny Tim, ignited his passion for performance.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances has marked Nick Jonas’s public life, including relationships with Miley Cyrus and Olivia Culpo. He met Indian actress Priyanka Chopra in May 2018.
The couple married in December 2018 in India, blending traditional Hindu and Christian ceremonies. In January 2022, Jonas and Chopra welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy.
Career Highlights
The Jonas Brothers reunion marked a significant career peak for Nick Jonas, with their 2019 album Happiness Begins debuting at number one on the Billboard 200. The lead single, “Sucker,” also topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
Beyond music, Jonas launched Safehouse Records in 2015, an artist-centric record label, and expanded his acting career with roles in the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Jumanji: The Next Level films.
He received the Hal David Starlight Award from the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2016 for his significant songwriting contributions. Jonas has also garnered multiple Teen Choice Awards throughout his career.
Signature Quote
“My goal … was to expand and grow as a person and an artist, and embracing my gay fans was a priority … You have to be willing to say, ‘I know I’m pushing myself, and if not everybody comes with me, that’s OK.’”
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