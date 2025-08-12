101 Screenshots Of The Wildest Posts From This App Dedicated To Neighbors (New Pics)

Back in the day, neighbors had to communicate by knocking on each other’s doors or chatting over the fence. Nowadays, we have “NextDoor.” Globally, the platform has around 100 million users, and in the UK, one in four households says they’re on “NextDoor.”
Every neighborhood probably has its weirdo, and when there’s a platform for them to voice their complaints, you can rest assured there’s going to be some top-tier comedy. Luckily, for the rest of us, an online community collects these types of posts and lets all of us “NextDoor” outsiders see the madness that is neighbor relations. Maybe you’ll consider joining such a neighboorhood just for the laughs after going through this list?
More info: Reddit
#1 Finally An Actual Funny Post On Nd
Image source: PitoChueco
#2 The Case Of The Tresspassing Raccoons
Image source: mrfuckingawesome
#3 Look At This Sinister Rock
Image source: Where_is_it_going
#4 Can We Get Some Contractors Or Builders To Stop This Maniac? 😭
Image source: Holiday_Attention_26
#5 Oh Lordy This One Got Me 😂
Image source: AlwaysReturnsUpvotes
#6 Cleansing The Chem Trails With Vinegar
Image source: KiwiDefiant3349
#7 An Extremely Insightful Post About Something
Image source: daved_it
#8 Did Bezos Write This?
Image source: AutomaticPanda8
#9 Maga Moron Solves The Price Of Eggs
Image source: MacaroniNJesus
#10 Are They Unloading Drugs?
Image source: Kornered47
#11 Ok But Like What Kind Of Horse?
Image source: Strangekitteh
#12 Anyone Recognize Him?
Image source: suid
#13 I Had No Clue What Nextdoor Was Until I Was Invited To Join. Boy Did I Learn Quick…
Image source: darthfozziebear
#14 This Can’t Be Correct
Image source: Jack_Stands
#15 The Moon. It’s Moving…
Image source: Arejhey311
#16 How Do You Cook Your Batteries?
Image source: Apprehensive-Tie6401
#17 Next Level Nextdoor Boomer Scaries
Image source: DaScrumMistress
#18 Spreading The Good News
Image source: ComprehensiveKnee284
#19 People Are Doing Things!
Image source: QueenOfTheBvrDammed
#20 Voice Activated Paper Towels
Image source: Weird_Warm_Cheese
#21 You Have Too Many Keys On Your Keychain To Live In Our Community
Image source: CupcakeParlor
#22 “I Don’t Care”
Image source: bridgetm621
#23 Absolutely Diabolical Post I Found
Image source: boroxboxorox
#24 Isis Spotted In Cleveland
Image source: roper1
#25 Your Loss Is My Gain 🤷🏻♂️
Image source: TheOddHermit
#26 Who Said That?
Image source: Seeyounex2sday
#27 Read. Just… Freaking… Read!
Image source: LadyAtrox60
#28 Walking The Line Between Complaint And Poetry
Image source: LD50_irony
#29 Evidence
Image source: littlelordgenius
#30 My Neighbors Are Voters Y’all…
Image source: forbiddenfortune
#31 Im Dead At This🤣🤣
Image source: EmbarrassedMeeting26
#32 Person Keeps Posting Demanding To Know The Identity Of A Kid In A Picture. Absolutely Refuses To Say Why. Stalkerish
Image source: daved_it
#33 So Is Nextdoor Just, Like, Free Ubereats/Doordash Now?
Image source: TheMusicMadeMe
#34 “Fogvid-24”
Image source: Lime-That-Zest
#35 Aren’t They Both An Act Of God?
Image source: Apprehensive-Tie6401
#36 I’d Be Mortified If This Was My Mother
Image source: Acceptable_Exit1291
#37 Ummm What?
Image source: Sure-Set-7578
#38 The Deleted Post In Question Was Her Asking For Money And Posting Her Cashapp. I Reported It And Then She Posts This
Image source: Donthurlemogurlx
#39 No Lowball Offers. I Know What I’ve Got
Image source: BetMyLastKrispyKreme
#40 So Sick Of This!
Image source: Ok_Yam_7836
#41 This Guy Is Fleecing All Of The Local Boomers With His AI “Paintings”, Multiple A Day
Image source: Nightless1
#42 Patriotic Duty
Image source: Swamplust
#43 Guy Creates Account And Misspells His Name. Blames Nd. Wilter It Is!
Image source: PitoChueco
#44 Dude Has Been Trying To Sell Tp Rolls For 4 Years
Image source: jawanessa
#45 Attacked By Bees, Mistaken For Crazy
Image source: kraenyc21
#46 First And Last Time I Sell Something On Nextdoor
Image source: tossmysalami
#47 What A Dog Wants
Image source: Kawfene1
#48 Can I Borrow Your Pool?
Image source: bootsbaker
#49 Drunk At Home Depot
Image source: fowlela
#50 Grown-Ups Don’t Jog In This Neighborhood
Image source: CupcakeParlor
#51 People In My Neighborhood Are Reporting This For Stealth P**********n
Image source: daved_it
#52 I Can’t Even Begin To Decipher What This Rant Is About And I’m Not Gonna Waste My Time With It
Image source: Impressive_Arm1879
#53 What In The Ham Sammich
Image source: Aggravating-Farm-805
#54 Non-Regular Fog
Image source: Infamous-Bag6957
#55 Guy Angry At Teens Ruining “Romantic Time”
Image source: opinionated-grouch
#56 How Did Op Not See It?
Image source: FloridaShiner
#57 Why Can’t California Do Winter?
Image source: ginallorah
#58 Apparently You Cannot Be Disabled And Also Drive A Nice Car
Image source: Klutzy_Journalist_36
#59 Maybe Talk To Her If She’s Trespassing On Your Land?
Image source: papergeek
#60 New Light
Image source: Ok-Transportation127
#61 That Holistic Common Sense
Image source: RPeteG
#62 Best “Found” Post Yet
Image source: sharkyire
#63 Kangaroo
Image source: Mediocre_Hair2544
#64 Maga’s House Burns Down, Posts For Help, Then Gets Burned In A Reply
Image source: MacaroniNJesus
#65 Crypdoh!
Image source: EveryMemory41
#66 Painted “Invisible”?
Image source: AGirlNamedRoni
#67 It’s The Rapture!
Image source: Yomommazelda
#68 Sounds Like You Just Want An Hour Of Labor Without Paying For It
Image source: round-disk
#69 Why Is This Guy Blocking My Driveway?
I watched the video and read the comments, he is talking about the car legally parked across the street from his driveway. The car apparently belongs to one of the 2 houses across the street.
Some other boomers asked why that car couldn’t use their driveway and they were being rude and maybe OOP should “accidentally” back into it or slash the tires.
Most of the comments were making fun of the guy and telling him it’s legal.
Just to note, I think I know this street and it’s super wide, like 3 cars could easily drive side by side down it.
Image source: notwhoyouthinkmaybe
#70 I Love This App
Image source: enoughplankton42069
#71 User Clearly Explains How They Are Not A Racist
Image source: weolo_travel
#72 What In The Sweet Home Alabama
Image source: ProbablyAHipster_
#73 What Does This Even Mean?
Image source: Pdx_Obviously
#74 Breaking: Shih Tzu Accused Of Stolen Valor. Community In Shambles
Image source: ImOnTheSpectrum
#75 Runaway
Image source: Kawfene1
#76 LOL Wut?
Image source: smell_my_pee
#77 Calling The Police On Insects
Image source: Weird_Warm_Cheese
#78 Karen Doesnt Know What A Japanese Flag Is
Image source: Competitive-Arm-9359
#79 No Walking At Night
Image source: lordbuffingt0n
#80 Can’t Make This Sh!t Up!
Image source: PitoChueco
#81 A Trailer, On Someone’s Own Property!? Not In My Backyard!!
Image source: product_of_boredom
#82 Spectrum Or Version Or Wha Ever
Image source: Positive-Froyo-1732
#83 Freedumb Of Speech
Image source: scienceizfake
#84 This Must Be What It Feels Like To Have Pandora’s Box In Your Hands
Image source: Ravenae
#85 She Wanted To Share What Is Happening
She stated in the comments that she asked the manager to honor the .99c price in the window but the manager refused.
To add, we are in a state where it is illegal to advertise one price in the window but charge the customer a different price.
I posted a comment with the law and suggested she take it all the way up to our states supreme court if she has to in order to get her .98c back!
Image source: elliwigy1
#86 Can’t Stop Watching This Weird Beef Unfold
Image source: Background_Film1916
#87 2 Furries And A Black Man Walk Into A Park…
Image source: DaScrumMistress
#88 I Will Not Be Silenced
Image source: paint-in-my-eyes
#89 Posted This On My Local Nextdoor And Got Banned! 🚫🐈🚫
Image source: Turbulent-Froyo7352
#90 Deport The Four Year Olds Because They Picked A Tomato
Image source: maddenmcfadden
#91 Pray Away The Chem Trails
Image source: spewage144
#92 My $2!
Image source: DaScrumMistress
#93 Well. Bye
Image source: Ok-Transportation127
#94 Lack Of Empathy For School Zone Speeder
Image source: RocksThrowing
#95 Man Brags About Harassing A Random Woman He Didn’t Recognize In The Parking Lot
Image source: daved_it
#96 We Don’t Care
Image source: Adventurous-Bath7077
#97 Just Gives Me The Ick
Image source: TheGoatSpiderViolin
#98 Man Was Drinking And Can’t Remember Why He Let Guy Up On His Roof With A Ladder
Image source: SecondCreek
#99 Get Off My Lawn!
Image source: SecondCreek
#100 Fix My Algorithm
Image source: DungeonCrawlerCarl
#101 🦅🦅🦅🦅🦅
Image source: Malipuppers
#102 Kyle Is Personally Financing This Major Investigation
Image source: Fool_On_the_Hill_9
