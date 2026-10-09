Newly Leaked Messages From ‘Cornell 7’ Jane Doe Reveal Disturbing Details That Could Change Everything

As the Cornell University scandal rages on, gaining widespread media and political attention, newly surfaced documents have shed light on the accuser’s condition days after the horrific incident.
On October 19, 2024, seven members of the institution’s Chi Phi fraternity allegedly forced themselves on an intoxicated 20-year-old woman now known as Jane Doe during a party at their frat residence in Ithaca, New York.
Prosecutors did not press charges back then when Jane Doe, a former Cornell student, first took the matter to the police. However, the case was reopened after a civil lawsuit filed on September 16, 2026, caused a nationwide backlash.
Now, text exchanges between Jane Doe and two of the accused men after the incident have been made public, exposing more alarming details.
“My reputation is destroyed, and I’m utterly ashamed,” Jane Doe says in one text.
Jane Doe told one of the defendants that the “rumors” about the incident were “ruining” her life
According to Jane Doe’s 2024 statement, she went to the party with Matthew Ingalls, one of the accused, and agreed to sleep with Ingalls and another man, but said no to a “fo*rs*me” when offered.
She claimed she was then pressured into ingesting liquor and illegal narcotics before Ingalls and six others—Johnathan Newell, Winston Lee, Gillio Lopes, Diego Sarabia, Scott Norris, and Scott Kretzschmar—had non-consensual physical relations with her.
It went on until she lost consciousness at 5:45 a.m. She slept until 10 a.m. and Ingalls drove her home. When she woke up, she was “made aware that what happened to [her] at Chi Phi was becoming public knowledge,” she said in the statement.
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On October 23, Jane Doe sent a message about it to Matt Ingalls, according to text screenshots TMZ published.
“Bro, everyone knows. I’m incredibly stressed out. Some random b**ch… told some of my friends,” she wrote to Ingalls.
Ingalls wrote back, “Dude, I have no f***ing idea. This s**t is incredibly frustrating, and now I know how fast nonsense spreads at this school. It’s fan behavior from everyone talking about it. Boring people who have nothing to do with their time.”
Ingalls then asked Jane Doe how she was “coping with the stress” and if she needed anything. She replied that she was angry about “the rats in the room” who spread the rumors and it was “ruining” her life, and that she was also suffering from a UTI (urinary tract infection).
Jane Doe later accused Matthew Ingalls of lying
Matt sent a longer text after this, saying, “I’m so sorry dude, this sounds incredibly overwhelming and f***ed up on all fronts… The most reassuring thing I can offer is that this will blow over soon. Stupid b**ches like to yap, and the fact that they’re doing it shows that they’re jealous of you for any number of reasons.”
“I understand the regret, but personally I don’t think you have anything to be ashamed of,” he added, then asked if she needed any medicine or to call someone for the UTI.
“Everyone needs to grow up because s*x*uality and s*x and s**t is changing, and stuff like this is going to become more common. I’m also really open-minded though,” Jane responded. “I love you, king, also tell anyone who gives you s**t that I’ll actually beat them up.”
Two days later, Jane Doe texted Ingalls again, suggesting that Johnathan Newell, another accused, may have spread the rumor. Ingalls readily denied it, saying “he would never.”
Ingalls then told her that he was “being labeled as an as**ulter in the public eye,” and asked if she made any such allegations, to which Jane Doe said, “I never said anything against you, but I have about Johnathan.”
On November 8, Ingalls texted her and asked if she was free for a call. Jane Doe told her that she was done talking to him.
“I know you lied,” she wrote, and Ingalls said, “What did I lie about?”
Jane Doe told Johnathan Newell that none of the intimate acts were “illegal” days after the incident
Two days before this, Jane Doe had a similar conversation with Johnathan Newell.
Released screenshots showed Newell sent a text to her on October 21, saying, “I just wanted to apologize for how things went down the other night. My memory’s kind of fuzzy about a lot of it but me and Matt both feel like s**t for being too f***ed up to shut it down and kick people out before it got way out of hand.”
He then called Jane Doe an “amazing person” and vowed they were “shutting down any stories” they were hearing before apologizing again.
Jane Doe answered that she appreciated Newell reaching out and said, “At the end of the day, none of the s*x*al stuff was illegal, and honestly, I really liked being with you and Matt, so anything anyone has to say about the g**gb*ng is out of their jurisdiction.”
“While it may have been nice for only four people to have around, y’all were both super out of it, and they should have taken it on themselves to leave,” she added. “At the end of the day, you, Matt, and I were in your bed, and they didn’t need to get up in that.”
Jane Doe then told Newell she would be there if he wanted to talk about “any regrets” and promised not to “get quiet and weird,” as he seemingly once did before.
A series of previously released Snapchat screenshots of a group named Chi Phi Actives, which Jane Doe’s lawyer Thomas P. Giuffra described as a “critical piece of evidence,” showed that Newell sent a message that read “free p**sy” during the seven-hour encounter.
A District Attorney claimed Jane Doe’s 2024 statement was “dramatically different” than her current claims
Jane Doe gave a statement on the incident on November 15, 2024, where she suggested some of the activity was consensual but detailed multiple instances where she declined to participate in certain acts, but the men enacted them anyway.
“I remember being totally disgusted at the situation, and I felt very tired and intoxicated,” she said, according to ABC News. “I felt like I was unable to make any decision because of how intoxicated I was. To me, that felt like coercion.”
“I had become extremely uncomfortable with how this night was turning out, so my thought was, if I do k*tam*ne again, maybe I will pass out. My thought was that if I passed out and these men had s*x with me, then they could be charged with r**e,” the statement read.
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In an interview with ABC News after the case reopened, Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten said he did not bring charges in 2024 because Jane Doe’s account suggested she consented to the acts and hinted at no criminal activity.
He said that the allegations of being “dr**ged, a**aulted, and g**g r**ed” by seven men in the new civil lawsuit are “dramatically different” from her previous statement.
“She never says that she was dr**ged without her knowledge. She admits to taking dr**s and al**hol voluntarily and with knowledge. She does not allege that she was forced to engage in any acts. She does not say that she was physically helpless or unconscious or incapacitated at any point during the time at the fraternity house,” Van Houten told the outlet.
“What we have learned about the handling of this case is horrifying,” New York Governor Kathy Hochul said in a letter CNN obtained. “No young person who comes forward seeking help should ever be ignored or dismissed.”
“How embarrassing on both sides,” one user said
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