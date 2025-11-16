68 New Year’s Resolution Ideas To Set For Yourself In 2023

Not a single December 31st goes by without setting some New Year’s resolutions for the upcoming year. Thus, it being the last month of the year, now is the time to start brewing New Year’s resolution ideas for 2023. And while everyone’s New Year’s resolutions and goals are personal, they are all, in fact, very common. Living healthier, losing weight, and exercising were in the top 10 among Americans’ New Year’s goals for 2022. While no official survey has been conducted yet (or that we are aware of), ideas for New Year’s resolutions will likely stay the same for 2023 and the years following.
Common New Year’s resolutions often revolve around health, relationships, career, and personal aspirations. However, according to research, only around 8 percent of people stick to their New Year’s resolution and achieve it by the end of the year. The most common and plausible reason for such a low success rate is a lack of a plan, action, or setting of abstract or unattainable goals. What exactly does “start eating healthy” mean? Does it involve cutting out soda from your diet entirely? Saying ba-bye to Dunkin’ Donuts? Be specific, have a plan, and commit to it.
Lack of commitment is often why many common New Year’s goals fail. While committing to a relationship and a gym membership are two totally different things, both stem back to how bad you really want it and whether you see yourself there in the future. Thus, whether you cross off everything from your New Year’s goals list really depends on how honest you are with your intentions. While there’s no such thing as the best New Year’s resolutions, the best goals are ones you actually achieve. And we’ll try our best to help you with the latter.
Below, we’ve compiled a list of New Year resolution ideas that will hopefully inspire your personal goals for the following year. Do you already have a New Year’s resolution in mind? Share it in the comments! Also, let us know whether any of your goals for 2022 came through!
#1 Visit A Place Without Sharing It On Social Media
We dare you. If you constantly have the Instagram app open and ready to capture the perfect story, now might be the time to stop living “for the Gram” and learn to enjoy the moment without sharing it on social media.
#2 Cook More
Making your own food from scratch is another habit that healthy people frequently practice. Doing so may ensure that artificial substances are kept to a minimum. Preparing your own meals also allows you to control portion sizes, save paying for takeout, and improve your cooking skills.
#3 Each Month, Read A Book
There are definitely books collecting dust on your bookshelves that you’ve been meaning to read but never made the time and effort to. There are numerous benefits to reading. Whether you’re an avid reader of fiction or just want to lose yourself in a good, ol’-fashioned romance novel, your body and mind will appreciate it. If you want to keep track of your reading progress, download Goodreads, join the “2023 Reading Challenge,” and set the goal to read twelve books in 2023. This will help you stay accountable to your plan!
#4 Travel To A New Location
Whether a short family trip or a romantic beach getaway, traveling is among the best experiences one can gain from life. So go ahead and start researching various vacation destinations and plan your upcoming trip. If you wish to travel solo, you may want to get in contact with some locals of the country you are going to or find other solo travelers in Facebook groups to meet up and split the adventures.
#5 Get Rid Of Anything That Makes You Feel Bad
Because memories are cue-dependent, a trigger is often required. Bad recollections don’t stay in your head all the time; instead, something in the world around you serves as a trigger to recall the unpleasant event. Get rid of little (or not-so-little) bits and bobs that bring you bad memories or associations. It might be a perfume (ouch, that one is expensive) that you used to wear to a job you absolutely despised, a t-shirt you wore on the day you and your partner broke things off, or even a promise ring. It can even be a song in your playlist that brings back bad memories. If you can’t climb over yourself to donate the item, sell it, or throw it away, put it somewhere you won’t be able to see. Perhaps one day, when you are prepared to face the item again, the memory will stop hurting you.
#6 Calm Down
Chronic anger can have adverse effects on the body in various ways, including headaches, anxiety, digestive issues, and high blood pressure. Thus, it’s crucial to manage your anger in a constructive manner that doesn’t endanger you or others. This year might be the time to find those ways of dealing with anger that fit you.
#7 Engage In Random Acts Of Kindness
Whether to secure yourself a spot in heaven, gain extra karma points, get Lady Fortune on your side, or no other motive than simply being kind, there are plenty of ideas for random acts of kindness to fulfill in everyday life. Believe it or not, acts of kindness have the potential to make the world a happier place. If you ever fall short on good deed ideas, check out our post featuring 100 Acts Of Kindness Ideas!
#8 Practice Positive Self-Talk
The inner conversation we have with ourselves is described as self-talk. According to one study, self-talk may have even impacted how people handled their anxiety during the COVID-19 pandemic. Findings showed that individuals who admitted to using positive self-talk had lower levels of worry about dying and less obsessive-compulsive behavior. The study also discovered that those who used constructive self-talk created practical coping mechanisms for handling their feelings and stress.
Unfortunately, in everyday situations, we often underestimate the power of our internal dialogue on how we perceive ourselves and the world. Some examples of positive self-talk to practice include: “I deserve to be happy,” “I’m beautiful the way I am,” “I am doing well,” “I can do it,” “I’m good enough,” or “I’m allowed to make mistakes.” The next time a negative thought (identifying negative self-talk is the first step toward thinking more positively) comes to mind, try not to let it affect you. Replace that idea with one that is more logical, reassuring, and encouraging.
#9 Instead Of Texting A Friend, Call Them
According to a recent study, calling is undoubtedly superior to texting if you want to establish a connection with someone. The researchers found that people reported feeling more connected when speaking to one another rather than typing. In fact, the researchers discovered that bonding appeared to depend heavily on voice, even in the absence of visual clues.
#10 Write Down Your Goals
The first step towards achieving your goals is writing them down. When you write down your goals, your concentration is sharpened, and you get instant inspiration and enthusiasm. Goals, whether written down or put in the notes on your phone, compel you to make concrete decisions that are significant to you both now and in the future. This clarity enables you to eliminate people, things, and activities that contradict your pursuits.
#11 Reduce Your Alcohol Consumption
In regards to alcohol, cutting back is nearly always a bright idea. Whether your goal is to reevaluate your relationship with alcohol, find support to quit or try to drink more thoughtfully, reduced alcohol use can improve sleep, mental clarity, weight loss, and reduce the risk of cancer, strokes, heart disease, and liver disease.
#12 Stop Smoking
In the age of “modern smoking,” e-cigarettes, and vaping, inhaling flavored air might seem like no biggie. It is indeed a biggie. While the harm caused by vaping may be less than that of traditional cigarettes, the product hasn’t been on the market long enough to fully understand its consequences. Either way, nicotine is harmful and addictive, and quitting it might be a significant step toward improved health as your body can heal itself and the damage inflicted reasonably quickly. Break the bad habit now.
#13 Avoid Gossiping
It has been said that knowledge is power. Unfortunately, many people enjoy disseminating false or embarrassing information about others. People gossip to harm others so they can feel powerful and proud of themselves. The most perilous aspect of gossip is that it damages someone else’s reputation. A reputation is a fragile thing. It can be easily damaged, but it may take years to restore. By spreading rumors, you contribute to the destruction of something invaluable. Now is the time for you to decide that you don’t want to participate in it.
#14 Exercise Not To Lose Weight But To Feel Good
If by starting working out, your main goal is to lose weight, your New Year’s resolution will likely fail. The fact that exercising to lose weight makes physical activity a punishment — a cost we must pay for a thinner body — may be the biggest issue. How frequently have you remarked to yourself or someone else after overindulging during the holidays, “I’ll need to do extra exercise to compensate for that”? Exercise is viewed as a type of self-punishment for our shortcomings, making it difficult for us to enjoy or stick with it for very long.
The lesson here is that when we put our well-being instead of our weight at the forefront, we’re more likely to see exercise positively and engage in it. An improved mood or reduced stress may be the motivation for some people. Others may discover that exercising gives them a sense of strength and control over their bodies and minds. Thus, to increase your chances of success, ignore how moving around affects the number on the scale and concentrate on how it makes you feel better physically and mentally.
#15 Do Volunteer Work
There are numerous reasons why volunteering is among the best things an individual can do. Speaking of personal gains, your self-esteem, life satisfaction, and self-confidence can benefit from volunteering and helping someone. Since you are helping people and the community, you feel proud and accomplished. Volunteer work may also make you feel more connected to yourself.
#16 Try To Multitask Less
According to studies studies, switching between tasks makes us less productive overall. In fact, multitasking increases our risk of making mistakes, especially when the jobs are complicated and require our active attention. This might be less obvious or significant when we’re engaged in simple, routine tasks, such as working out while listening to music or eating while watching TV. However, attempting to multitask when the stakes are higher and the activities are more complex can negatively impact our life or even be dangerous.
By multitasking, we divide our attention; thus, we can’t focus properly on one thing at a time. Studies have shown that attempting to complete other duties while, for instance, driving a simulation car resulted in impaired driving performance. According to other research, people who routinely “media multitask” (e.g., watching a movie while surfing social media or listening to music while checking email) are more easily distracted and find it harder to concentrate on even one task.
#17 Make Annual Health Screenings A Priority
For millions of Americans, getting a physical every year is a routine aspect of life. However, not everyone believes that physicals are necessary for lifelong health. However, one of the most crucial things you can do for your health is to get regular screenings. Doctors perform screenings to look for illnesses and other issues before symptoms or any initial signs might emerge. Thus, annual health checks are critical to your ongoing health, regardless of your age or stage in life.
#18 Create Skincare Routine
Despite being the largest organ in your body, many overlook taking care of their skin. Aside from playing a significant role in making you look your best, having healthy skin also makes you appear and feel younger. The skin is constantly exposed to the sun and external toxins. It might be challenging to repair the damage that has already been done. A healthy skin care regimen is crucial because of this. While it’s best to establish good habits when you are younger, it is never too late.
#19 Take A Day Off From Checking Your Email
Do you frequently check your email? You can easily get the most recent news and updates from your friends and relatives. Do you really need to check the shipping updates on that Amazon order you placed yesterday? Your order won’t ship faster whether you check it or not. Decide on a time when you’ll log off and put the phone away. Reducing screen time gives you more time to engage in other, present activities.
#20 Don’t Waste As Much
If clothing pieces are no longer suitable for donation, old or ripped garments can be reused in the household. You can use old rags instead of paper towels for cleaning. Reusing textiles saves money and helps the environment by reducing the need to produce new fabric. Another easy way to become more environmentally conscious is to use reusable grocery bags.
#21 Avoid Making Unnecessary Purchases
Unnecessary purchases are literally everything other than what you need to live comfortably. Yet, the understanding of comfort varies per person, as comfortable living may mean hot meals for one and a spacious SUV for another. Ultimately, unnecessary purchases are those you might be able to purchase yet can’t afford. For example, many can purchase a car, but how many can afford the expenses that come with it, such as petrol, repairs, and insurance?
While tightening your belt for a trip booked on a whim might turn out to be the best decision ever, purchasing little knick-knacks might fill you with momentary joy but will ultimately serve as useless. While treating yourself to something nice from time to time is a must, don’t turn this into an addiction to bring temporary joy and happiness. When you consider buying something, think about whether the desired item will directly or indirectly help you achieve your ultimate dreams and goals. That will hopefully help you put your priorities straight and save money.
#22 Be Considerate On Social Media
Social media has not only made it possible for us to share and connect with people around the globe, but it also has its own etiquette that not everyone is aware of. As odd as it may seem, there are some fundamental rules one should adhere to when interacting with people online and on social media. You could come off as impolite, careless, or even antisocial if you don’t. While social media puts minimal boundaries on what content you may post, one should also avoid sharing overly personal information. Social media is typically not where you should air your dirty laundry. Thus, be considerate of what you post and how you communicate with others on social media.
#23 Leave The Past In The Past
You can only have a better present or future if you can completely let go of what has already been done or occurred. Accepting your current situation and believing that your decisions or mistakes had a purpose are necessary for genuine happiness. Once you learn to let go and accept your circumstances for what they are, new doors and things will ultimately open for you.
#24 Obtain A New Interest
Whether knitting, photography, or gardening, it is time to pursue your passion or anything you have always wanted to try but have never given time to. Although learning anything new initially seems intimidating, you never know where it might take you. You may develop a new interest or pursue a different career with a new skill!
#25 Learn How To Cook
If watching cooking shows and cook-offs is one of your favorite pastimes, now might be the time to learn how to make those delicious dishes you see onscreen yourself. There are probably cookbooks and family recipes you have never tried that gather dust on your bookshelf. Start from those. For beginners, use the dishes and kitchen tools you already own. If your hobby gains commitment, you may invest in specialized cooking utensils or even cooking classes.
#26 Use Less Plastic
Plastic sandwich bags, disposable coffee cups, single-use takeout boxes, cling film, and bottles. These are just a few examples of the commonplace products that many of us use (and discard) without thinking about their impact. While one reason to reduce plastic consumption is to save the environment, the other is to protect one’s health, and both are equally as important.
However, while the impact of plastic waste has been widely discussed, its effect on health has not. Several studies (1, 2, 3) have revealed that plastic packaging, wraps, and containers (even those advertised as “BPA-free”) contain various unsafe chemicals that seep into our food and drink and have been connected to health problems like cancer and hormone disruption.
#27 Use Sunscreen
Prevention of cancer and sun damage should not be taken lightly. Using sunscreen daily is essential for both short- and long-term health, whether it’s a sunny day or not. With so many fantastic sunscreen options, it’s easy to pick the one that suits your skin type.
#28 Every Morning, Make Your Bed
The quickest approach to rapidly improve the appearance of your entire bedroom is to quickly fluff the pillows and tug on the sheets and blanket. But some unexpected advantages to making your bed every day go beyond that. William H. McRaven, retired Navy four-star admiral, even wrote a book wittily called “Make Your Bed: Little Things That Can Change Your Life… And Maybe the World” about the key mental health benefits of this ritual.
According to the author, making your bed in the morning preps you for success. According to his thesis, you can accomplish at least one goal in a day just by making your bed. So you can start your morning with a tiny triumph by simply straightening up your covers, which, in theory, will inspire many more throughout the day. Making your bed may also provide additional mental health advantages, such as improved sleep, reduced stress, a calmer and more positive outlook, and improved mental organization.
#29 Eat More Vegetables And Fruits
Instead of calculating calories and restricting yourself, starting to eat a rainbow of foods is one of the healthiest New Year’s resolutions you can make. In fact, it is believed that the phytochemicals that give fruits and vegetables their vivid colors are beneficial. This is so that your body can better defend itself against disease thanks to the antioxidants they contain.
Lycopene, anthocyanins, ellagic acid, and astaxanthin are antioxidants found in red foods, including tomatoes, berries, and red-colored seafood. Carotenoids, including alpha- and beta-carotene, are found in orange foods, including orange peppers, sweet potatoes, pumpkin, mangoes, and nectarines. Antioxidants like chlorophyll, lutein, and zeaxanthin can be found in green vegetables, including cabbage, kale, and Brussels sprouts. Additionally, foods with a blue or purple hue, such as red cabbage, beets, and blackberries, also contain anthocyanins. These antioxidants have all been researched and shown to be good for health.
#30 Stop Putting Off Making A Difficult Choice
Decision-making will always be challenging since considering your possibilities requires time and effort. It’s normal to experience things like self-doubt and feelings of indecision during the process. In fact, they sign that you are considering your options rather than following your instincts, which is generally reassuring. However, people frequently halt mid-step when forced to make an important life decision. Although it has been shown that stress and anxiety reduce mental agility, making a substantial adjustment requires some cognitive power. Ironically, putting off necessary tasks can indeed worsen tension and lead to a re-start of the vicious cycle.
#31 Cuddle More
It’s common to undervalue the power a simple cuddle can have. However, even scientists agree that hugs are good for the heart. According to research, hugs lower blood pressure and heart rate and decrease the release of cortisol in stressful conditions. Moreover, hugs are also agreed to be therapeutic. The human brain is programmed to perceive touch through specific neural pathways. Thus, through hugs, we communicate to the other person that they are loved, safe, and not alone. Thus, cuddling for no reason can reduce stress and boost both of your moods.
#32 Focus On A Passion, Not The Way You Look
If you are in it for a long time, focus on how it makes you feel rather than how it makes you look. Numerous people step into the gym with the sole motive that they want to look better. Sure, that’s a good enough reason to start working out. However, is that solid ground to keep you going for longer than just a few months? Suppose you finally feel happy about your appearance. Is that when you quit? Whatever activity you decide to do, whether it’s strength training or jogging, focusing on emotions that exercise brings you, such as higher self-esteem, better sleep, and more energy, will keep you in it for the long run. A better appearance should be just a bonus to what working out brings. Not its primary accomplishment.
#33 Every Week, Turn Off Your Phone For One Night
You’re not alone if you always sleep with your smartphone beside you and check your notifications first thing in the morning. Before bed, the last thing our brain needs is even more information and stimulus. Switching off your phone once in a while or putting it on “do not disturb” mode before bed is a beneficial habit to develop this upcoming year. There’s nothing that can’t wait till the morning.
#34 Travel On A Low Budget
When you travel on a tight budget, you may see more destinations for the same amount or even less. For instance, purchasing a half-day guided tour may be significantly more expensive than paying just the entry ticket to the exact location. Budget travel also has the reputation of being only for students or people with little resources. However, working professionals engage in it too. Everyone, regardless of status, may visit and enjoy more locations for the same price by making wise financial decisions and planning ahead. But beware, if you have never done this before, traveling on a budget will require you to step out of your comfort zone!
#35 Each Night, Make A List Of Things For Which You Are Grateful
Making a list of our blessings, which none of us do nearly as often as we should, can change how we view our life, loved ones, friends, and the things we like most. In a sense, gratitude is a gift that keeps on giving. Being grateful improves one’s ability to experience joyful feelings, relish pleasant memories, maintain good health, overcome challenges, and forge close personal connections.
#36 Put Some Of Your Earnings Into Savings Or Investments
Having savings gives you more freedom and security in life. If you don’t have a concrete objective for the money, it may be challenging to set aside a portion of your income in a savings account. Why save money when you can spend it now on what you want? Even if you don’t know what you’re saving for now, you’ll probably find something you want to save for in the future. The prospects are endless: a new car, a new house, a child’s education, etc. It’s also essential to have some money set aside for any force majeure situations that may happen in the future. If you have money saved up for emergencies, you will always have something to fall back on.
#37 Visit The Dentist As Soon As It’s Time
Make an appointment with your dentist regularly rather than only when you need urgent dental care. Other than treating problems, dentists are also able to prevent them. They may detect the onset of certain oral health issues, such as dental decay and gum disease. Thus, you must take responsibility for your oral health and visit your dentist frequently to detect any concerns early before they become a problem.
#38 Clean Up Your Personal Items
You leave your phone on the bathroom counter, bury it deep inside your purse along with some spare change, and perhaps even place it on the ground when tying your shoes. Yet, you probably don’t clean it as often as you wash your hands. Let’s be honest; you likely don’t sanitize it at all. In fact, a dirty cell phone or a phone case can pose a potential health hazard. In addition to a streaky screen or a sticky phone case, you may come into contact with many germs if you don’t give it the occasional cleanup. A Seattle Times journalist actually reported that there are 25,127 bacteria per square inch on your phone. Thus, cell phones rank among the dirtiest items we come into contact with on a daily basis. Even dirtier than a toilet seat and a checkout screen at your local grocery store.
#39 Avoid Those Who Constantly Complain
People who whine a lot all the time also affect those around them. Without recognizing it, people think and act negatively and pessimistically project these feelings onto others, a phenomenon psychologists refer to as “projective identification.” Chronic complainers seem to use other people as some sort of sponge that absorbs their negativity, causing the other person to feel burdened and worn out. It’s interesting to think that this kind of “transfer” may have been a part of our evolutionary process.
Some neuroscientists have hypothesized that humans have mirror neurons in our brains, which are crucial for survival. Our social nature causes our brains to automatically imitate the emotions of those around us, which can be helpful when we are in danger. It can also promote social cohesiveness. But there is a negative aspect to this neuronal mirroring. People who constantly complain spread their negativity; before we know it, we start complaining too.
#40 Meditate
According to studies, daily meditation helps reduce stress, anxiety, and numerous health problems, such as high blood pressure, a condition nearly half of adults in the United States suffer from. Studies have also proved that meditation may improve focus, memory, mood, and emotional control.
#41 Do Stretches
Stretching, according to research, may improve mood and cognitive function, making people feel more at ease and task-focused. Stretching benefits everyone, even those with minimal levels of physical activity. Other than that, studies also showed that completing particular stretches may aid with headache relief and the improvement of poor sleep, which can sometimes worsen headaches.
#42 Every Night, Go To Bed With Joy
Multiple studies (1, 2) have associated gratitude with a more positive outlook, happiness, lower stress levels, and thus better health. Even if most of what happened throughout the day was pleasant, people frequently focus only on what went wrong in their day. An excellent habit to develop is to reflect on your day and list all the beautiful things that happened. Among the many things to be thankful for can be a smooth commute to work, a delicious meal, a stranger’s smile, or a message from a friend. Even when you think your life sucks, there are many things to be grateful for. Never forget that.
#43 Weekly Meal Prep Planner With Grocery Lists
While initially, meal prepping may seem like a hassle, in the long term, it will enable you to save time and money. Set aside time, then take a seat and consider your requirements and aspirations. Do you want to cut out trans fat for better heart health? Consume less sugar? Stop eating TV dinners? Or perhaps you want to add more vitamins or protein to your diet? Meal preparation puts you in charge. You are responsible for the contents and the nutritional value of your plate. Psst, by bringing your own lunch box, it’ll be much easier to avoid the donuts in the office break room. But hey, one donut ain’t hurt nobody!
#44 Visit A Spa
Self-care is necessary for your health, whether it’s a bubble bath, a cup of hot chocolate, taking a few slow breaths, or scheduling a deep tissue massage. You owe it to yourself and your health to prioritize and love yourself. According to research, spa treatments, especially massages, can help people control their anxiety or sadness by lowering their cortisol levels caused by stress and increasing their serotonin levels.
#45 Attend Therapy
Although many can rely on their friends and family for assistance during tough times, sometimes a simple conversation with a stranger can do wonders. By seeking therapy, you can manage life’s crises and lead a more meaningful, arguably less painful, existence. It can aid in understanding how and why you feel the way you do. Another fantastic advantage of therapy is that it also improves your understanding of others. Without processing our negative ideas, they get embedded in our minds, causing us to view the world through that lens and make numerous assumptions that may or very likely may not be accurate. Meeting with a therapist can assist in maintaining your mental health, just as going to the doctor or dentist for checkups might. And remember, there’s no shame in asking for help during tough times to help you get through stressful situations.
#46 Every Day, Give One Compliment
One of the nicest presents you can give is the gift of self-worth and confidence. Giving compliments can significantly boost the recipient’s self-confidence. In fact, research shows that performing random acts of kindness for others can consistently improve one’s own well-being too. One completely free way of doing this is by offering a compliment. By complimenting someone, you can encourage them to face the world with vim, which will improve their relationships, self-esteem, and sense of belonging. Be the cause of someone standing a little taller today and each day.
#47 Journal Regularly
Journaling is an example of an expressive coping method, which is a technique that helps an individual process negative thoughts, feelings, or experiences by releasing them. By putting your thoughts on the page, you hinder your heightened emotions from taking a toll on you. Once you’ve determined what bothers you and regained your composure, you can start developing a strategy to deal with the issue or a situation. In a 2018 study, online journaling dramatically reduced the emotional distress of 70 adults. Long-term journaling was also linked to increased resilience.
#48 Organize Your Automobile
Apparently, we spend around 4.3 years of our lives in cars! That should be a good enough reason to keep it clean and tidy.
#49 Set Up Autopay For Your Bills
You might have been neglecting this for a long time. In 2023, dedicate just one day to sit down and schedule an automatic bill payment through a vendor’s website or take a trip to your nearest bank or financial institution. It can be challenging and error-prone to track payments made to multiple companies due at various points during the month. Hence, there are many benefits to setting up autopay. With autopay, payments will be made on time automatically. Just make sure there is enough money in your bank account to pay each bill!
#50 Use The Stairs
Today, many people choose not to engage in regular physical activity because they deem themselves “too busy.” However, that’s just an excuse. No one is “too busy.” Everyone can make time in a day for something they prioritize, and health should be high on everyone’s list of priorities. One easy way to include more physical activity is to climb stairs instead of using an elevator. For most people, especially those who live a sedentary lifestyle, it is a convenient and accessible form of exercise. Climbing stairs also lessens the chance of colon cancer, high blood pressure, diabetes, or coronary heart disease. It boosts physical resistance, which lowers the risk of catching infections, promotes strong bones, reduces the chance of osteoporosis, and makes muscles stronger.
#51 Keep In Touch With The Important People
Maintaining contact with people you care about, even when they aren’t around, makes you feel like a part of something greater than yourself. Also, it lessens feelings of isolation and loneliness and improves your general mental health. It is quite comforting to know that you have friends and family who care about you. As we get older, meeting new people and forming new friendships becomes increasingly more difficult. Thus, staying in touch with the ones we currently have is very important. If you find it hard to see some of your friends regularly due to work and other commitments, try to schedule at least one day per month when you catch up for a cup of coffee and friendly banter.
#52 Visit A Brand-New Restaurant
Have a restaurant in mind that you have always wanted to go to or a dish you always wanted to try that makes your mouth water just thinking of it? Go on, then. Whether alone, with your partner, or with a group of friends, book a table at a restaurant and treat yourself to a delicious meal.
#53 Get A New Plant
Humans breathe in oxygen and exhale carbon dioxide, while plants do the exact opposite, making them the ideal companions to people. You may want to add more plants to your interior spaces for both decorative purposes and to purify the air inside your home. Plants are considerably more effective at doing this than any manufactured air filter you can get from Target. By keeping their leaves clean from dust and thus enabling them to absorb more sunlight, you can ensure that your plants perform at their peak. And don’t forget to water them!
#54 Give Away Clothes That You Don’t Use Anymore
Once a year, try to give away garments you no longer wear. Not only will you make more space in your wardrobe for new clothes, but you will also help out those in need. Many people need wearable clothing. Your donations can assist those in need, including children, the poor, and those affected by disasters. Thus, giving away clothes that are still good to be worn is a great way to make someone’s life a little merrier. In fact, by donating your clothing, you also benefit planet Earth. As clothing decomposes in landfills, harmful greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide and methane are released into the atmosphere. Also, producing new textiles uses hundreds of gallons of water and contributes 10% of the world’s carbon emissions.
#55 Every Month, Pay Off Your Credit Card
Nobody enjoys having to pay bills. However, using a credit card entails doing so. Yet, paying off your credit card balance each month can offer some added advantages. If you pay off the balance on your card each month, you may often avoid interest charges on new purchases. Also, consistent and timely debt repayment might raise your credit scores. And once your credit scores improve, it might be simpler to be approved for loans with lower interest rates and other types of loans, like mortgages.
#56 Go Somewhere Without A Map Or Navigation Apps
At some point, we humans have lost the ability to navigate on our own while driving. Nowadays, we mainly rely on technology to guide us. We merely enter our destination into our phones and leave the rest to that tiny device. But doesn’t that eventually defeat the purpose of a road trip? We follow instructions rather than choosing our own course of action. And ultimately, going where we want to go and seeing what we want to see is the whole point of a road trip.
#57 Get A New Haircut
Suppose you don’t like how your hair looks, want to change something, but are still trying to figure out what, or want to try something different. This screams it’s time for changes and a makeover! While little changes to one’s hair can be made by yourself, we strongly recommend letting a professional assist you when it comes to your hair. Hair indeed grows back, yet think about it well before deciding to cut it short. You probably don’t want growing your hair out to be your next year’s resolution!
#58 Try Something Thrilling
Dopamine is released with adrenaline during thrilling or exciting situations, which feels fantastic to many people. Because of this, some people continually seek stimulation. By trying thrilling and often new (sometimes dangerous) things, people experience a surge of adrenaline. When this hormone enters your bloodstream, it can sharpen your senses and give you an energy boost. Also, the adrenaline rush often makes the individual feel stronger; thus, many deem that they feel “the most alive” during thrilling moments. If you are not into “my heart will jump out of my chest any minute” -kinda moments, we strongly suggest starting slow, with more simple activities such as rollerblading, skiing, or even watching a horror movie solo.
#59 Create Something On Your Own
There is a reason why many writers or painters would rather work in a cabin in the woods or a personal studio. Being by yourself offers your mind space to wander, which might boost your creativity. Steve Wozniak and Ernest Hemingway were two creatives who needed to be by themselves to produce their best work. According to Wozniak, he created his best work “best where [he could] control an invention’s design without a lot of other people designing it for marketing or some other committee.” Another great artist, Picasso, also concurred when he said, “Without great solitude, no serious work is possible.”
#60 Clean As You Go
A tidy environment reflects a clean mind. You’re more likely to feel productive and composed if you aren’t surrounded by mess and clutter, both at your desk at work and at home. Make time to clean your dusty keyboard, do the dishes, and manage your space and to-do list. This will significantly increase your productivity and only take a few minutes.
#61 Listen More And Speak Less
Humans have two ears but one mouth, and that is a hint obvious enough why we should prioritize listening over speaking. Learning to talk less and listen more gives you room to explore your thoughts. Also, listening gives you more time to organize these thoughts into clear sentences, and you’re less likely to say something that makes you blush later. Yet, not saying something silly is not as important as lending a listening ear to someone who needs it. As they go through life, many wish they were listened to more. When you listen instead of speaking, you contribute something worthwhile to the other person. Particularly if you genuinely pay attention to what is being said and aren’t thinking about anything else. The speaker will value the present, and you will have developed a connection. It’s a win-win situation.
#62 Join A Club To Meet New People
You’ll meet new people and develop new friendships by joining a club or a society. Everyone who joins the group seeks the same things: to make new friends, engage in activities they find interesting, and become a part of a bigger community. Besides that, being part of a group like clubs and societies means you’ll get to create some fantastic memories and boost your social life!
#63 Improve Your Brainpower
One thing is unquestionable despite the conflicting evidence — playing board games or video games can help people delay cognitive deterioration, and researchers continue to gain knowledge on this subject. In fact, a study discovered that kids who admitted to playing video games for three or more hours a day performed cognitive tests both faster and more accurately than kids who never played. Besides that, according to functional MRI brain imaging studies, children who played video games had more brain activity in areas of the brain related to attention and memory than children who never played.
#64 Start Lifting Weights
Strength and resistance training are the best exercises to build muscles and enhance body composition. Additionally, it may lead to considerable improvement in metabolic health, including an increase in metabolic rate — the number of calories you burn when at rest — and enhanced insulin sensitivity, which makes controlling blood sugar levels easier. If you don’t have weights, you may still get a similar workout and many of the same advantages by using resistance bands or your body weight. Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans advise resistance training to be done twice weekly
#65 Keep Up With The News
Given the lightning-fast news cycles, staying current with what’s happening in the world can be challenging. But it’s more crucial than ever to keep up with current events. If you read a newspaper or check the news portals every day, you’ll be better able to form thoughts about current events and more likely to be ready if something happening may directly affect your life.
#66 Eliminate The Clutter
A tidy environment reflects a clean mind. You’re more likely to feel productive and composed if you aren’t surrounded by mess and clutter, both at your desk at work and at home. Make time to clean your dusty keyboard, do the dishes, and manage your space and to-do list. This will significantly increase your productivity and only take a few minutes per day.
#67 Write Letters And Send Them
You can use computer software or basic craft supplies to create your own card, write a love letter to someone special, or send a thank-you card. In fact, writing letters is a very effective kind of therapy for anxiety. The act of writing on paper brings calm and clarity. According to research, writing letters to your loved ones to express gratitude and affection may also make you feel better and more fulfilled.
#68 During The Week, Empty Your Inbox
There are various reasons why the number of unread emails above the email icon keeps increasing. Yet, the main one is that you didn’t organize your emails immediately and let your list of unread emails grow. It’s simple to get distracted by pointless emails and lose important ones somewhere between newsletters and spam messages. While tedious, the best way to stop receiving those marketing emails and newsletters you accidentally signed up for is by individually unsubscribing from each and reporting scam messages. After clearing up your inbox, you’ll have fewer distractions and a sense of achievement each day when you see the number zero next to your inbox.
Follow Us