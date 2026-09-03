New ‘Harry Potter’ Series Trailer Gets Heavily Roasted, Here Are The Most Brutal Things People Are Pointing Out

For better or worse, Harry Potter remains one of the biggest forces in modern pop culture, and the upcoming reboot proves the franchise isn’t going anywhere.
Since its official announcement in 2023, the series has been contentious, even among longtime fans. Before a single frame of the adaptation was released, some viewers had already sworn off the franchise because of author J. K. Rowling’s personal views.
The best-selling author, who serves as an executive producer on the reboot, has faced criticism over her comments about gender identity. As a result, some fans have argued that supporting the reboot could indirectly contribute to the continued promotion of her views.
Image credits: Karwai Tang/WireImage
The casting also sparked severe backlash on social media, with fans criticizing Paapa Essiedu for playing Severus Snape. While the character’s race isn’t specified in the source material, some fans objected to the decision to race-bend Snape, pointing to his significance in the story.
The casting of Dominic McLaughlin, Alastair Stout, and Arabella Stanton as Harry, Ron, and Hermione also drew polarizing reactions. Many fans questioned whether the trio could recreate the magic of Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson’s iconic performances.
After the series dropped its first teaser in March, social media was ablaze with debate over its casting, creative choices, and Rowling’s involvement.
On September 2, the series unveiled its second trailer, offering fans a closer look at its take on the Wizarding World. Instead of calming concerns, however, the footage has only fueled further division.
On social media, viewers shared their hot takes on the footage, often putting a humorous spin on the controversies surrounding the series.
Here are some of the most brutal reactions to the latest Harry Potter trailer.
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Image source: aidanlising
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