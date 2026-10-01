New Heartbreaking Details Emerge In Chad Lowe’s Daughter Fiona’s Tragic Passing At 13

New details have emerged following the heartbreaking passing of Chad Lowe’s 13-year-old daughter, Fiona.
The teenager’s family announced her demise on September 30, describing her as a loving and creative girl who loved to dance.
The news left her family, school community, and many people online grieving, while questions about how she passed away continued to circulate.
Her loved ones have asked for privacy as they cope with the devastating loss.
One commenter echoed that request, writing, “The loss of a child is an unimaginably painful circumstance. Let this family grieve in their peace and privacy.”
New update shared in the tragic passing of Chad Lowe’s 13-year-old daughter
According to Los Angeles County Medical Examiner records viewed by Page Six, Fiona passed away in a hospital on Tuesday, September 29.
The medical examiner’s case remains open, meaning the circumstances surrounding her passing have not been fully closed in the records cited by the report.
The new information comes after the Lowe-Painter family publicly shared the news of Fiona’s passing without confirming a cause.
The family said they were “deeply heartbroken” by the loss.
“She was adored by her sisters, and she was deeply loved by her parents. In fact, she was the light of our lives,” the family said.
They called her passing “devastating” and asked people for “prayers and privacy at this time.”
The family’s statement also included the 988 Crisis Lifeline.
Fiona’s passing deeply affected her school community
Parents at her middle school reportedly received an email from the principal on Tuesday morning informing them that one of the students had passed away. The message did not identify Fiona by name.
“It is with deep sadness that I am calling you to advise you of the d*ath of one of our students. Our sincere condolences go out to the student’s family, friends and teachers,” the principal wrote.
“Counselors are available to meet with students and staff who may need emotional support during this difficult time,” school said.
A source previously described Fiona as a “very well-liked student” who “had a lot of friends.”
The school and principal’s name have not been publicly shared.
One social media user urged people not to speculate about what happened.
“She d**d at home, not in hospital. If and when her parents decide to give details, it’s their choice,” they wrote. “Let the family have time to grieve.”
Another wrote, “No one needs the details. Leave the family alone and give them privacy!!”
Before the devastating news, Chad had publicly celebrated Fiona’s 13th birthday
In November 2025, the actor shared a sweet picture of his daughter wearing cowboy boots and denim shorts, with her hair styled in braided pigtails.
“Celebrating Fiona officially becoming a teen today!!” he wrote.
He affectionately called her “FiBear” and encouraged her to “Keep dancing through life.”
Fiona was Chad’s middle daughter with producer Kim Painter. The couple, who had been married for 16 years, also shared daughters Mabel, 17, and Nixie, 10.
The family had also appeared together publicly over the years. Their final red carpet appearance with Fiona and her sisters came at the February 2023 premiere of Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur in Burbank, California.
Chad had also spoken openly about how raising three daughters changed the way he viewed the world.
During a Still Here Hollywood podcast appearance in 2024, he said being a father to girls had given him a different perspective on issues involving women and equality.
“And now it’s taken what I’ve known, and it’s put it in my heart because I now have three daughters,” Chad said. “So I look at the world from, really, their perspective.”
The Lowe-Painter family was dealing with another major loss before Fiona’s passing
The Lowe-Painter family’s Los Angeles home was destroyed during the January 2025 Palisades Fire.
At the time, Chad praised his daughters for how they handled the painful experience and shared how much their strength meant to him, as reported by Bored Panda.
“The way they’ve handled this whole devastating experience is nothing short of remarkable,” he said. “I am in awe of their spirit and resilience.”
He also described helping his daughters through difficult moments as his “sole purpose.”
“Being their dad is my life’s greatest joy and privilege,” he added.
As news of Fiona’s passing spread, social media quickly was filled with condolences and questions
Some people focused on the pressure young teenagers face today.
“Don’t buy young kids phones & give them access to the internet until they can emotionally handle it!” one commenter wrote, adding that their daughters were 16 when they received their first phones.
Another person questioned why the case remained open and wrote, “That makes me think maybe there’s serious evidence of bullying that led to this.”
However, there is no information in the provided reporting confirming that bullying played a role in Fiona’s passing.
Others pushed back against speculation altogether.
“Talk with your children, let them know they can always come to you no matter what, good or bad. In some instances, be a helicopter parent if you need to. You know your kids, you know when something’s off,” said one commenter.
“Mental health is real and scary and we need to do better,” wrote one netizen
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