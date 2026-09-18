“Scariest Photo I’ve Seen Of Her Yet”: New Ariana Grande Snaps Spur Worry As People Note Concerning Detail

Ariana Grande is on a break from the spotlight, but she’s getting no break from being scrutinized for her looks.
New photos, shared by her recently soft-launched flame Ricky Alvarez, made fans compare her appearance to that of a “toddler.”
“Why is she dressing like a 10-year-old omg … please get her help,” one commented online. Another claimed Alvarez probably shared the pictures because he “hates” her.
Ariana Grande is on a break from the spotlight, but she’s getting no break from being scrutinized for her looks
Ariana Grande is on a “much-deserved break” after wrapping up her Eternal Sunshine tour on September 1.
Last month, she went Instagram official with Ricky Alvarez by sharing snaps with him after they rekindled their romance.
They previously dated from 2015 to 2016.
This week, the backup dancer shared pictures of Grande smiling in a red and white dress with the caption: “purpose and value.”
Some fans focused on her noticeably slim appearance, claiming it was unsettling how she looked like a “child.”
“I love ari but this is her worst photo shoot ever,” one commented on the photos.
“She looks like a child,” another said. “Ricky Alvarez you’re weird af.”
“It’s giving toddler,” one said. Another agreed, saying, “Holy cr*p that is a toddler outfit.”
“And of course she’s wearing the most childish dress/blouse she could find.”
“She’s so calculated by choosing clothes that look like literal toddler dresses,” one commented online
One said they were getting “look at me I’m so petiteeeee” vibes from the thank u, next singer.
“Also his photos of her lets [sic] me know he hates her. What man who’s truly in love or even in like with their partner would put out these scary a** photos?” one asked.
Fans expressed concern over the mean comments, with one saying, “Ricky turn these comments off.”
“Is she ok omg,” one asked.
Another said, “She looks so happy.”
Grande’s representative said her “much-deserved break” came amid “endless, ongoing public scrutiny”
Weeks back, a representative for Grande said she would be “taking a step back from visibility” after the curtains fell on her Eternal Sunshine Tour.
The statement acknowledged that the break was taking place amid relentless “public scrutiny” about her appearance in recent months.
“She looks forward to finishing the tour and ending it on a high note, both healthily and happily, and then taking a much-deserved break from public-facing work and appearances, which has led to endless, ongoing public scrutiny,” the representative told People.
The next day, Grande set the record straight about her plans and said “boundaries” will be “set.”
The 7 Rings singer addressed the crowd at Chicago’s United Center on August 3 and insisted her decision was not “reactive or impulsive.”
“It is something that I had decided to plan that I had quietly made a long time ago, and it’s a decision that was made from a thoughtful and empowered place,” she told her fans at the sold-out show.
During a concert, the Wicked star set the record straight about her plans on setting “boundaries”
The singer-actress said she heard her fans “were worried that negativity was ruining things” for her.
“But I just have to say that could not be more the f*** opposite,” she said.
“I just want to be very, very clear: Multiple things can be true at the same time. Yes, boundaries, they need to be set. Human beings can need a break sometimes,” she continued. “And also, this can be and will continue to be the greatest experience of my professional and creative life.”
Grande’s dating life also seemingly entered a new chapter with Alvarez.
The two have remained friendly since their breakup in 2016 and were spotted together in Austin, Texas in June.
The singer’s dating life entered a new chapter after her romance with Alvarez was rekindled
“Ricky has always been a friend and confidant,” and she “really trusts him,” a source told People in July.
“He has such great, positive energy, makes her laugh, and she enjoys spending time with him,” the source added.
The same source said the Side to Side singer is “doing really well” after breaking up with her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater several months back.
“Her relationship with Ethan is 100% over,” the source said about the relationship that lasted for almost three years. “ … Ariana is having the best time reconnecting with fans and loves being onstage.”
“This is the scariest photo I’ve seen of her yet,” one commented online
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