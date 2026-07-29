15 Empowering Weight Gain Transformations By Women, As Experts Share Tips

In a world where celebrity transformations and social media trends shape perceptions of beauty, weight changes are increasingly viewed through a narrow lens of appearance rather than overall health.
A sudden change on the scale may seem like a simple matter of diet or lifestyle, but weight loss and weight gain are often influenced by a complex mix of nutrition, mental health, medical factors, and individual circumstances.
Fortunately, health experts are encouraging a more balanced approach by shifting the conversation away from unrealistic body ideals and toward sustainable habits that support holistic well-being.
Bored Panda spoke to Amy Goodson, a registered dietitian and sports nutrition specialist from Texas, who explained that “lasting health still depends on nutrition, physical activity, preserving lean muscle with adequate protein and resistance training.”
#1 Lestia
“Instead of comparing ourselves to someone else’s appearance and pursuing a particular body size, the focus should be on behaviors that support our long-term health, energy, strength and confidence,” Goodson advised.
Algerian fitness influencer Lestia, who documented her transformation on X, claimed in a June 24 post that she went from 40 kg to 70 kg in just six months.
She shared a before-and-after video showing her upper body and thighs to highlight the change.
While the earlier clip showed a slimmer frame with a flat stomach, smaller breasts and a pronounced thigh gap, the later one revealed visibly healthier curves and a fuller physique.
Lestia, who lives in France, said in a post dated July 24 that she is often considered “fat” by local beauty standards.
In another post, she joked that while men her age might rate her “3/10,” their dads would see her as a “10/10.”
Image source: lestiafyw
#2 Emma
Emma gained 23 kg between 2020 and 2026 through CrossFit training.
In a June 6 post, she shared six photos documenting her transformation over six years. The first showed a visibly underweight frame with prominent bones, while the final image highlighted significantly more muscle across her shoulders, arms and midriff.
She said the progress wasn’t linear because she spent much of that time recovering from a nine-year unhealthy relationship with food.
Emma also challenged the idea that a lean physique is always the healthiest or most desirable.
“Heavier bodies can often do a lot more,” she said, pointing to achievements such as lifting heavier weights and competing at a high level in sport.
“At the end of the day, that’s what defines their worth.”
She added in another post, “Nothing will ever convince me to side with SkinnyTok.”
The return of the ultra-slim aesthetic has been widely attributed to celebrities such as Emma Stone, Ariana Grande and Shannon Osbourne, who have increasingly showcased slimmer appearances on red carpets and in public.
Goodson cautioned against chasing this celebrity body trend.
“These body ideals are unrealistic,” she said.
Image source: emma_d_fitness
#3 Maggie Dempsey
“Healthy looks different on everyone, and it’s important to embrace your own shape and size,” said Maggie Dempsey, who once struggled to look at herself in the mirror.
In a 2018 essay for Harper’s Bazaar, Dempsey recalled trying to break into modeling and believing she had to be “extra thin” to succeed. That pursuit came at a steep cost.
She stopped going out with friends, regularly skipped dinners and began every morning by stepping onto the weighing scale.
The obsession eventually took a toll on her health, with relatives becoming so concerned that they asked her parents if she was okay.
She wasn’t!
Dempsey was diagnosed with amenorrhea, the absence of menstrual periods, brought on by starvation, malnutrition, and excessive exercise.
Forced to step back from modeling, she focused on restoring her health by eating enough to regulate her hormones. Her meals once again included favorites such as acai bowls and chicken pad Thai.
In a 2019 Instagram post referencing Joey Tribbiani from Friends, she celebrated embracing her healthier physique.
“I am curvy, and I like it,” she said.
Image source: maggiedempseyyy
#4 Gabby Merchal
Fitness influencer Gabby Merchal believes the most important lesson for women looking to gain healthy weight, which would mean gaining muscle, is simple: “eat more.”
“Girl, you’ve got to bite the bullet,” she said in a May 29 Instagram post.
In another upload, she revealed that she doubled her calorie intake while prioritizing protein to support muscle growth.
Goodson echoed that advice, calling protein “essential for muscle synthesis and recovery.”
Merchal also encouraged women to spend less time doing cardio and more time strength training.
“Get off the treadmill and start hitting the weights.”
She reminded followers not to fear the number on the scale, explaining that muscle weighs more than fat while taking up less space, meaning a higher body weight doesn’t necessarily translate to looking heavier.
Image source: gabbycmfitness
#5
Sri Lankan physical trainer Fit Saam showed one of his clients going from 34 kg to 45 kg.
Her starting weight prompted us to ask Goodson how some women can weigh so little.
According to her, low body weight can result from several factors, including “inadequate calorie intake, high levels of physical activity, digestive disorders, hormonal imbalances and other underlying medical conditions.”
While it isn’t clear what contributed to this woman’s low weight, Goodson stressed that consistently eating too little can make weight gain difficult.
“Creating a calorie surplus is a must,” she said, adding that gym workouts alone won’t deliver results without enough food to fuel.
Image source: fitsaam
#6 Sky Reynolds
Sky Reynolds also lost her menstrual cycle after experiencing extreme weight loss. She regained it only after putting on 30 pounds over three years, between 2022 and 2025.
Reflecting on her recovery in an August 2025 TikTok post, Reynolds said the experience completely changed how she viewed her body.
“It’s taught me that there is more to life, more to learn, and it’s forced me to appreciate my growth and love my body for reasons beyond just what I look like or how small I can be.”
Goodson said the belief that “smaller is healthier” has become a growing misconception, partly fuelled by the popularity of weight-loss medications such as GLP-1s.
While she acknowledged that these medications can benefit people living with obesity under medical supervision, she cautioned against using them simply to lose a few pounds for aesthetic reasons.
“Lasting health depends on good nutrition and regular physical activity, including resistance training,” she said.
Image source: skyreyfit
#7 Kayla Mcginn
Kayla McGinn showed followers how gaining 20 pounds transformed not just her physique but also the way her clothes fit.
In a June 27 post, she compared photos before and after her weight gain, prompting hundreds of supportive responses.
“I needed to see this. Last year I was 100 lb, and now I’m 120 lb. I have never looked better,” one follower commented.
“Exactly how I feel,” another replied.
Others admitted they still struggled to accept healthy weight gain despite knowing it was beneficial.
Goodson encouraged people in that position to shift their focus away from the scale.
The goal should be to have the “energy needed not just to live, but to live well,” she said, rather than trying to achieve a particular body type.
Image source: thedailylifeofkayla
#8 Benie Th
Benie began hitting the gym at 22 after feeling physically weak.
Within a year, she increased her weight from 50 kg to 62 kg, documenting both her workouts and meals on social media.
Her diet closely mirrors recommendations from Goodson, featuring protein-rich foods such as eggs, avocados and other nutrient-dense meals.
For her workouts, Benie focuses primarily on lower-body movements, including glutes, quads, adductors, and hamstrings.
Image source: blessedniia
#9 Emily Berger
Emily Berger shared her own transformation after gaining 20 kg, crediting consistent strength training and proper nutrition for the results.
In follow-up videos, she demonstrated lower-body workouts similar to Benie’s, emphasizing exercises that build strength and muscle.
“You can’t be skipping exercises like these if you’re trying to bulk up.”
She also offered a simple tip for anyone who struggles to stay motivated.
“Get your best friend or boyfriend to tag along.”
Image source: emilybergerr
#10 Summer
Summer describes herself as someone with a naturally high metabolism, saying her body burns calories quickly, making weight gain more challenging.
Despite that, she said she increased her weight from 57 kg in March 2025 to 67 kg in March 2026.
Summer did not respond when one follower asked, “How?”
Goodson, however, offered practical advice.
Rather than trying to eat huge meals, she recommends consistency.
“Aim for three balanced, nutrient-dense meals and two to three snacks each day,” she said.
“Include protein, healthy fats and quality carbohydrates in every meal.”
Image source: summers.core
#11 Mia Grifitths
Mia has spoken openly about living with emetophobia, an intense fear of vomiting that can significantly affect eating habits.
Avoiding certain foods because of their texture, smell or the fear of becoming sick often led to reduced food intake, making it difficult for her to maintain a healthy weight.
Goodson noted that emetophobia is just one of many mental health challenges that can interfere with proper nutrition.
“Stress, anxiety, depression and grief can all reduce appetite and disrupt eating routines,” she said.
Because of this, healthy weight gain isn’t only about eating more—it also requires addressing the underlying emotional or psychological barriers.
For people dealing with mental health conditions that affect nutrition, Goodson recommends “working with both a registered therapist and a registered dietitian to develop a sustainable recovery plan.”
Image source: mialgriffiths
#12 Grace
For fitness influencer Grace, weight gain is something to celebrate rather than fear.
“It signifies a commitment to your fitness journey and the pursuit of strength and muscle,” she noted.
She also challenged the idea that gaining weight is simply about seeing a bigger number on the scale.
“Weight gain isn’t just about the scale,” she said. “It’s about improved energy levels, better performance and overall well-being.”
She encouraged women to celebrate every milestone, no matter how small, “both on the scale and in their lifestyle.”
Many followers echoed the sentiment, with one commenting that they had recently celebrated “gaining 2 kg.”
Image source: gracefitnessx
#13 Shalini Matt
Toronto-based digital creator Shalini Matt said her fitness journey began during the COVID-19 pandemic from “a place of insecurity, body shaming and wanting to feel stronger in my own skin.”
“What began as a goal to build strength quickly turned into a lifestyle,” she wrote on her website.
Today, Matt uses her platform to help others reshape the way they think about the gym, encouraging beginners to see it not as “an intimidating place” but as somewhere they can build “discipline, confidence and self-respect.”
She also reminded followers that meaningful progress doesn’t happen overnight but through patience and consistency.
Goodson agreed, saying “consistency is one of the most important factors in achieving healthy weight gain.”
Image source: shalinimatt
#14 Meg Kimura
Gold Coast, Queensland-based personal trainer Meg Kimura believes weightlifting is one of the most effective ways for women to gain weight in a healthy manner.
“Not a single woman I’ve met or coached has regretted starting her weight-training journey,” she said alongside a before-and-after photo.
Kimura acknowledged that everyone’s goals are different, but said that lifting heavy has consistently helped her clients build confidence while improving their health.
She also encouraged beginners not to compare themselves with experienced lifters.
“I started small,” she said. “I focused on increasing the weight by just 1.25 kg, even if it took months to add another kilo to my lateral raises.”
Nutrition, she added, is equally important.
“You shouldn’t be copying someone else’s calorie intake from the internet.”
She also pushed back against the idea that carbohydrates should be avoided, explaining that they provide the energy needed to perform well during workouts.
Addressing another common misconception, Kimura reassured women that weightlifting will not automatically make them look “like a man,” as they can control how far they take their muscle training.
Image source: megkae
#15 Bethann
Bethan documented her transformation after gaining 12 kg, crediting a combination of progressive strength training and significantly increasing her calorie intake.
She said she gradually increased her daily calories from 1,400 to 3,600 to support her workouts and recovery, with a particular focus on building her glutes.
Goodson stressed that healthy weight gain “isn’t simply about consuming more calories” but choosing nutrient-rich foods that support overall health.
She recommended prioritizing options such as lean meats, full-fat dairy, oats, granola, and more over sugary drinks or highly processed snacks.
Image source: bethannfitt
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