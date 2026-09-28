Nev Schulman: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Nev Schulman
September 26, 1984
New York City, US
42 Years Old
Libra
Who Is Nev Schulman?
Nev Schulman is an American television host and producer who specializes in modern digital relationships. He investigates online deceptions with deep empathy, helping everyday people navigate the complicated and often painful realities of their screen-based connections.
The Brooklyn native first gained widespread public attention in the 2010 documentary film Catfish. The project spawned a massive MTV franchise, and he is known for his lush chest hair.
Early Life and Education
Born and raised in New York City, Schulman discovered performance art during childhood. He studied contemporary dance for five years before picking up a camera in high school to photograph local ballet productions.
His academic journey later led him to Sarah Lawrence College to study photography. There, he refined his visual storytelling style alongside his filmmaker brother Ariel, paving the way for their future film production ventures.
Notable Relationships
Nev Schulman is married to Laura Perlongo, who is a writer and creative director. The couple began dating in 2015 after connecting on social media, eventually wedding in a beautiful ceremony in 2017.
He shares three children with Perlongo, with whom he enjoys a busy family life. Their children include daughter Cleo James and sons Beau Bobby Bruce and Cy Monroe, who frequently appear in the couple’s online videos.
Career Highlights
Schulman achieved major professional success with the breakout 2010 documentary Catfish. This critically acclaimed project led to the massive MTV reality hit Catfish: The TV Show, where he has served as host and executive producer for over 200 episodes.
Beyond hosting, he expanded his brand by publishing a book titled In Real Life. He also co-founded the youth advocacy organization Leave Out Violence, utilizing his public platform to promote safety and digital literacy for younger generations.
Signature Quote
“In the digital world, we often fall in love with an idea of someone rather than the actual person.”
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