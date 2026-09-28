Nev Schulman: Bio And Career Highlights

by

Nev Schulman: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Nev Schulman

September 26, 1984

New York City, US

42 Years Old

Libra

Nev Schulman: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Nev Schulman?

Nev Schulman is an American television host and producer who specializes in modern digital relationships. He investigates online deceptions with deep empathy, helping everyday people navigate the complicated and often painful realities of their screen-based connections.

The Brooklyn native first gained widespread public attention in the 2010 documentary film Catfish. The project spawned a massive MTV franchise, and he is known for his lush chest hair.

Early Life and Education

Born and raised in New York City, Schulman discovered performance art during childhood. He studied contemporary dance for five years before picking up a camera in high school to photograph local ballet productions.

His academic journey later led him to Sarah Lawrence College to study photography. There, he refined his visual storytelling style alongside his filmmaker brother Ariel, paving the way for their future film production ventures.

Notable Relationships

Nev Schulman is married to Laura Perlongo, who is a writer and creative director. The couple began dating in 2015 after connecting on social media, eventually wedding in a beautiful ceremony in 2017.

He shares three children with Perlongo, with whom he enjoys a busy family life. Their children include daughter Cleo James and sons Beau Bobby Bruce and Cy Monroe, who frequently appear in the couple’s online videos.

Career Highlights

Schulman achieved major professional success with the breakout 2010 documentary Catfish. This critically acclaimed project led to the massive MTV reality hit Catfish: The TV Show, where he has served as host and executive producer for over 200 episodes.

Beyond hosting, he expanded his brand by publishing a book titled In Real Life. He also co-founded the youth advocacy organization Leave Out Violence, utilizing his public platform to promote safety and digital literacy for younger generations.

Signature Quote

“In the digital world, we often fall in love with an idea of someone rather than the actual person.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Pumpkin Mural Extravaganza
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
23 Purrrfect Comics About Being A Modern Mom (New!)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
From 2D To 3D In One Second
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
“Think History Is Boring?”: Try These 15 Bizarre Questions And See How High You Score
3 min read
Aug, 19, 2026
This Cartoonist Imagined What Dogs Would Say If They Could Talk (28 Pics)
3 min read
Jan, 22, 2026
Neighbors Won’t Pick Up After Their Dog, Guy Enjoys Watching Them Losing Their Minds After His Revenge
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025