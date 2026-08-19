“Think History Is Boring?”: Try These 15 Bizarre Questions And See How High You Score

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History is supposed to be about kings, wars, inventions, and famous dates – but look a little closer and the past gets very weird. There was a dancing plague, a war that lasted only about 38 minutes, and a time when Julius Caesar was kidnapped by pirates. Somehow, these aren’t made-up movie plots – they’re real history.

This quiz digs into 15 bizarre, surprising, and downright strange historical facts that might make you question everything you thought you knew. Some will sound ridiculous. Others may seem obvious until you look twice.

Think you can tell historical facts from fiction? Take the quiz, trust your instincts, and see how many of these wonderfully weird moments from the past you can recognize. 📜

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

&#8220;Think History Is Boring?&#8221;: Try These 15 Bizarre Questions And See How High You Score

JP Nunes

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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