9 Nepo Babies Who Stole Their Hollywood Actor Dad’s Spot As A Heartthrob

Hollywood has no shortage of heartthrobs, but some of the industry’s most recognizable leading men may have already found their replacements at home.
Their sons have inherited the famous surnames, striking looks, and, in some cases, the same magnetic screen presence that made their fathers stars. These nepo babies are carving out careers of their own while inevitably drawing comparisons to the men who came before them.
Some have even gone a step further, winning over audiences and cementing themselves as Hollywood’s next big thing.
Here are nine Hollywood nepo babies who stole their famous dads’ heartthrob status.
#1 Ryan And Deacon Phillippe
Ryan Phillippe rose to prominence with his performance as Barry William Cox in the 1997 thriller I Know What You Did Last Summer. Roles in Playing by Heart (1998) and Cruel Intentions (1999) established him as a 1990s heartthrob.
In 1999, he married actress Reese Witherspoon, and the couple welcomed their daughter, Ava, later that year, followed by their son, Deacon, in 2003. Fast-forward a couple of decades, and Ryan’s son is not only his father’s spitting image but is also following him into acting.
Deacon began his acting career in 2022 with the recurring role of Parker in the Netflix comedy Never Have I Ever. Even before his debut, Deacon drew comparisons to his father because of their uncanny resemblance.
However, Ryan dismissed the comparison, arguing that his son was “way better looking” than him. In a 2021 interview with People, the actor described his son as his “best friend.”
“He’s got his mama’s work ethic. He absolutely does,” Ryan told the publication in 2025.
That same year, the father-son duo teamed up for the Prime Video series Motorheads, with Deacon playing Christian Maddox, the brother of Ryan’s character.
Although they never shared a scene because Deacon only appeared in flashbacks, the Cruel Intentions star called working on the project with his son a “special experience.”
Deacon graduated from New York University in May 2026 and made headlines the following month after channeling his famous father at the premiere of Elle, a prequel to Legally Blonde, which starred his mother.
He paired a black suit with Ray-Ban sunglasses and a pink tie, recreating Ryan’s look for the 2001 film’s premiere.
“The genetic lottery is clearly rigged in favor of the Phillippe family. Absolute perfection!” one fan said of his look.
Deacon’s upcoming projects include the films Brother Save Us and 4 Kids Walk Into a Bank, while Ryan has joined the main cast of 9-1-1: Nashville ahead of its second season.
Ryan & Deacon LAWD HAVE MERCY!!!! pic.twitter.com/qiZGi2xdYZ
— miles on my mouth (@SterlinGabriel_) August 20, 2026
Image source: Sony Pictures, erl/Instagram
#2 Richard And Homer Gere
After breaking out in 1980, Richard Gere established himself as one of Hollywood’s most stylish leading men over the next decade.
His roles in An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) and Pretty Woman (1990) cemented his status as one of Hollywood’s leading romantic stars.
Despite being in his 40s, he delivered swoon-worthy performances in hits such as Runaway Bride (1999) and Shall We Dance? (2004), cementing his status as a timeless heartthrob.
Richard’s eldest son, Homer Gere, was born in 2000 during his relationship with model and actress Carey Lowell. He attended Brown University from 2019 to 2024, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree before making his acting debut in 2026.
Aside from being compared to his father because of their resemblance, Homer’s very first role left viewers fawning over him. The 26-year-old landed his first major role with a recurring part in the third season of HBO’s Euphoria.
Homer not only went viral for his intimate scenes with co-star Sydney Sweeney but also earned praise for his realistic physique as he played a rising movie star.
“Love seeing normal dudes on TV instead of gym rats,” one viewer said on X.
In an interview with People, Richard joked about his son’s acting career, saying he was ready to pass the baton and “retire.”
“I’m proud of him on two levels. One, he’s really good. He really kind of preternaturally knows what he’s doing. But he’s also handling it really well,” the 76-year-old said in June.
More recently, Homer appeared in The Shards alongside Kaia Gerber, the daughter of Richard’s ex-wife, Cindy Crawford, from her marriage to Rande Gerber.
While promoting the series in July, Homer revealed that his father had given him plenty of advice, mostly about building a sustainable acting career.
“He’s been an invaluable resource. I mean, truly better than I could possibly hope for from anyone,” he told the publication.
Richard undoubtedly knows a thing or two about longevity in Hollywood as he continues to star in leading roles, including the upcoming age-gap romance film Asymmetry. Meanwhile, Homer is set to make his feature film debut with White Lies.
Image source: Screen Archives/Getty Images, VMAN
#3 Mark And Keen Ruffalo
Although he is now better known for portraying Bruce Banner/Hulk in the MCU, Mark Ruffalo rose to prominence through charming roles in romantic comedies such as 13 Going on 30 (2004) and Just Like Heaven (2005).
While Mark proved his versatility in other genres, his off-screen activism and advocacy for social causes have helped him retain his status as an audience darling.
In 2000, he married actress Sunrise Coigney, and the couple has three children, including Keen Ruffalo, who was born in 2001. His first foray into acting came at age 12, when he appeared as an extra in his father’s 2013 film Begin Again, followed by a brief cameo in 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok.
At the time, Keen had no interest in pursuing acting professionally and instead studied fashion design at Drexel University in Philadelphia before dropping out. He reflected on the decision in an interview with People, citing depression during the COVID-19 pandemic as a reason for changing his career plans.
“I needed a change, and I was lost at the time, and so I saw that acting made my dad so happy,” he said.
Keen landed his first recurring role in the comedy-drama Hal & Harper, which also featured Mark. He gained recognition for the Prime Video series Sterling Point, which marked his first leading role.
“Idk who his parents are (but) he is so, SO good in the show,” one Reddit user wrote.
In August, Keen revealed his father’s reaction to his decision, admitting the Avengers star was mostly supportive.
“He was definitely supportive, but he’s like, ‘You sure you wanna do this?’ He’s like, ‘[There’s] definitely less criticism in other [careers],’” the 25-year-old told Today.
That same month, Sterling Point was renewed for a second season, with Keen expected to reprise his role. Meanwhile, Mark is busy with the upcoming sophomore installment of the HBO series Task.
Mark Ruffalo’s son looks like dream
— 🤍 (@downtownwalks) August 20, 2026
Image source: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images, hungermagazine
#4 Dennis And Jack Quaid
Dennis Quaid rose to fame with his role as Gordon “Gordo” Cooper in the 1983 historical drama The Right Stuff, but truly made a name for himself as a romantic lead with 1987’s The Big Easy.
He continued to charm audiences with roles in films like The Parent Trap (1998) and In Good Company (2004).
In 1991, Dennis married actress Meg Ryan, with whom he had worked on two films. Their son, Jack Quaid, was born in 1992, and the couple announced their separation in 2000.
Jack attended New York University Tisch School of the Arts for three years before making his acting debut in 2012’s The Hunger Games. After the film, he also pursued independent projects and sketch comedy.
The 34-year-old became a household name as Hughie Campbell in the hit superhero series The Boys (2019–2026). He also appeared as Richard Feynman in the 2023 Oscar-winning film Oppenheimer.
In July 2024, Jack opened up about the advantages of being the son of two movie stars and embraced the “nepo baby” label.
“I am an immensely privileged person,” he told The Daily Beast.
He revealed that he landed an agent very early in his career because of his parents’ fame, describing it as “more than half the battle” for anyone pursuing acting.
In 2025, Jack starred in Novocaine, an action comedy that became a critical and box-office hit. Following its success, Dennis gushed about his son, telling Page Six that he hoped Jack’s career would eclipse both his and Ryan’s.
“I think he’s on a trajectory to go way beyond both of us,” he said.
Jack’s upcoming projects include the comedy film Close Personal Friends and a voice role in Invincible season 5. Dennis recently appeared in the Netflix action thriller War Machine and will next be seen in the film The Florist.
Image source: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images, Katie Jones/Variety via Getty Images
#5 Bill And Lewis Pullman
Bill Pullman debuted in the 1986 black comedy Ruthless People before starring in 1987’s Spaceballs.
Unlike most hypermasculine stars of the 1980s, Bill gained fame for his more grounded performances in films such as Sleepless in Seattle (1993) and While You Were Sleeping (1995), which earned him the perpetual “nice guy” tag.
Bill married Tamara Hurwitz in 1987, and their first son, Lewis Pullman, was born in 1993. Lewis has two younger siblings: a sister, Maesa, and a brother, Jack. However, only Lewis decided to follow in his father’s footsteps, beginning his acting career with appearances in several short films.
He made his feature film debut opposite his father in the 2017 Western drama The Ballad of Lefty Brown. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in 2025, Lewis admitted to feeling the pressure of filling his father’s shoes earlier in his career.
He soon realized that he wasn’t like Bill and that the two had completely different strengths as actors.
“I kind of found a sense of relief in knowing that if there was any future for me in film, that it would be by doing it my own way,” he said.
In 2022, Lewis played Lt. Robert “Bob” Floyd in the Tom Cruise action drama film Top Gun: Maverick, which catapulted him to mainstream success. He joined the MCU in 2025, playing Robert “Bob” Reynolds / Sentry in Thunderbolts*.
In an interview with Us Weekly, Bill admitted that he was “amazed” by his son’s diverse acting choices. The 72-year-old also shared his experience of reuniting with Lewis for Spaceballs: The New One, a sequel to his 1987 cult classic.
“I did Spaceballs [as] my second movie. I was 32. [Lewis] is 32 now. So it’s like watching myself,” he said.
Fans on social media certainly seem to agree that Lewis is his father’s spitting image.
“Did the younger split from his father fully formed? I do not think another set of genes was involved in his creation,” one person said.
i kinda respect lewis pullman bc hes one of the only male nepo babies that can compare to their famous dad’s charms.. like he’d obviously lose to bill at the end of the day, but he still put up a fight #respect
— thal! (@crash1996s) August 20, 2026
Image source: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images, Esquire Magazine
#6 Liam Neeson And Micheál Richardson
Although not a traditional heartthrob like some other actors on this list, Liam Neeson’s undeniable machismo made him one of Hollywood’s most popular rising stars in the 1980s.
After receiving praise for early roles such as Gawain in Excalibur (1981), he rose to A-list status with Steven Spielberg’s Schindler’s List (1993), earning widespread acclaim for his performance.
Appearances in the Star Wars and The Dark Knight franchises in the 2000s helped him rise to global stardom.
Neeson married actress Natasha Richardson in 1994, and they had two sons together. Micheál, the elder son, was born in 1995 and made his acting debut with a brief role in Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues.
In 2018, Micheál took his mother’s surname, nine years after her demise, to honor her. That same year, he appeared in the musical drama Vox Lux, marking his first major role.
Liam praised his son’s decision to adopt his mother’s surname, calling it a “lovely gesture” that spared Micheál from constantly being associated with a famous last name.
In 2019, Liam and Micheál teamed up for the action thriller Cold Pursuit, playing an on-screen father and son for the first time. They reunited for the 2020 comedy-drama Made in Italy, in which they play a grieving father and son.
Liam described the project as a relatable experience for him and Micheál because its story mirrored their own experience of losing Natasha following a brain injury sustained in a 2009 skiing accident.
“When I read the script, I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, this is a bit near the knuckle.’ I felt a churning in the gut, but thought it would be great to do and to do it with my son,” he said on The Graham Norton Show in 2021.
Speaking to the Golden Globes website, Micheál revealed that he enjoyed watching his father work while filming the movie. He also described their relationship off-screen as that of “very close friends.”
“I have found that a beautiful part of adulthood is rediscovering this older authoritative figure you have seen your whole life is actually a chill dude,” he said.
In 2022, Micheál voiced a young Qui-Gon Jinn in the animated series Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi, reprising the role his father originally played in the prequels. His upcoming projects include the films After and Mister.
Image source: Jacques Bourguet/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images, Vanity Fair
#7 Jude And Rafferty Law
A string of charismatic roles and a magnetic screen presence elevated Jude Law above a typical romantic lead in the 2000s. He was named People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive in November 2004.
While his Hollywood stature has continued to grow thanks to roles in Star Wars, Harry Potter, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, his son, Rafferty “Raff” Law, is now stepping into his place as a heartthrob.
“He looks just like a young version of his father. And Hollywood likes kids that look like clones of their famous family,” one Redditor said of their resemblance.
Born in 1996, Rafferty is the son of Jude and English actress Sadie Frost. He showed interest in acting from a young age, appearing in a school production of Pinocchio at just 5. However, he later dabbled in music and fashion before shifting his focus to acting.
Rafferty debuted as Oliver Twist in 2021’s Twist, a grittier take on Charles Dickens’ 1838 novel. However, he rose to fame with his portrayal of Sgt. Ken Lemmons in the Apple TV series Masters of the Air.
Jude reflected on his son’s decision to pursue acting in a 2024 interview with DuJour magazine.
“I’m thrilled because we get to share our enthusiasm, and I get to give him advice if he wants to hear it. I’m immensely proud that he’s put himself out there because he found something that he loves,” he said.
The Talented Mr. Ripley star later described his son’s performance in Masters of the Air as “really good.”
“I loved him in that show,” Jude told People.
Rafferty will next appear in the Prime Video series K*ll Jackie, while Jude is busy with the upcoming miniseries Wild Things.
Like tailoring, acting is an art form that requires dedication, precision, practice, and where interaction takes the performance to the next level. Discover the Spring/Summer 2022 campaign starring Jude Law and Raff Law at https://t.co/3YMn1bdjDI#JudeLaw #RaffLaw #Brioni pic.twitter.com/qeWDlZ7xoZ
— Brioni (@Brioni_Official) May 10, 2022
Image source: GQ Magazine, Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
#8 Matthew And Levi Mcconaughey
Matthew McConaughey became a major Hollywood heartthrob in the 2000s after starring in several critically and commercially successful romantic comedies, including The Wedding Planner (2001), How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003), and Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009).
Although he later transitioned to dramatic roles and won an Oscar for Dallas Buyers Club (2013), an entire generation still remembers him for the boyish charm of his earlier career.
Matthew’s eldest son, Levi McConaughey, born in 2008, is now stepping into the same profession that catapulted his father to global fame. The 18-year-old made his acting debut with The Lost Bus, which features Matthew in the lead role.
Levi later revealed that he had to “badger” his dad for the chance to audition for the role of his on-screen son. However, Matthew only agreed to send in his audition tape on the condition that the casting director “pull the last name.”
In an interview with People ahead of the film’s release, Levi addressed the expectations thrust upon him because of his father’s legacy. While he acknowledged the privilege of having famous parents, he said:
“They can open the door, but then it’s going to be up to me to do my thing once I get in there. That’s on me.”
“He’s going to get some more praise in places because of his last name. He’s going to get chastised in more places because of his last name,” Matthew added.
Levi will next appear in the action comedy Way of the Warrior Kid, starring Chris Pratt, while Matthew stars in the Apple TV series Brothers, in which he plays a fictionalized version of himself.
Image source: GQ Magazine, Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
#9 Alessandro And Sam Nivola
Although he is better known as a character actor, Alessandro Nivola surprised viewers as the romantic foil Henry Crawford in the 1999 adaptation of Jane Austen’s Mansfield Park.
Alessandro married British actress Emily Mortimer in January 2003, and they welcomed their son, Sam, later that year. After spending his early childhood in Los Angeles, Sam moved to New York City with his family.
He attended Columbia University before dropping out to pursue acting full-time. After debuting in 2013, Sam quietly built an impressive résumé, appearing in White Noise (2022), Maestro (2023), and The Perfect Couple (2024).
However, he finally delivered his breakout performance as Lochlan Ratliff in the third season of HBO’s The White Lotus.
Unlike the other famous fathers on this list, Alessandro initially wasn’t supportive of his son’s decision to become an actor. In a 2025 interview, the American Hustle star admitted that he tried to talk his son “out of it,” which became a major source of disagreement between them.
“I think it was really when I threw up my hands and said, ‘Sam, you know, I just want you to be happy,’ that we really started to get along,” he told People.
Alessandro revealed that he and his wife ultimately chose to support Sam after realizing his passion for acting.
“Since then, it’s just been great, and I’ve watched him go from strength to strength,” he added.
Sam’s upcoming projects include the comedy-drama series Phony and the film Days Ending in Y.
Image source: Sharp Magazine, HBO Max
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