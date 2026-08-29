Neil Gorsuch: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Neil Gorsuch
August 29, 1967
Denver, Colorado, US
59 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Neil Gorsuch?
Neil McGill Gorsuch is an American jurist serving as an Associate Justice on the Supreme Court of the United States. He is known for his consistent originalist and textualist judicial philosophy.
His breakout moment arrived with his nomination to the Supreme Court in 2017, filling a contentious vacancy. His confirmation solidified a conservative majority, widely noted for its significant impact on federal law.
Early Life and Education
Born in Denver, Colorado, Neil Gorsuch grew up in a household deeply rooted in law. His mother, Anne Gorsuch Burford, notably served as the first female Administrator of the US Environmental Protection Agency.
He attended Georgetown Preparatory School before graduating cum laude from Columbia University. His distinguished legal education continued at Harvard Law School and Oxford University, where he earned a DPhil as a Marshall Scholar.
Notable Relationships
Neil McGill Gorsuch has been married to Louise Burleston for over two decades, having met while studying at Oxford University in England in 1995.
The couple shares two daughters, Emma Gorsuch and Belinda Gorsuch, and maintains a private family life. Louise, a British native, is known for her outdoor activities.
Career Highlights
As a distinguished jurist, Neil McGill Gorsuch served on the US Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit for over a decade. His influential tenure there saw him author more than 200 published opinions, shaping federal jurisprudence.
He later ascended to the Supreme Court of the United States in 2017, becoming an Associate Justice. Gorsuch has also authored significant legal works, including The Future of Assisted Suicide and Euthanasia.
Signature Quote
“An employer who fires an individual merely for being gay or transgender defies the Civil Rights Act of 1964.”
Follow Us