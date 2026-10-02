Woman’s “Forever Home” Becomes Unlivable After Neighbor Tears Down His Side Of The House

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For many people, buying their dream home is the ultimate goal. You start picturing family dinners, quiet mornings, and years of happy memories in a place that is truly yours.  Reaching that milestone after all the years of saving and planning definitely feels like the best thing in the world.

Unfortunately for Shivarna Mitra, that happiness did not last long. She was still settling into her new home when her neighbor made a decision that would change everything.

A lot of people dream of owning a home, and having that come true is nothing short of magical

Woman’s “Forever Home” Becomes Unlivable After Neighbor Tears Down His Side Of The House

Brett Jordan / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Woman’s “Forever Home” Becomes Unlivable After Neighbor Tears Down His Side Of The House

Shivarna finally bought her dream home, but things went wrong just as she was settling in

Shivarna Mitra had spent years saving for a home she could call her own. She paid £217,000 ($286,555) for the three-bedroom semi-detached house in Leeds and put another £80,000 ($105,648) into renovations. She wanted it to be the place where her family could make beautiful memories and settle for years.

For a while, there was little reason to think otherwise. But about 18 months after she moved in, work on the house next door took a drastic turn. Her neighbor, Chris Rhodes, began pulling down his property, eventually leaving an empty plot beside Shivarna’s home.

Shivarna said the work left parts of her house exposed to the weather, with gaps appearing in the walls and roof. Rain soon began getting inside, and she had to keep the heating running to cope with the cold. Her monthly energy bill climbed to around £630 ($832).

Woman’s “Forever Home” Becomes Unlivable After Neighbor Tears Down His Side Of The House

PlaceboPill / Magnific (not the actual photo)

She had to fight to protect the home she had worked for while battling cancer at the same time

What made the whole situation harder was that Shivarna was already dealing with cancer treatment. She had also undergone a major operation, yet instead of focusing on her recovery, she found herself chasing answers about her house from a hospital bed. She said the stress took a heavy toll on her.

The problems inside Shirvana’s property kept growing. Rats got in and damaged the electrical wiring, while damp and mold began affecting the house. It got so bad that parts of the interior had to be replaced after water damage.

Chris denied that his work caused the problems, while Leeds City Council confirmed that the neighboring property had been demolished without the necessary permissions. The council later said Shivarna’s home remained structurally stable after an inspection. Even so, she said the home she once dreamed of owning has become a source of years of stress and financial loss.

Woman’s “Forever Home” Becomes Unlivable After Neighbor Tears Down His Side Of The House

EESOFUFFZICH / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

There are rules and safety checks to follow before demolishing a building

Tearing down a building is not just a matter of bringing in an excavator and getting to work. Leeds City Council requires most demolition projects to be notified through a Section 80 notice at least six weeks before work begins. This gives Building Control time to inspect the site and set conditions to help protect the public and nearby properties.

This becomes even more important when another home is attached to the one being demolished. Leeds City Council notes that additional notice may be needed when work affects a shared wall or involves excavation close to a neighbor’s foundations. The Party Wall Act 1996 gives adjoining owners notice and a chance to address work that could affect their property.

Woman’s “Forever Home” Becomes Unlivable After Neighbor Tears Down His Side Of The House

dikushin / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Structural checks and records can help protect neighboring homes during demolition

According to the Health and Safety Executive, before any demolition, a competent person should assess the structure before removing any load-bearing parts. This includes checking nearby buildings and deciding whether temporary supports are needed to protect the structural integrity of nearby homes.

And if damage does happen, having a record of the property beforehand can make a big difference. RICS guidance recommends preparing a schedule of conditions before work begins, so you have something to compare against if cracks or other problems appear later. Where the Party Wall Act applies, its procedures can also cover making good damage or compensation for losses connected to the work.

Woman’s “Forever Home” Becomes Unlivable After Neighbor Tears Down His Side Of The House

Annie Spratt / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Imagine saving for years and planning every detail of your dream home, only to watch it get ruined because of someone else’s decision. What would you do if you were in Shivarna’s shoes? Would you fight it, pack up, or start over?

Watch Shivarna talk about the demolition that turned her dream home into a nightmare

Netizens had plenty to say about the situation, from genuine concerns about Shivarna’s home to jokes about how bizarre the whole ordeal had become

Woman’s “Forever Home” Becomes Unlivable After Neighbor Tears Down His Side Of The House
Woman’s “Forever Home” Becomes Unlivable After Neighbor Tears Down His Side Of The House
Woman’s “Forever Home” Becomes Unlivable After Neighbor Tears Down His Side Of The House
Woman’s “Forever Home” Becomes Unlivable After Neighbor Tears Down His Side Of The House
Woman’s “Forever Home” Becomes Unlivable After Neighbor Tears Down His Side Of The House
Woman’s “Forever Home” Becomes Unlivable After Neighbor Tears Down His Side Of The House
Woman’s “Forever Home” Becomes Unlivable After Neighbor Tears Down His Side Of The House
Woman’s “Forever Home” Becomes Unlivable After Neighbor Tears Down His Side Of The House
Woman’s “Forever Home” Becomes Unlivable After Neighbor Tears Down His Side Of The House
Woman’s “Forever Home” Becomes Unlivable After Neighbor Tears Down His Side Of The House
Woman’s “Forever Home” Becomes Unlivable After Neighbor Tears Down His Side Of The House
Woman’s “Forever Home” Becomes Unlivable After Neighbor Tears Down His Side Of The House
Woman’s “Forever Home” Becomes Unlivable After Neighbor Tears Down His Side Of The House
Woman’s “Forever Home” Becomes Unlivable After Neighbor Tears Down His Side Of The House
Woman’s “Forever Home” Becomes Unlivable After Neighbor Tears Down His Side Of The House
Woman’s “Forever Home” Becomes Unlivable After Neighbor Tears Down His Side Of The House

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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