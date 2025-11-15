I’ve Been Creating Heartwarming Wool Families For A Year (40 Pics)

I found out about needle felting about one year ago and was instantly hooked. I create mostly people and families. Because of the abstraction of ‘no faces,’ I’m frequently asked to create families of loved ones that aren’t with us anymore to help the relatives’ mourning process.

More info: Instagram

#1

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
