Hey Pandas, What’s The Funniest Way You Or Someone You Know Has Come Out? (Closed)

Funny ways people have come out as LGBTQIA+
#1
One time my choir teacher said “sit up straight” and I said “what if I’m not” and everyone laughed and that’s how I accidentally came out to my choir class (friends and family already knew, I just didn’t exactly broadcast it)
#2
In my chem class, the people no one liked started an argument about who in their group was more gay
#3
My friend was told to walk in a straight line. They did the hand thing and said “That is impossible, I am as gay as the sun shines.”
#4
I literally said “move, I’m gay.” Funny enough I’m actually really gay, and I’m the most effeminate gay boy at my school.
#5
they gathered a bunch of people that they figured wouldn’t be homophobic, jumped off a table, and said “I’m as straight as Elton John bitches”
Follow Us