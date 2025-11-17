Hey Pandas, What’s The Funniest Way You Or Someone You Know Has Come Out? (Closed)

Funny ways people have come out as LGBTQIA+

#1

One time my choir teacher said “sit up straight” and I said “what if I’m not” and everyone laughed and that’s how I accidentally came out to my choir class (friends and family already knew, I just didn’t exactly broadcast it)

#2

In my chem class, the people no one liked started an argument about who in their group was more gay

#3

My friend was told to walk in a straight line. They did the hand thing and said “That is impossible, I am as gay as the sun shines.”

#4

I literally said “move, I’m gay.” Funny enough I’m actually really gay, and I’m the most effeminate gay boy at my school.

#5

they gathered a bunch of people that they figured wouldn’t be homophobic, jumped off a table, and said “I’m as straight as Elton John bitches”

