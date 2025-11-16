To Improve My Photography Skills I Took Photos At Least Once A Week For A Whole Year (30 Pics)

I am a photographer from Poland, currently based in Amsterdam. I am mostly interested in landscape and nature photography. At the end of 2017, I was looking for a motivation to take more photos. I decided to challenge myself: take at least one landscape photo a week.
Last week I have taken the last photo of the year and I am happy to complete the project. The goal was accomplished: I was taking photos more frequently, regardless of the weather and location. I have learned to plan my trips better. And most importantly: I have taken a lot of photos I am happy with.
Sometimes it was tough, especially during the winter time. Sun rises when I’m already at work and sets before I leave the office. Sometimes the weather was so bad that I struggled to take at least one photo. But it was worth it!
Below I present a selection of my favourite photos taken as part of the project.
More info: Instagram
#1 Amsterdam, The Netherlands
#2 The Forest Near Barcice Photographed Late In The Evening
#3 Schagen, The Netherlands
#4 Tatry Mountains, Poland
#5 Starry Sky Over The Sudeten Mountains In Poland
#6 Very Cold And Cloudy Sunrise In Haarlem
#7 The View Of The Moleson Peak In Switzerland
#8 Hvalfjörður, Iceland
#9 Fjallsárlón, Iceland
#10 Haarlem, The Netherlands
#11 Amsterdam, The Netherlands
#12 Texel, The Netherlands
#13 Tenerife, Spain
#14 Amsterdam, The Netherlands
#15 Twilight In Amsterdam
#16 Bloemendaal Aan Zee, The Netherlands
#17 Cloudy Winter Tatras
#18 Zaanse Schans, The Netherlands
#19 Amsterdam, The Netherlands
#20 Canal In Amsterdam
#21 The Beach At Bloemendaal Aan Zee At Low Tide
#22 Rodła Kaskady
#23 The Sunrise Over The Poel Lake At Het Amsterdamse Bos
#24 Schiessentümpel Waterfall In Luxembourg
#25 Haarlem, The Netherlands
#26 Cloudy Evening On The Beach At Scheveningen In The Hague
#27 The Sunset
#28 The Weekend In Haarlem
#29 Cloudy Afternoon In Amsterdam
#30 The Sunset In Haarlem
Follow Us