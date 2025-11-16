To Improve My Photography Skills I Took Photos At Least Once A Week For A Whole Year (30 Pics)

by

I am a photographer from Poland, currently based in Amsterdam. I am mostly interested in landscape and nature photography. At the end of 2017, I was looking for a motivation to take more photos. I decided to challenge myself: take at least one landscape photo a week.

Last week I have taken the last photo of the year and I am happy to complete the project. The goal was accomplished: I was taking photos more frequently, regardless of the weather and location. I have learned to plan my trips better. And most importantly: I have taken a lot of photos I am happy with.

Sometimes it was tough, especially during the winter time. Sun rises when I’m already at work and sets before I leave the office. Sometimes the weather was so bad that I struggled to take at least one photo. But it was worth it!

Below I present a selection of my favourite photos taken as part of the project.

More info: Instagram

#1 Amsterdam, The Netherlands

#2 The Forest Near Barcice Photographed Late In The Evening

#3 Schagen, The Netherlands

#4 Tatry Mountains, Poland

#5 Starry Sky Over The Sudeten Mountains In Poland

#6 Very Cold And Cloudy Sunrise In Haarlem

#7 The View Of The Moleson Peak In Switzerland

#8 Hvalfjörður, Iceland

#9 Fjallsárlón, Iceland

#10 Haarlem, The Netherlands

#11 Amsterdam, The Netherlands

#12 Texel, The Netherlands

#13 Tenerife, Spain

#14 Amsterdam, The Netherlands

#15 Twilight In Amsterdam

#16 Bloemendaal Aan Zee, The Netherlands

#17 Cloudy Winter Tatras

#18 Zaanse Schans, The Netherlands

#19 Amsterdam, The Netherlands

#20 Canal In Amsterdam

#21 The Beach At Bloemendaal Aan Zee At Low Tide

#22 Rodła Kaskady

#23 The Sunrise Over The Poel Lake At Het Amsterdamse Bos

#24 Schiessentümpel Waterfall In Luxembourg

#25 Haarlem, The Netherlands

#26 Cloudy Evening On The Beach At Scheveningen In The Hague

#27 The Sunset

#28 The Weekend In Haarlem

#29 Cloudy Afternoon In Amsterdam

#30 The Sunset In Haarlem

Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
